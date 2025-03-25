Heroic individual performances, team efforts and the Hollywood Hawks - 2024 was full of memorable matches. Sarah Black nominates her 10 best of the year

A general view of the semi-final between Hawthorn and Port Adelaide on November 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DO THE Hollywood Hawks produce the most attractive footy across the men's and women's competitions?

Season 2024 of the NAB AFLW competition saw 108 games of AFLW played, inclusive of finals, the longest one yet.

We've put our thinking caps on, and sorted the wheat from the chaff to come up with our best 10 matches of last season, and the Hawks – in their first season under Dan Webster – feature heavily.

While most of these games are nail-biting affairs, a close game isn't necessarily a good game, as last year's two-point clash between Melbourne and Adelaide – deep in fixture crunch territory – demonstrated.

Learn More 01:42

10. Week seven, Fremantle 4.6 (30) lost to Carlton 5.4 (34) at Fremantle Oval

Keeley Sherar was the hero as Carlton snared a rare win on the road, snapping a goal home in the final minute to dent Fremantle's top-four chances. The Blues trailed by 10 points at the last break, kicking the only two goals of the term to defeat the Dockers. Maddy Guerin was Carlton's best player, recording 24 disposals and six clearances, with recruit Gab Newton toiling hard in the midfield to lead Fremantle with 23 and six.

Learn More 04:58

9. Week one, Geelong 6.4 (40) lost to Melbourne 6.6 (42) at GMHBA Stadium

It was the Kate Hore show at GMHBA Stadium, as both sides produced an entertaining affair. The Melbourne skipper kept her side in the game during the first half, before playing a key role as the Dees overhauled the sprightly Cats, in a game played in somewhat wild spring weather. Amy McDonald recorded 28 touches and nine clearances, with Hore finishing with 23 and three majors.

Learn More 03:56

8. Week nine, Essendon 6.6 (42) drew with Richmond 6.6 (42) at TIO Stadium

As one coach wryly said, it was a long way to go for a draw, but both clubs loved the opportunity to play the first AFLW Dreamtime game in Darwin. After spending all week under an injury cloud, Tigers skipper Katie Brennan soccered home a behind to pinch two points. The Bombers were the better side for most of the game and moved the ball well in the slippery Top End conditions, but the Tigers were particularly dangerous inside 50.

Learn More 06:01

7. Week 10, Port Adelaide 7.1 (43) d 6.6 (42) Greater Western Sydney at Alberton Oval

Gemma Houghton took a strong pack mark and kicked truly in the final minute of the game to consign GWS to its eighth straight loss. The Giants had been the superior side for most of the match, tackling hard and pressuring the Power into coughing up the footy time and time again. It took the experience and sheer willpower of veterans Houghton and Kirsty Lamb to drag Port Adelaide over the line.

Learn More 02:58

6. Week four, Fremantle 7.5 (47) d Melbourne 6.5 (41) at Fremantle Oval

With a howling wind to one end of the field, the question was always going to be whether Melbourne had built enough of a buffer heading into three-quarter time. But the three-goal margin wasn't enough. Scores were level before Aisling McCarthy saluted with a goal after the siren, and the loss sent Melbourne into a wobbly, injury-hit portion of their season from which it never recovered. Gabby O'Sullivan kicked three goals in the win.

Learn More 03:24

5. Week five, Brisbane 5.5 (35) d Adelaide 5.3 (33) at Brighton Homes Arena

These two teams have a long rivalry and a history of close games, and the 2025 match was no exception. Brisbane fans were already in party mode, given the men's premiership triumph the day prior, and the noise was next level as Dakota Davidson and Taylor Smith kicked truly in the final three minutes to secure a two-point win. Ally Anderson finished with 32 touches and Anne Hatchard with seven clearances in a closely fought midfield battle.

Learn More 05:52

4. Week nine, Adelaide 4.9 (33) lost to North Melbourne 6.5 (41) at Norwood Oval

This game was indicative of Adelaide's season – some excellent footy that was a class above most teams, but goal-kicking woes preventing the Crows from hammering the final nail home. Jas Garner was a class above with 27 disposals and two goals, while eventual AFLW best and fairest winner Ebony Marinoff was particularly strong with 25 and 16 tackles, Danielle Ponter booting three in Indigenous Round. The Crows kicked 2.1 to 0.1 in the final term, but couldn’t completely close the gap after managing just 2.8 in the first three quarters.

Learn More 05:35

3. Qualifying final, Hawthorn 4.8 (32) lost to Brisbane 6.2 (38) at Ikon Park

A see-sawing first AFLW final for Hawthorn, who were left ruing a series of missed opportunities in front of goal against a hardened and experienced opponent. The Hawks led for the first half until the Lions hauled themselves back into the game through grit and pressure, midfielder Cathy Svarc the unexpected firestarter with two third-term goals. A rare boiling over of tempers in the final few minutes was indicative of the tension that surrounded the game.

Learn More 05:24

2. Week five, Geelong 9.7 (61) lost to Hawthorn 12.7 (79) at GMHBA Stadium

The home-and-away status afforded to this game (compared to a final and its consequences) bumps this down to second, but it was one of the highest-quality AFLW games we've seen. Geelong took control in the second term before Hawthorn owned the second half, but the free-flowing style of footy and skill execution from both sides (played in a stadium) led to a very entertaining game. Young Hawk Laura Stone kicked three, as did Irish Cat Aishling Moloney, while Emily Bates recorded 28 disposals.

Learn More 05:58

1. Semi-final, Hawthorn 6.13 (49) lost to Port Adelaide 7.8 (50) at Ikon Park

Forget game of the year, this might have been AFLW game of the decade. The extra weight and consequence afforded to a knock-out game pushes this into first place. Port Adelaide – on the hottest of seven-game winning streaks – were down by 22 points at three-quarter time, before completely overrunning the Hawks. Kaitlyn Ashmore briefly snatched the lead back, before two Power behinds secured the biggest win in the club's AFLW history.