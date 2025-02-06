THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.
As we wrapped up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.
Next up is Hawthorn speedster Kaitlyn Ashmore, who was a key driver in the Hawks' rapid rise in 2024.
From the sweet story behind her middle name to her preferred mode of transport, some of the answers did surprise us.
But there's more to Kaitlyn than her footy ability.
What’s your middle name?
Michelle
Is there a story behind your middle name?
Mum's step-dad's name was Michael and he passed when she was seven months pregnant with me
What’s your hometown?
Ballarat, Victoria
What’s your greatest fear?
Losing people I love
What’s something no one really knows about you?
I ride a motorbike
Steak night or parma night?
I love a steak night at the pub
What’s your coffee order?
Lactose-free latte
Dolphin or shark?
Dolphin
Drive solo to training or carpool?
A bit of both
Who do you carpool with?
'Mack' [Mackenzie Eardley] and sometimes 'Stratts' [Kristy Stratton]
Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?
Invest in relationships
Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)
Webster’s cafe in Ballarat. Love going there with Mum
Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)
I physically cannot choose, soz x
Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?
Cam [McKinlay] - our runner and development coach
Go-to gameday hairstyle?
Slicked back high pony with a ribbon this year
Do you still have a job outside of football?
Yes I’m a teacher. More so CRT (casual relief teaching) in the off-season now with the footy schedule
Favourite non-footy sporting moment?
Cathy Freeman winning Gold at the Olympics
Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?
When I was little people used to say that I looked like the Olsen twins
What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?
The Last Piece which is underneath the club
Recommend a movie or book
I’m reading Colleen Hoover's Verity at the moment
What is your Indigenous mob’s name?
Dja Dja Wurrung
What is the part about being Indigenous that is most meaningful for you?
That sense of belonging to place and community and the love and connection we have with one another.