From the sweet story behind her middle name to her preferred mode of transport, there's plenty you may not know about Hawthorn's Kaitlyn Ashmore

Kaitlyn Ashmore runs out onto the field ahead of Hawthorn's semi-final against Port Adelaide on November 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we wrapped up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Hawthorn speedster Kaitlyn Ashmore, who was a key driver in the Hawks' rapid rise in 2024.

From the sweet story behind her middle name to her preferred mode of transport, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Kaitlyn than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Michelle



Is there a story behind your middle name?

Mum's step-dad's name was Michael and he passed when she was seven months pregnant with me

What’s your hometown?

Ballarat, Victoria

What’s your greatest fear?

Losing people I love

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I ride a motorbike

Steak night or parma night?

I love a steak night at the pub

What’s your coffee order?

Lactose-free latte

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin

Drive solo to training or carpool?

A bit of both

Who do you carpool with?

'Mack' [Mackenzie Eardley] and sometimes 'Stratts' [Kristy Stratton]

L-R: Kaitlyn Ashmore, Mikayla Williamson and Mackenzie Eardley pose for a photo at the W Awards on November 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Invest in relationships



Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Webster’s cafe in Ballarat. Love going there with Mum



Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

I physically cannot choose, soz x



Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Cam [McKinlay] - our runner and development coach



Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Slicked back high pony with a ribbon this year

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Yes I’m a teacher. More so CRT (casual relief teaching) in the off-season now with the footy schedule

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Cathy Freeman winning Gold at the Olympics

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

When I was little people used to say that I looked like the Olsen twins

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

The Last Piece which is underneath the club

Recommend a movie or book

I’m reading Colleen Hoover's Verity at the moment

What is your Indigenous mob’s name?

Dja Dja Wurrung

What is the part about being Indigenous that is most meaningful for you?

That sense of belonging to place and community and the love and connection we have with one another.