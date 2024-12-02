Luke McDonald and Nick Larkey were on hand to watch North's AFLW side secure a maiden premiership and say it's given the whole club a big lift

Mia King and Ash Riddell with the premiership cup after North Melbourne won the 2024 AFLW Grand Final against Brisbane at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

WHILE the men's program has struggled in recent times, North Melbourne's women's program is setting the tone.

The Kangaroos are now the benchmark throughout the footy world after a scintillating NAB AFLW season that saw them secure a maiden premiership.

The Roos were a pillar of consistency this season. Whatever opponents threw at them, Darren Crocker's side had an answer.

Men's co-captain Luke McDonald said the success of the women's program this season had given the club a big lift as the boys return for pre-season training.

"I think it's awesome, awesome for the whole club," McDonald told AFL.com.au at Ikon Park on Saturday night.

"They've had a pretty historic season really, undefeated and win a flag, I don't know if that'll ever be done again.

"It's a great feeling for the club. As 'Crock' said in his speech, ever since the first year they came into the system it's always been about one club, really proud as a club that we actually live it. It's given the whole club a lift."

The Roos are one of the leaders when it comes to collaboration across men's and women's footy departments. Women's captain Emma Kearney is a coach with the men's program, while players are often seen attending each other's games.

Alastair Clarkson and Emma Kearney during North Melbourne'S training session at Arden Street Oval on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

A host of men's players were in the stands on Saturday night, including McDonald, spearhead Nick Larkey, young gun Harry Sheezel, recruits Luke Parker and Caleb Daniel and rookie Toby Pink.

Larkey said there was plenty of crossover between programs this season, whether it be on the training track or through the corridors.

"It's good, we do it in bits and pieces. Sometimes we'll do warmups together, train a little bit. There's been a lot more crossover in the past few years which has been good," Larkey told AFL.com.au post-game.

"We see them in recovery areas, crossing the club and we have got a lot closer over the years.

"It's been special, a lot of the boys have come down today and [the girls] support us so well. It's just a pleasure to be down here to watch something so special for them."

McDonald was excited for the fans of the club who have had to endure a tough run as a supporter base. The men's program has finished in the bottom two for the past five years running, winning just 15 out of 107 matches.

"We haven't had any silverware since 1999, so it's good to have a bit of silverware back in the club," McDonald said.

"This can create a winning culture, I'm really excited about where we can go in the men's program with all the people we've got on board now. It's just a good feeling around the club, you can't beat winning."

McDonald and Larkey both hope the men's program can build off the momentum that the women's has this year and rise up the AFL ladder.

"I don't think we need any more motivation than we've already got, but it's certainly going to spur everyone on. Even the fans, you see how many people have come out today," McDonald said.

"I think when North Melbourne are going really well, we've got one of the biggest supporter bases. They're always the loudest, I think this is going to spur everyone on."

The women have paved the way, now it's time for the men to follow suit.