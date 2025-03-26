It was the hardest year of her career, but Ellie Blackburn's foot injury forced her to take a step back from footy

Ellie Blackburn (left) celebrates a win with Elaine Grigg during week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs superstar Ellie Blackburn is on track to start pre-season with her teammates after two surgeries on her foot and the hardest year of her nine-season career, which she now sees as a blessing in disguise.

Blackburn was sidelined with a mid-foot ligament injury just three games into last season, with initial surgery in September revealing more damage than first anticipated.

She had a plate and several screws inserted to help the healing process, and another operation in December to remove the hardware.

"It's coming along really nicely. We'll increase my running load [this] week, which will mean running a couple of times a week," Blackburn told AFL.com.au.

"It's not in pain anymore, which is nice. Every so often it gets a bit sore, but I think that's after big sessions, and when I'm changing my program to take it to the next level. But overall, it's on track, and if anything, I'm progressing probably ahead of our initial schedule."

The 2024 season was a tough one for Blackburn, who had lost the captaincy to Deanna Berry, and then watched on as the side went 4-4 in her absence.

"It took a lot of adjusting, and I had to be really open to different changes. I'm not going to lie and say it was super easy at the time, it was really challenging," she said.

"I'm grateful that I've had some really productive conversations and have been really well supported over this off-season period, which I think will help my transition back into the team and allow me to really embrace the role.

"When you're in the midst of the chaos, it's hard to reflect and see the changes for what they are."

The young Bulldogs midfield lifted in Blackburn's absence, with Isabelle Pritchard taking out the club's best and fairest after averaging 19.9 disposals (up from 15.7) and 5.2 clearances (2.7).

Jess Fitzgerald had been slated for a half-back role as a refresh, and played three games in defence (attending zero centre bounces) before switching to the midfield, while Dom Carruthers and Berry provided strong supporting roles.

"At the time, it was beyond frustrating for me, not being able to play. I just wanted to go out there and help, it was hard to sit on the sidelines. I have now learned so much about myself as a result of it, but I've also learned how to be a better teammate. I've now got an understanding of what it's like for players on the sidelines who are going through injury, and are having to build resilience," Blackburn said.

"It's been the best thing for our team, too. For so long, I've tried to carry the load, in a way, and rightfully or wrongfully I've wanted to try and take as much control as I possible could out there.

"I think [the injury] allowed an opportunity for so many of our younger players coming through, who have been in the system for around five seasons, to really step up and take control and build their on-field leadership and presence.

"I think it'll put us in a much better position for years to come. Even my role and all that within the team might change over the coming seasons as a result with it, as well as naturally with age."

L-R: Deanna Berry, Ellie Blackburn and Marcus Bontempelli are seen at the Western Bulldogs's centenary celebrations during round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After a tumultuous season, a small number of clubs approached Blackburn to gauge her interest about a potential move, but she chose to remain at the Kennel.

"Definitely happy to stick with the Dogs. Obviously, I love the football club, the girls that I get to run out with each week and be at training with, and I just really enjoy the direction the club is heading in," she said.

"I think it's really positive and something I want to be in, as challenging as it's been, I think we're in a really good position at the moment."