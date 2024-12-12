In yet another twist, forward Paige Scott is set to leave the Bombers

Paige Scott in action during Essendon's clash against St Kilda in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFLW Trade Period has thrown up one final twist 24 hours after concluding, with Richmond youngster Emelia Yassir now set to stay at Punt Road on a one-year contract but with Paige Scott set to nominate for the Telstra AFLW Draft.

Scott had been tipped to return to Essendon after their trade request to Richmond dramatically fell through on Deadline Day, but after further discussions the forward will now chance their arm in Monday night's national draft.

It's tipped that the Tigers will ultimately select Scott at pick No.31 next week, while it's understood there is no animosity between the player and the Bombers despite disappointment at their decision.

Yassir, who was also involved in the failed trade, was considered unlikely to return to Richmond when her bid to get to Essendon collapsed in the final minutes of Wednesday afternoon's deadline.

However, after fresh talks on Thursday morning, it's now expected that Yassir will extend her stay at the Tigers and pen a short-term deal that will see her return to Punt Road through season 2025.

Yassir faced the option of either returning to Richmond or delisting herself and nominating for next Monday night's national draft, where Essendon would have likely called her name at pick No.29.

Emelia Yassir celebrates a goal for Richmond against Essendon on October 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

However, with uncertainty regarding whether she would make it to the Bombers' selection, Yassir is now expected to accept a revised contract offer to play for the Tigers next season.

Essendon backed out of a three-club deal that also involved St Kilda inside the final minutes of the AFLW Trade Period, with Scott and Amber Clarke the other players that featured in the discussions.

The proposed deal would have sent Yassir to the Bombers, Scott to the Tigers and Clarke to the Saints, with pick No.8 going to Richmond and with Essendon finishing with picks No.10 and 11. A series of other selections were also thrown in.

However, when that idea collapsed, Essendon and St Kilda began negotiating a trade for Clarke separately with the Saints ultimately parting with pick No.8 to secure the forward.

Amber Clarke in action during Essendon's clash against Carlton in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne's four-time All-Australian forward Tayla Harris was the only player left on the trade table on Wednesday afternoon, with her bid to get to Hawthorn another to collapse.

However, as revealed on AFL.com.au on Wednesday evening, Harris will now accept the one-year contract offer from the Demons that had remained on the table right throughout the Trade Period.