After building Essendon's AFLW list from the ground up, list manager Georgia Harvey is moving on to a new role at the club

Essendon player gather up after being defeated by Fremantle in an elimination final on November 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON is on the hunt for an AFLW list manager, with Georgia Harvey moving to a new role at the club.

Harvey has built the Bombers' AFLW list from the ground up, appointed before the club's first AFLW season in 2022.

Having also previously worked in the men's recruiting and list management department, Harvey is now heading up the club's VFLW program and development pathways.

Essendon has advertised for an "AFLW list and recruiting manager", with role responsibilities including building and implementing a long-term list strategy, managing player recruitment and list compliance alongside AFL regulations.

The Bombers have made an elimination final for the past two years, finishing 10th in their first season.