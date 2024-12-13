Take a closer look at the top prospects ahead of the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

Tatyana Perry, Havana Harris and Sophie McKay. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE NEXT generation is here.

On Monday night, a host of new players will be added to AFLW ranks at the annual national draft, and this year's group is regarded as one of the most talented - perhaps the most talented - the competition has ever seen.

The members of the 2024 draft class were just 10 or 11 years old when the AFLW began in 2017, meaning they have grown up with a top-tier competition to aspire to and a pathways system established to help their journey to the top level.

AFL.com.au has spoken to 10 of the top prospects heading into the draft, getting to know the future stars of the competition.

Ash Centra

Ash Centra is hot favourite to be taken with the No.1 pick by Collingwood. Such is her talent, she's been flagged as an early selection for a number of years now. She spoke with Sarah Black about how she handles pressure, the support of her family and her roots in regional Victoria.

Zippy Fish

An incredible name, and an incredible player. West Australian Zippy Fish - full name Zipporah - spoke to AFL.com.au multiple times this year for the Draft Diaries series, which charted her under-18 campaign ahead of an expected selection in the top five on draft night.

Sierra Grieves

Sierra Grieves is a competitive beast who is ready to make her mark on the big stage after a superb draft year. She spoke to Dylan Bolch about her award-winning campaign, rubbing shoulders with some established AFLW stars and how she's long dreamed about a shot at the top level.

Havana Harris

A football unicorn tied to Gold Coast's Academy, Havana Harris can tear teams apart as a midfielder, be dominant in the ruck and is a force to be reckoned with as a forward. With explosive speed, a huge jump and a game-breaking ability, it won't be long until she is a household name of the AFLW competition. She spoke to Dylan Bolch about why she chose football over the other sports she excelled at in her younger years.

Sara Howley

A midfielder at the Geelong Falcons who started her football journey at the age of 12, Sara Howley is one of the most exciting players in this year's pool. She is explosive out of the contest, has a high footy IQ and is a strong decision-maker, meaning plenty of clubs are showing interest in the skilful onballer. She spoke to Dylan Bolch about the moment that started her dream to be an AFLW player.

Sophie McKay

The daughter of Carlton premiership player Andrew McKay and sister of current Blue Abbie, Sophie McKay is ready to emerge from the family shadow. She spoke to Sarah Black during 2024 for the Draft Diaries series, which showed how she grew her game despite an injury-hit campaign.

Molly O'Hehir

Molly O'Hehir is the West Australian draft prospect who has clubs scrambling at the pointy end of the draft. A tackling machine with the ability to dominate in defence or through the midfield, she has emerged as a possible top-five pick. She spoke to Dylan Bolch about leadership and why she loves the physical side of the game.

Lucia Painter

A highly talented player who wants to be a criminal prosecutor and is organised enough to have already applied to universities all over the country to cover getting drafted interstate, Lucia Painter has a bright future. A bullocking midfielder who finished second in this year's Coates Talent League best and fairest award, she spoke to Sarah Black about returning from injury, her footballing idols and how she's juggled school in her draft year.

Tatyana Perry

The niece of Aaron and Alwyn Davey and cousin of Alwyn jnr and Jayden, Tatyana Perry is a classy player in her own right. The versatile product from the Northern Territory has settled across half-back this year and nominates Chloe Molloy and St Kilda's Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera as those she looks up to. She spoke to Sarah Black about her love of other sports, her modelling work and life in the NT.

India Rasheed

The daughter of legendary tennis coach Roger, India Rasheed has grown up around elite sport and is now ready to shine in her own right. The South Australian spoke to Sarah Black about rubbing shoulders with some of the best athletes in the world, her brief tennis career and her love of Port Adelaide.