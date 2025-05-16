Emma Swanson has handed over the reins after six seasons in charge

Emma Swanson leads the team out ahead of the AFLW R5 match between West Coast and GWS at Henson Park on September 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

EMMA Swanson has stepped down as captain of West Coast's AFLW side after six seasons at the helm.

Having recently welcomed a baby with fiancée Andrea, Swanson said the time was right for her to let someone else take the reins as she concentrates on balancing family life with football.

The 30-year-old has captained the Eagles since they entered the NAB AFL Women's competition in 2020.

"For the last 12 months I’ve been thinking about stepping down as skipper," Swanson said.

"I've had some really good conversations with [coach] Daisy [Pearce] and [Head of Women's Football] Michelle [Cowan] over the last three or four months, and I think the best time is now.

"Things have changed a fair bit for me at home, so that's where my priorities are, and it will be nice to just be able to come in here and be (one of the players) and let someone else make the role their own.

Emma Swanson in action during the round eight AFLW match between West Coast and Fremantle at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, on October 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's been a hell of a ride and a lot of fun, I'm not going anywhere, and probably won't be doing anything differently, other than not flipping the coin (on game day).

"I'm sure whoever takes over will do a great job and we've got some phenomenal leaders in our group and the team will be in great hands."

Cowan, who has worked alongside Swanson since the club entered the AFLW competition, was full of praise for the dual cub champion.

Daisy Pearce celebrates with Emma Swanson after the AFLW R3 match between West Coast and the Western Bulldogs at Mission Whitten Oval on September 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've been really fortunate to have such a consistent and committed leader of our program," Cowan said.

"'Swanny' always gives 100 per cent, and will no doubt continue to do so as part of the team.

"She leads with strength, humility and passion, so it's been fantastic to have her in the captaincy role for the past six seasons.

"We look forward to her continued support with our emerging leaders within the program."