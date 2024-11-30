Craig Starcevich reflects on Brisbane's Grand Final loss, saying North's first half was the best footy he's ever seen

Craig Starcevich and Breanna Koenen after Brisbane's loss to North Melbourne in the 2024 AFLW Grand Final at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

DISAPPOINTMENT was Craig Starcevich's first thought after Brisbane's 30-point Grand Final loss to North Melbourne on Saturday evening.

The next, however, was pure respect for the opposition.

AFLW GRAND FINAL Full match coverage and stats

MATCH REPORT North completes unbeaten season to win first flag

'PRETTY SPECIAL' Night Grand Final wins strong support

THE MOMENT Roos' razzle dazzle leaves Lions in their wake

TALKING POINTS Garner's glory, Roo cements legacy

BEST ON GROUND Garner's record haul earns Best on Ground Medal

CROCKER’S RELIEF Roos deliver under weight of expectations

"Pretty disappointed, obviously, but full of admiration for the opposition to be honest," Starcevich said post-match.

"They pressured us into submission, the same way we normally do to opponents, so all the little things with how quick and panicky our disposals were, and our loss of structure at times. And their quick ball movement to get themselves into good scoring positions were terrific.

"What I saw in the first half today was the best footy I've ever seen in the AFLW, to be honest. And we were on the receiving end just trying to keep our heads above water to be competitive."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 15:45 AFLW full post-match, GF: Kangaroos Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after their grand final against Brisbane

12:42 AFLW full post-match, GF: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after their grand final match Nth Melbourne

11:52 AFLW Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Lions clash in the Grand Final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

02:47 Garner glory at last: Jas bags Best on Ground Medal Kangaroos superstar Jas Garner is rewarded for her relentless drive with a 35-disposal masterclass to be named best afield in the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final

05:51 AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Brisbane The Kangaroos and Lions clash in the Grand Final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:47 Wonder Wall: Ruthless Roos can’t be stopped Vikki Wall gets on the end of a brilliant team play as North Melbourne looks set to clinch its first AFLW premiership

00:46 Wounded Lion hits a Wall as agony continues Jade Ellenger gets brought down in a strong tackle by Vikki Wall and limps off with a suspected ankle injury

00:47 Alice on fire with double dose of magic Alice O’Loughlin continues the Roos’ hot start with a pair of cracking goals

00:29 Dawes roars after epic back-to-back smothers Belle Dawes tries her best to hype up the Lions after a pair of desperate smothers

00:38 That’s so Craven: Tess thrills with opener North Melbourne’s Tess Craven earns the first goal of the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final after a cool clunk and finish

It is a position that Starcevich has been in before, unfortunately four times across his time as the Lions' head coach. But with the loss, there was also a sense of solidarity with Roos coach Darren Crocker, with whom he now shares the rare honour of winning an AFL premiership as a player, and an AFLW premiership as a coach.

"'Crock' is a great guy. Our footy careers pretty much followed the same path as well, we're a similar age, we enjoy what we're doing now, our teams are good. So, it's been great to play against each other in the last two Grand Finals," Starcevich said.

Learn More 12:42

He also paid credit to Best on Ground medallist Jasmine Garner, who his Lions simply couldn't stop as the game wore on. First, Jade Ellenger was handed the task, before captain Breanna Koenen reprised her run-with role that was so effective in last year's premiership win.

But nothing worked.

"We had Jade on her for the first bit because we thought we could counter a little bit with Jade as well," Starcevich explained.

"She could get off and get her own disposals, which wasn't diabolical early, it was actually not too bad ... But she's finished the game really strongly. Really, really good player. For all the things that she's probably deserved over her career, it's nice that she's got this one.

"I think that's fitting, to be honest."

Learn More 02:47

But premierships are only getting harder, and harder to win in the AFLW, as the League gets more competitive.

"It's nice that you show up every year and you're in contention. That's the first bit, and that's all you can really hope for. We start every pre-season campaign with the aim of winning the flag," Starcevich said.

"But, before you win the flag, you've got to get to the Grand Final. So, to actually get there for the amount of times we have is enormous for our program and our club and the character of the players. I think that's something that's always been pretty strong with our group. But yeah, it's a bitter one to have to swallow and then it's such a long, hard road to get there.

"Now, I think our competition is batting pretty deep, when you consider the couple of teams that didn't make the finals this year, and others who were in the finals, it's going to be harder and harder to win, so we just have to keep getting better, basically."