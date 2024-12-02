It was a long day ahead of the first AFLW night Grand Final.

Alice O'Loughlin celebrates North Melbourne's Grand Final win on November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THE FIRST AFLW night Grand Final threw up plenty of quirks for players who needed to kill a few nervous hours before heading to Ikon Park.

North Melbourne defender Sarah Wright had said she planned to clean her whole house to burn off some steam, while Alice O'Loughlin had a whole day mapped out.

It clearly worked for the newly minted All-Australian small forward, who kicked two goals in the first quarter and three for the match.

"I usually prefer the earlier game. I took it pretty chill, got my hair did, and then chilled out and went for a kick with my brother," O'Loughlin told AFL.com.au.

"Bit of everything (at the hairdresser), gotta look good, feel good, play good. That's my motto.

"Then it was time to get ready, watched them Cyril Rioli highlights as I always do, then it was time to come.

"I've started to incorporate it into my pre-game ritual about two years ago. He's just the best player to ever play the game, so fun and exciting. I'll never get close to modelling his game. If I can try, that's what I'll do."

Alice O'Loughlin celebrates North Melbourne's 2024 NAB AFLW Premiership win with club president Sonja Hood. Picture: AFL Photos

O'Loughlin was the model of calmness in the opening term, snapping truly to kick North's second, and then converting a set shot after winning a holding-the-ball free kick, her side's third goal.

"It was a great atmosphere with all the fans. It was a shame some fans had to miss out, hopefully after this they can upgrade it to a bigger one so all the fans can come and celebrate this amazing game," she said.

"Since I started (in 2021), since [coach Darren Crocker] started, each year we've come close but we haven't gotten there. Then we've come back even stronger each year. Now we finally have one, and it means the world, I can't put it into words.

"I'm lucky. This team is just stacked with talent, every single line. The atmosphere, the fans came out and right from the first bounce [were] electric. That helps me go out and have fun."