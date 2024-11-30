Darren Crocker says he feels a sense of relief after North claimed its maiden AFLW premiership on Saturday night

Emma Kearney and Darren Crocker celebrate after North Melbourne's win over Brisbane in the 2024 AFLW Grand Final at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

RELIEF.

That is what North Melbourne coach Darren Crocker felt on the siren as his side confirmed its first AFLW premiership.

In his fifth season in the role, and coming off a tough Grand Final loss in 2023, Crocker was able to steer the Kangaroos to their first premiership since 1999 – the year after he himself retired as a player – and solidify the side in history.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel a bit of weight of expectation coming into tonight," Crocker said post-game, with his premiership medallion around his neck.

"I would never have said it to the players or to the people around me, but to go through a season undefeated to this point, to have made a Grand Final last year and be in front at three-quarter time and get overrun. I must admit, I felt like there was a little bit of pressure.

"So, for me, it's a sense of relief."

The responsibility sitting on the head coach's shoulders to guide not only a playing list, but a host of assistant coaches, and other staff, through a hectic AFLW season, is something rarely discussed. And Crocker wasn't going to let on that he was carrying such a load.

"Your plans came off, your coaching, the way that we've educated and wanted to try to get the players to play to a system and to a method. Being calm. All that just came together," Crocker said.

Getting to make history at the club he loves was important to Crocker, who played 165 games in the blue and white, and has since spent his time coaching across both the men's and women's streams.

"I really enjoyed my time as a player. Love this place, love the North Melbourne footy club. I've served well over half my life here, but I've also just so enjoyed coming across into the women's space from the men's, from coaching in the men's space," Crocker said.

"It's just helped me evolve as a coach, as a person, and yeah, the relationships I've been able to build with the players, but also across the whole program. I'm actually grateful to be able to do this."

Paying tribute to the fans who showed up – and raucously cheered for the duration – was important to Crocker.

"We're now just created history by becoming the first ever AFLW premiership team for North Melbourne footy club, and that gives our supporters and our fans something to really enjoy and look forward to as well," Crocker said, with the hint of a tear in his eye.

"Every single person that was here can go away and at some point in time down the track can say 'I was there the night that North Melbourne AFLW team won their first ever premiership'.

"That goes down in history. It actually makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up just to talk about it, so it's a pretty special moment, I think, for everyone that's involved with the North Melbourne Football Club."

Amidst that relief, Crocker was also sure to pay tribute to his opposing coach in Craig Starcevich, and the champion team that he has led for nearly a decade.

"Brisbane are an unbelievable outfit," Crocker said.

"To have made six Grand Finals, won two premierships, they've set the benchmark for so long."