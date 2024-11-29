The NAB 2024 AFLW Grand Final kicks off on Saturday night - AFL.com.au has you covered with this handy guide to the game

Jas Garner (left) and Ally Anderson. Picture: AFL Media

IT'S FINALLY here.

The NAB 2024 AFLW Grand Final kicks off this evening, with the season's two best sides meeting in the ultimate decider.

North Melbourne and Brisbane meet in the last match of the season for the second year running, but are completely different sides to last year.

The Kangaroos haven't lost a game all season, while the Lions have shifted the magnets around.

Will the Lions go back to back, or will the Kangaroos exorcise the demons of last year?

Read on for all you need to know about the NAB 2024 AFLW Grand Final.

Learn More 11:16

What time is the NAB 2024 AFLW Grand Final?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm AEDT on Saturday, November 30.

What time do the gates open?

The Ikon Park gates will open at 5.30pm local time.

How can I watch the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final?

The match will be broadcast live on Channel 7, 7plus, Fox Footy, Kayo Sports and Binge. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 7pm AEDT on all broadcast channels.

Emma Kearney (left) and Bre Koenen pose with the premiership cup ahead of the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final on November 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Can I still get a ticket to the match?

The 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final is sold out, and no more tickets will be released. This is the third sold-out AFLW Grand Final in as many years.

Didn't these two teams play last year?

Yep, they did. But a lot has changed since last year's decider. North Melbourne has not lost a game all season, while Brisbane has dropped two games - one of those was to the Kangaroos.

Are the same players playing as last year?

Both the Kangaroos and Lions have named very similar teams to last year. For the Roos, Libby Birch, Vikki Wall and Ruby Tripodi are new faces, displacing 2023 Grand Final players Lulu Pullar, Eliza Shannon and Niamh Martin. For the Lions, premiership players Phoebe Monahan and Mikayla Pauga have retired and moved to Greater Western Sydney respectively. Draftee Evie Long and former West Coast player Eleanor Hartill have taken their places in the Lions' Grand Final team for this year.

What should I know about each team?

Brisbane is the reigning premier, having won the Grand Final last year. If the Lions win again this year, they'll be the first AFLW team to win back-to-back premierships. Brisbane would also be the first club to win the women's and men's premierships in the same season, after the men won the AFL Grand Final in September. This is the Lions' AFLW team's sixth Grand Final appearance in nine seasons, and they've won two previously. If the Lions win, they'll equal Adelaide's record of winning three AFLW premierships.

North Melbourne hasn't lost a game all season. The Roos drew with Geelong in week two, but have otherwise not dropped a game all year. The Kangaroos have never won an AFLW Grand Final, although four players - Emma Kearney, Jenna Bruton, Kim Rennie and Libby Birch - were all a part of the Western Bulldogs' 2018 Premiership team. Birch also won a flag with Melbourne in 2022 (S7), and if the Roos win, she'll become the first player in either the AFLW or AFL to win three premierships with three different teams. All of the wins would have come against the Lions, too. Since 2021, the loser of that year's Grand Final has gone on to win the premiership the next year. This bodes well for the Roos, as they lost last year.

Who are some players I should keep an eye out for?

For the Lions, Sophie Conway is a game-changer. One of the game's best wingers, her competitiveness and two-way running makes her a key part of Brisbane's game plan.

For the Kangaroos, keep an eye on Jas Garner. Considered among her peers to be the best player in the competition, Garner flies under the radar but her ability to win and use the ball is deadly.

Who is performing the pre-game entertainment?

Two-time ARIA award-winning pop-rock group Lime Cordiale will perform the 2024 Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment ahead of the match at 7pm AEDT.

Who's singing the national anthem?

Bonnie Anderson will perform the national anthem ahead of the match at 7.41pm local time.

Who's presenting the Premiership Cup to the winning team?

If Brisbane wins, retiring Lion Kate Lutkins will present the Premiership Cup to coach Craig Starcevich and captain Bre Koenen. If the Kangaroos win, North Melbourne's Good Friday SuperClash ambassador Imogen Mulgrew will present the cup to coach Darren Crocker and captain Emma Kearney.

What about the other medals, who's presenting those?

Former Richmond president Peggy O'Neal will present the Best on Ground Medal, while Gabrielle Trainor will present the Coach's Medal and Chelsea Roffey will present the Umpires Medals.