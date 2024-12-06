Katie Brennan celebrates a goal during week four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AS THE dust settles on the season for clubs out of the premiership race, the review process begins in earnest - and that includes from our AFL.com.au experts, too.

We look at what worked, what didn't, season highlights, and what your club needs to do ahead of next season.

Where they finished

7th (six wins, one draw, four losses, 131.2 per cent)

What worked

There were some clear positional changes that worked wonders for Richmond this year. Ellie McKenzie's return to the midfield, and Eilish Sheerin's shift to the middle, allowed the Tigers to bed down some other lines. It allowed Sarah Hosking to move into attack as a pressure forward – something the side sorely needed – and offered some more midfield support for Monique Conti. Poppy Kelly's form in the ruck, supported by replacement signing Tam Luke, meant Gabrielle Seymour could return to her home in defence and excel. These moves assisted Richmond in establishing a more effective team defence right across the ground, and resulted in more than a goal less per game conceded in the home and away season compared to last year. Richmond was also the second-best contested marking team in the competition, with Katie Brennan (14) and McKenzie (12) leading the way.

What didn't work

When the midfield was working, it was really dangerous, but establishing consistency in the the line's impact was a problem for the Tigers this year. With Conti at the top of every opposition club's list of players to stop, the likes of Sheerin, McKenzie, and Grace Egan weren't able to reliably win control at the contest from week to week. This was particularly evident in the Tigers' elimination final loss against Port Adelaide where they lost the clearance count by 15, and consequently, the inside 50 count by nine. They were also vulnerable to teams who moved the ball with speed, preventing the Tigers' defensive setup from getting into position and instead forcing them to compete in one-on-one contests.

Season highlight

With all attention on Geelong in week seven, as the side was in a make-or-break situation for finals, Richmond stood up to the pressure. In front of a heaving crowd at the Swinburne Centre, the Cats took an early lead, and seemed ready to claim a much-needed win, but the Tigers showed some real grit to wrestle back the lead not once, or twice, but three times. Kelly was immense in the air with three contested marks, while it was a vintage performance from Conti at her feet, with 27 disposals, seven clearances, and a goal. But the highlight above all else was captain Brennan in the dying minutes. With the Tigers up by one point, Brennan took a strong mark 50m from goal, and as her coach Ryan Ferguson screamed from the sideline to take her time and ice the clock, she instead took her set shot and slotted the sealer.

Targets in the player movement period/draft

Richmond isn't expected to be overly active in the trade period, more likely to trade some players out and strengthen its draft hand than do anything else. Instead, heading to the draft on December 16 will further bolster the side's young crop coming through. Ideally they will target some midfield and wing depth to future-proof the line, while some developing key defenders also wouldn't go astray.