Pepa Randall in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Sydney in round four, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney defensive stalwart Pepa Randall has retired ahead of the 2025 NAB AFLW season.

Randall, 29, cited waning motivation before embarking on a new pre-season, which begins in mid-May.

She hangs up the boots after 62 AFLW games, the second-highest AFLW match tally for the Giants behind Alicia Eva.

Randall started her AFLW career on Melbourne’s list in 2017, but an ankle injury sidelined her for most of the season. She made her debut after moving north the following year.

She was a member of the Giants' leadership group for five seasons, and developed a reputation as a fierce one-on-one opponent, usually taking the opposition’s most dangerous forward.

"I've contemplated it (retirement) every year, asking myself, do I really want to do this again. Is it, the right idea? Is it the right decision? Can I commit myself in the right way?" Randall said.

"I feel like I had that conversation with myself almost every season, and I think probably having that conversation with myself meant that every time I did come back, I wanted to be here, and I was motivated and ready to go.

"This year I was having that conversation with myself again and the motivation to come back in and that kind of hunger and desire to be competitive just wasn't there.

"It's like a bit cheesy and a bit cliched, but I really, genuinely believe that what we have up here is pretty unique and pretty special, and I feel like I've been able to make a huge contribution to that."

Learn More 27:11

GWS head of women’s football Alison Zell lauded the club favourite for her contribution to the team.

"We congratulate Pepa on her outstanding career and her amazing contribution to the Giants," Zell said.

"Her commitment, work ethic, and passion for the game have set an example for all players, and we are incredibly proud of everything she has achieved during her time at the club."

GWS has up until the start of the season to replace Randall in the squad of 30, and has already recruited some defensive depth over the off-season, bringing former Gold Coast key back Viv Saad into the team as a replacement for Meghan Gaffney (ACL).