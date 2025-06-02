Alira Fotu admits she is "still deciding" whether to pursue footy and basketball

Alira Fotu is presented her 2025 AFL National Academy jumper by coach Tarkyn Lockyer. Picture: AFL Photos

ALIRA Fotu is quiet, calm, and in control.

At 17 years old, the West Australian is walking a tightrope between footy and basketball, playing both at a high level, and has a big decision on her hands come December. Focus solely on footy and the aim of getting drafted? Or still work to balance the two sports.

The balance has been done before, most notably by 2023 AFLW Best and Fairest winner Monique Conti, but it's not an easy task.

Playing for South Fremantle in the WAFLW, Western Australia in the National Championships, and part of the Marsh AFLW Academy, Fotu has a bright future in footy. But at the moment, it's her burgeoning basketball career with Perth Lynx that is front of mind.

A serious focus on footy began when Fotu was invited to be part of the Medleys, an elite program designed to encourage players from multicultural backgrounds to pursue Aussie rules.

Fotu's father is Tongan, so she joined the program in 2022 as a 14-year-old and won the side's best player award in its clash with Indigenous program the Woomeras.

"I'm still deciding between two sports," Fotu admitted to AFL.com.au.

"But I think Medleys was a good reason why I'm here. I think because I hadn't played many state games it was a good way to showcase my talent."

Alira Fotu during a Marsh AFL National Academy training session at Whitten Oval on December 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

That talent is clear. She is a dangerous forward who can hit the scoreboard, but also able to roll through the midfield and use her slick hands to set up teammates out of congestion.

The opportunity with the Medleys came via an unexpected email, and the lure of being coached by AFLW players like Akec Makur Chuot and Haneen Zreika was enough for Fotu to say yes.

But the family connection to basketball kept her involved in the two codes.

"I love everything about basketball. I'm really in control at basketball, I'm the point guard, so I like to be able to organise stuff like that. I've just played it for so long," Fotu said.

"My mum and dad met playing basketball, my sister plays, my brother plays, it's just my whole family. My family over in New Zealand play as well, it's just like, that's all I really know.

"I love that we're related and that we all play the same sport."

They also all share the same number, 42.

"Fotu," she said in two clear syllables.

"It's my last name."

Currently the teenager is working her way back from a knee injury – a partial tear to her lateral collateral ligament – meaning she can't play either of the sports she loves. But the rehabilitation process suits her personality.

"I'm just trying to focus on what I can control, because there's not much I can do about it," Fotu said.

"Just doing my rehab, being consistent with my days, trying to get better, because otherwise, what am I supposed to do? I quite enjoy the gym and stuff, and the gym I go to in Perth, it's a good atmosphere."

Alira Fotu celebrates kicking a goal during the Marsh AFL National Futures match between at GMHBA Stadium on August 31, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

She has an introverted nature, one that can adapt to being part of a loud, bustling roster of AFLW players, or basketballers, but also thrives alone. That's why time in rehab, largely removed from her teammates, isn't the mental challenge it might be for others.

"I consider myself quite an introverted person. I would love to be by myself at all hours of the day, but that's obviously not possible," Fotu said with a chuckle.

"I don't have a problem being around the girls, as long as I have a bit of alone time."

And as a Fremantle fan, is the goal to don the purple chevron come December's Telstra AFLW Draft?

"I mean, I'd love to be drafted anywhere," Fotu said.

"But I would love to be drafted by Freo. That'd be good."