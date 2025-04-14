Sydney draftee Zippy Fish kicked an unbelievable goal on the run during the Swans' scratch match against Adelaide on the weekend

Zippy Fish poses for a photo on December 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

SYDNEY draftee Zippy Fish has shown off her wares in the Swans' scratch match win over Adelaide, booting a running goal from inside the centre square.

The Swans and Crows faced off at Tramway Oval in Sydney on Saturday in a practice match in lieu of fielding players in state leagues.

The hosts comfortably accounted for the Crows, winning 4.3 (27) to 1.3 (9).

Fish charged through the middle of the field, taking a bounce before accelerating away from her Crows' opponent.

Forward/ruck Giselle Davies kicked two goals, while veteran key forward Bec Privitelli also hit the scoreboard.

Each team could name up to 12 AFLW players, with the remaining players made up of top state league and academy talents.

Nuggety Swan Cynthia Hamilton made a return to the midfield after a few years in attack, while former No.1 pick Montana Ham starred.

Winger Paris McCarthy – who kicked three goals in a cameo up forward against Geelong last year – looks set for a permanent move to attack.

Adelaide recruit Grace Kelly kicked Adelaide's sole major.

Our first practice game against the Swans is in the books. We’ll now regroup ahead of the second trial on April 26.



Final score:



Sydney: 4.3 (27)

Crows: 1.3 (9)



Goals:

Swans: G Davies 2, Fish, Privitelli

Crows: G Kelly pic.twitter.com/sA0OPTtVF6 — Adelaide Crows AFLW (@CrowsAFLW) April 12, 2025

She was joined in the team by fellow new Crow Hannah Ewings – who the Crows are earmarking for a small forward role after a year away from the game on personal leave – as well as draftees India Rasheed (playing a mix of forward and wing) and goalsneak Georgia McKee.

Premiership player Rachelle Martin served as skipper, while young defender Sarah Goodwin rolled through the midfield.

Sydney will host its own intraclub next week, before two hitouts against a combined Adelaide-Brisbane side over the following fortnight, with one game in Sydney and the last in Adelaide.

Sydney AFLW-listed players: Zippy Fish, Cynthia Hamilton, Montana Ham, Paris McCarthy, Bec Privitelli, Giselle Davies, Caitlin Reid, Jas Grierson, Julie O'Sullivan, Amelia Martin, Holly Cooper, Brenna Tarrant

Adelaide AFLW-listed players: Brooke Boileau, Hannah Ewings, Sarah Goodwin, Brooke Smith, Rachelle Martin, Brooke Tonon, Lily Tarlinton, India Rasheed, Kiera Mueller, Georgia McKee, Grace Kelly, Keeley Kustermann