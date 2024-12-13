Tatyana Perry, Havana Harris and Sophie McKay. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE NEXT generation is here.

On Monday night, a host of new players will be added to AFLW ranks at the annual national draft, and this year's group is regarded as one of the most talented - perhaps the most talented - the competition has ever seen.

The members of the 2024 draft class were just 10 or 11 years old when the AFLW began in 2017, meaning they have grown up with a top-tier competition to aspire to and a pathways system established to help their journey to the top level.

DRAFT
Final Draft Order: Every club's picks for the 2024 AFLW Draft

AFL.com.au has spoken to 10 of the top prospects heading into the draft, getting to know the future stars of the competition.

The 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft will be broadcast live and free on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App from 7pm AEDT on Monday.

Ash Centra

Ash Centra is hot favourite to be taken with the No.1 pick by Collingwood. Such is her talent, she's been flagged as an early selection for a number of years now. She spoke with Sarah Black about how she handles pressure, the support of her family and her roots in regional Victoria.

FEATURE
All eyes on Ash: Ball-magnet on 'high standards', family, No.1 hype
02:11

AFLW Draft Class: No.1 prospect's family focus, Tiger 'inspiration'

Get to know Gippsland Power's Ash Centra ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft

Zippy Fish

An incredible name, and an incredible player. West Australian Zippy Fish - full name Zipporah - spoke to AFL.com.au multiple times this year for the Draft Diaries series, which charted her under-18 campaign ahead of an expected selection in the top five on draft night.

FEATURE
Top WA talent plays the waiting game after standout Combine
02:08

Draft Diaries: ‘Not too fussed’: Zippy Fish unfazed by Draft pressure

Draft prospect Zippy Fish discusses attending the National Combine ahead of the Draft later in the year

Sierra Grieves

Sierra Grieves is a competitive beast who is ready to make her mark on the big stage after a superb draft year. She spoke to Dylan Bolch about her award-winning campaign, rubbing shoulders with some established AFLW stars and how she's long dreamed about a shot at the top level.

FEATURE
The competitive beast primed to take AFLW by storm
01:53

AFLW Draft Class: Grieves' place to 'call home'

Get to know Western Jets' Sierra Grieves ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft

Havana Harris

A football unicorn tied to Gold Coast's Academy, Havana Harris can tear teams apart as a midfielder, be dominant in the ruck and is a force to be reckoned with as a forward. With explosive speed, a huge jump and a game-breaking ability, it won't be long until she is a household name of the AFLW competition. She spoke to Dylan Bolch about why she chose football over the other sports she excelled at in her younger years.

FEATURE
The 'football unicorn' set to take AFLW by storm
02:11

AFLW Draft Class: Laid-back star explains 'unique' boots

Get to know Bond University's Havana Harris ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft

Sara Howley

A midfielder at the Geelong Falcons who started her football journey at the age of 12, Sara Howley is one of the most exciting players in this year's pool. She is explosive out of the contest, has a high footy IQ and is a strong decision-maker, meaning plenty of clubs are showing interest in the skilful onballer. She spoke to Dylan Bolch about the moment that started her dream to be an AFLW player.

FEATURE
Why not me? The moment that inspired star prospect to pursue her dream
01:41

AFLW Draft Class: 'Explosive' midfielder immersed in footy

Get to know Geelong Falcons' Sara Howley ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft

Sophie McKay

The daughter of Carlton premiership player Andrew McKay and sister of current Blue Abbie, Sophie McKay is ready to emerge from the family shadow. She spoke to Sarah Black during 2024 for the Draft Diaries series, which showed how she grew her game despite an injury-hit campaign.

FEATURE
Draft Diaries: 'Huge shock' for father-daughter prospect as big call looms
02:49

Draft Diaries: McKay on missing the Draft Combine, battling injury

Draft prospect Sophie McKay discusses improving aspects of her game and missing the National Combine due to shoulder injury

Molly O'Hehir

Molly O'Hehir is the West Australian draft prospect who has clubs scrambling at the pointy end of the draft. A tackling machine with the ability to dominate in defence or through the midfield, she has emerged as a possible top-five pick. She spoke to Dylan Bolch about leadership and why she loves the physical side of the game.

FEATURE
The WA talent that has recruiters scrambling at the top end
02:15

AFLW Draft Class: WA tall on 'unexpected' honour, Eagle link

Get to know South Fremantle's Molly O'Hehir ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft

Lucia Painter

A highly talented player who wants to be a criminal prosecutor and is organised enough to have already applied to universities all over the country to cover getting drafted interstate, Lucia Painter has a bright future. A bullocking midfielder who finished second in this year's Coates Talent League best and fairest award, she spoke to Sarah Black about returning from injury, her footballing idols and how she's juggled school in her draft year.

FEATURE
Life of Lu: Gun prospect on lizards, law and leaving home
02:11

AFLW Draft Class: Painter's 'thrill of the chase', injury grind

Get to know Bendigo Pioneers' Lucia Painter ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft

Tatyana Perry

The niece of Aaron and Alwyn Davey and cousin of Alwyn jnr and Jayden, Tatyana Perry is a classy player in her own right. The versatile product from the Northern Territory has settled across half-back this year and nominates Chloe Molloy and St Kilda's Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera as those she looks up to. She spoke to Sarah Black about her love of other sports, her modelling work and life in the NT.

FEATURE
Family ties: The NT draft hopeful with famous footy bloodlines
01:40

AFLW Draft Class: Dashing defender has footy in veins

Get to know Palmerston Magpies' Tatyana Perry ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft

India Rasheed

The daughter of legendary tennis coach Roger, India Rasheed has grown up around elite sport and is now ready to shine in her own right. The South Australian spoke to Sarah Black about rubbing shoulders with some of the best athletes in the world, her brief tennis career and her love of Port Adelaide.

FEATURE
It's Indi: Top SA talent swaps racquet for footy to make her own name
02:12

AFLW Draft Class: SA forward's Jezza lessons, tennis ties

Get to know Sturt's India Rasheed ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft