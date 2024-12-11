After catching some AFLW action on the TV, Geelong Falcons draft prospect Sara Howley says she immediately knew footy was for her

Sara Howley in action during Vic Country's under-18 national championships clash against Western Australia on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I WATCHED it on the big screen and thought, why can't I do this?"

They're the words that have been motivating draft prospect Sara Howley since she was a young girl.

The Geelong Falcons midfielder is one of the most exciting in this year's pool. She is explosive out of the contest, has a high footy IQ and is a strong decision-maker, meaning plenty of clubs are showing interest in the skilful on-baller.

Howley began her footy journey as a 12-year-old at the Newtown and Chilwell Football Netball Club. She absolutely loves the game and was added to the Falcons' program when she was 15.

"I have such a pure love for the sport. I saw some games on TV and thought how good would that be to play? The friendships you make as well have definitely been a highlight of my journey so far," Howley told AFL.com.au.

"I've seen lots of different players grow throughout the Falcons program. Seeing what they've achieved has definitely pushed me to hopefully achieve that one day. There's been a core group of us, so it's been really good to build those connections from quite early."

Learn More 01:41

Howley has had an extremely successful time at the Falcons, claiming the League best and fairest last year as an under-age prospect.

"I've tried to block out the external noise, I probably fed into it a lot last year and probably just haven't looked into it as much this year. I've tried to just listen to the people who I trust and respect, the club and my coaches and teammates," she said.

"I didn't take (pressure) too seriously. I think at the end of the day, you put pressure on yourself. Going in with an open mindset has given me confidence that I can perform against the competition.

"I was really honoured and humbled to achieve that award."

Sara Howley in action during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls v U23 All-Stars at Ikon Park on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Howley is also an equally high achiever off the field and hopes to study psychology at university next year. During her time at Geelong College, she was also a prominent member of the school's rowing program.

But one of the highlights of her year was when she was able to train with the Cats' AFLW side and learn from the likes of Georgie Prespakis and Nina Morrison.

"To learn off some of the stars … and the way they go about it, especially the one percenters and the education sessions. The intensity of training was pretty good to experience, and that taste for the next level definitely drove me a bit more as well," she said.

And now the dream of little Sara is on the verge of becoming a reality.

The Vic Country star is firming as a possible top-10 pick at Monday night's Telstra AFLW draft and says it would be an "unreal" feeling to land at an AFLW club.

"It's a childhood dream, it would be absolutely unreal. I would be so grateful and 12-year-old me would be pretty happy I think."