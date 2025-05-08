With a fourth daughter set to join the AFLW next season, it's no surprise Simone Davies has taken up the sport herself. Daughters Giselle, Fleur, Darcie and Georja share how their mum has shaped their footy journeys, and how they've shaped hers

The Davies family and inset, Simone Davies playing masters football. Pictures: AFL Photos/Supplied

NEVER in a million years was Simone Davies meant to become a footy mum.

A Welsh ballet dancer who didn't know what Australian rules football was until 2006, she now has four daughters entrenched in the local game, and herself plays Masters for Queensland club Southport.

Three of her daughters are already on AFLW lists; Giselle (Sydney) is into her fifth season this year, Fleur (Greater Western Sydney), is coming into her fourth, and Darcie (Gold Coast), about to start her third. The youngest, Georja, is in her draft year, and one of the country's top prospects.

"My background was dancing. My growing up was about going to the Royal Ballet," Simone told AFL.com.au.

"I was just someone who tried everything, but AFL? No… I wasn't interested, so it kind of just got flicked over on the TV for, I don't know, the first 10 years that we lived here at least."

The Davies family L-R: Simone, Darcie, Fleur, Giselle, Georja and Darren. Picture: AFL Photos

She gazed proudly over at her three older daughters as they settled in to watch Georja run out for the Marsh AFLW Academy. The whole family travelled for the occasion, with flights bought with Simone's impressive frequent flyer point balance. A balance racked up by flying across the country to see her daughters play.

"They have so many points," Georja said an incredulous laugh.

"I always ask people 'Oh, is your mum coming?' because my mum is always there, I don't even doubt it… She'll be in the [club] polo and I'm like 'That's my polo, how are you wearing my polo?' She wears all our footy stuff… She just loves it."

There came a point where donning her support for her three AFLW-listed daughters started to become tricky, with them spread across three different clubs, so second-youngest Darcie came up with a perfect Mother's Day gift.

L-R: Darcie Davies, Georja Davies, Fleur Davies, and Giselle Davies during the Marsh AFLW National Academy jumper presentation on April 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I bought my mum a scarf that has Giants, Suns, and Swans logos all on it, so she likes to wear that one," Darcie said.

It takes up pride of place in Simone's handbag, going with her everywhere. There is a chance a new scarf will be needed at the end of the year once Georja goes through the draft process, but for now it is the perfect accessory.

Ask any of the four Davies kids how they would describe their mum, and 'dedicated' is the first word that comes to mind. Dedicated early on to raise four kids under the age of four. Dedicated to her own pursuit of dance as a young woman. And dedicated to supporting her daughters' AFLW careers.

"They moved here [from the UK] by themselves, and my dad had to work, but my mum stayed home to take care of four daughters under four. When I think about it now, it's crazy. She had no support from her mum, there was no family, no grandma, there was none of that," Georja said.

"But she was so strong to be able to, especially four kids under four, it's just crazy how she was able to do it and just keep going and just stay strong."

Georja Davies hugs mum Simone and sister Giselle after the Marsh AFLW National Academy match on April 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The family's closeness is important to Simone, and when Giselle was first drawn to footy as a 14-year-old, it presented an opportunity for regular family outings. The oldest child, Giselle returned home from her first training session raving about the sport, and after years of netball, rugby, athletics and more, footy was the code that required an amalgamation of all those skills.

It was easy to convince her three younger sisters to test it out, and the rest was history.

"It was just a thing where they could all be in the same team. I was like 'Yeah, I can do that'. So, they were all in under 15s together, Georja was in under 15s forever, from the age of nine," Simone said.

"I think they just enjoyed it more than netball, because in netball, when you're tall, you're in that shooting circle and you're stuck there. But because they were doing cross country and little athletics, they probably had that endurance… it hit all the checklists."

Darcie Davies in action during week one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

And if her girls were all in, so was Simone.

"Every game I was running water. I was getting my little training fix," Simone laughed.

"I was running the boundary, I was throwing boundary balls in, running water. It was often where one of them would play under 13s, then straight after they played 15s, so I would do two matches and I could get my steps in for the day… Everyone being there at that time, our family, doing everything together is a pretty big value for us.

"So, always having those opportunities where the girls are all involved and playing together has always been really nice for us… we're always together and I think that's been a huge connection and secure bolt in our whole structure as a family. It's enables us to always be together."

L-R: Darcie Davies, Georja Davies, Fleur Davies, and Giselle Davies during the Marsh AFLW National Academy jumper presentation on April 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

And as her daughters rose through the ranks, getting drafted and - for two of them - moving states, Simone decided it was her turn to take to the field, wearing the No.4 in honour of her four kids.

"I think she got so bored of watching us kick around the footy, so she just started joining herself," Darcie said.

"One of the best things she's done is joining the Masters team because it's all mums who have their kids playing footy, they would just want to be involved and obviously they never played footy growing up because women's sport wasn't supported back then. So, I think it's good how they get the opportunity to do it now."

Simone Davies playing masters football. Picture: Supplied

At 5'10" she is the shortest member of the family, but still has the height to play as an effective key forward who rolls through the ruck. But her kids all want to see a shift to the midfield.

"She's a key forward, but I tell her to go in the midfield. I'm like, 'Mum, you're an athlete, athletes are in the midfield'," Georja laughed.

Just as Simone is there on the sidelines cheering on her daughters at every opportunity, her kids are there to offer the same support whenever possible, with some Gold Coast teammates in tow.

"She asked them to come and watch her. I'm like, 'What are you doing? You can't be asking that', but she loves it. After the game she'll run up and get photos with them and she probably still has her mouthguard in, she's fresh off the field, and she's so happy," Georja said.

"When she's playing you can tell, as soon as she does something she looks over to the sideline to see if we're watching. She's so proud of what she does, and she always says 'Oh, I watched you play on the weekend, I want to try and do what you did'. I'm like, 'Oh God, that's so cute'."

Simone Davies (left) contests the ruck during a masters game while daughter Georja (right) umpires. Picture: Supplied

It also means she's also subjected to her kids' commentary of her games when they do come to watch.

"Two weeks ago, Georja and 'Darce' came to watch a game and they were videoing, and I can hear them going 'Oh my God that's three throws' – not me, but the team in general. And they're laughing, so no, I don't think any of their tips are going to enhance my game," Simone laughed.

"I was playing on Mother's Day last year, and they were all home and that was really nice, having the four of them come to watch me."

Simone Davies contests the ruck during a masters football game. Picture: Supplied

Above all, an immense pride emanates from Simone when discussing her daughters.

"I know how hard competitive sport is, and for all four of them to achieve. For one person to get into a pathway and to get to that top level, it's slim pickings, and to think that there's potentially now going to be four paid professional women athletes doing that," Simone said, choking up.

"I feel like they're the lucky ones, but also, they've sacrificed. They're doing so much extra… it's ups and downs, it's rainbows and storms, but they're in it together. Honestly, I can't believe it's all four of them."

But for Georja, all of that stems from the habits Simone instilled from a young age.

"It was a very supportive household… they wouldn't tell us, like 'Go on a run', mum would go on a run, and we'd be on the bike next to her, or as we got older, we would be the ones running with her because we saw that she was our role model. Our mother's running, I want to be like my mum. She was definitely a great role model, especially for the people that we want to be," Georja said.

"Obsessiveness, in a good way. She's obsessed with the gym, so she'll go every day. She's obsessed with her daughters, so she shows that she's proud of us and she will talk to anyone who listens, she’ll tell them about us."