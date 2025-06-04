Sarah Black looks at the teams for Sunday's big game featuring best of the country's young talent

Eloise Mackereth during the match between the AFL National Academy Girls and the All-Stars at RSEA Park, April 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DANDENONG Stingrays forward Nalu Brothwell has been added to the AFLW national academy side for Sunday's game against the All Stars.

Brothwell – who has been in impressive touch in the Coates Talent League this season – will be playing alongside twin sister Mizuki, a defender, in the match.

The best under-18 talent in the country will face off on Sunday at 11am at Mission Whitten Oval, a game which will be streamed live and free on the AFLW website.

A number of top Academy talent – Gold Coast duo Ava Usher (ACL) and Dekota Baron (finger), West Australian Alira Fotu (knee) and Calder Cannons skipper Jade McLay (shoulder) – are unavailable for the game.

Prospective top-five pick Evie Cowcher has also been ruled out, managing an on-going back issue. There is hope she may feature in the back end of Western Australia's under-18 campaign, but given her standing and the runs she has already put on the board, she won't be risked.

The All Stars team is made up of players nominated by AFLW clubs, all of whom – with the exception of 19-year-old Territorian Tatyana Perry – are turning 18 this year.

Many played in the All Stars-Academy match in April, with some fresh faces added, including potential Carlton/St Kilda father-daughter Sunny Lappin, the daughter of Matthew.

Sunny Lappin during the Coates Talent League Girls Round four match between Eastern Ranges and Gold Coast Suns Academy at Box Hill City Oval, May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Tarkyn Lockyer will coach the Academy team, with assistance from Martha Cantwell (Sandringham Dragons), Brad Snell (South Australia u18s) and Jess Wuetschner (Tasmania Devils).

The All Stars will be led by Eastern Ranges coach Jarrad Donders, with support from current Roo Emma King, former Eagle Kate Orme and ex-Blue/Cat/Giant Phoebe McWilliams.

The AFL National Academy pose after the Marsh AFL National Academy match against the All-Stars at RSEA Park, April 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Academy players to watch:

Eloise Mackereth (Glenelg/Plympton, SA)

Starred in April's match with a game-high three goals. A hard-running mid-sized forward who can push onto the wing, Mackereth has sharp skills and makes sound decisions with ball in hand. Loves a celebration, too.

Chloe Bown (Oakleigh Chargers/Kew, Vic Metro)

Was named the Academy's best in April's match. A quiet achiever, Bown racks up the footy at will, and is a very consistent performer. The midfielder is taller than Melbourne's Tyla Hanks, but plays in a similar, linking style.

Chloe Bown after the Marsh AFL National Academy match between the AFL National Academy Girls and the All-Stars at RSEA Park, April 20, 2025: Picture: AFL Photos

Isla Wiencke (GWS Academy/Belconnen, NSW/ACT)

Tied to the Giants' academy, midfielder Wiencke loves a contest but is a well-balanced player, also able to impact on the outside. She executes all the basics to a high level, and doesn't mind laying a tackle in the contest, either.

Olivia Wolmarans (Subiaco/Mt Hawthorn, WA)

A traditional lead-up key forward, Wolmarans is one of the most powerful prospects forward of centre. Has a safe set of hands overhead and is a steady set shot.

Alannah Welsh (Gold Coast Academy/Southport, Qld)

Has slipped under the radar somewhat due to the high calibre of talent in the Suns' pool this year, but Welsh deserves her time in the spotlight. A smooth-moving forward/midfielder, she's quick off the mark, is composed with ball in hand and seems to react half a second before everyone else.

Alannah Welsh during the Marsh AFL National Academy match between the AFL National Academy Girls and the All-Stars at RSEA Park, April 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

All Stars players to watch:

Sunny Lappin (Gold Coast Academy/Southport, Qld)

The daughter of Carlton favourite Matthew, Lappin is also eligible for St Kilda as a father-daughter and Gold Coast as an academy signing – the choice is hers. A versatile player who can line up in attack, or play either an inside or outside midfield role, with plenty of pace.

Annabelle Foat (Gold Coast Academy/Bond Uni, Qld)

Yet another Gold Coast product, Foat was best-afield for the All Stars in April. A strong and reliable contested player who knows how to find the footy in the midfield, she has been developing her forward craft in the Suns' Coates Talent League stint.

Annabelle Foat during the 2025 Coates Talent League Girls Round four match between Eastern Ranges and Gold Coast Suns Academy at Box Hill City Oval, May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Rhianna Ingram (Gold Coast Academy/Southport, Qld)

Has been impressing in her time in the Coates Talent League and in the last All Stars match, playing as a rebound defender. Reads the play well and provides plenty of drive out of the backline.

Renee Morgan (South Fremantle/Jandakot Jets, WA)

A tenacious midfielder who knows how to win the tough ball, Morgan is a strong defensive player who is a nice user of the footy and makes smart choices with the ball.

Renee Morgan during the Marsh AFL National Development Championships match between U18 Girls South Australia and Western Australia at Thebarton Oval, August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carys D'Addario (Swan Districts/Caversham, WA)

Has been in sharp touch of late in the WAFLW, after two severely injury-interrupted years, missing the national championships on both occasions. A powerful midfielder who hits her targets both because of her skill and smart choices with ball in hand.

AUSTRALIA U18

Starred players are unavailable through injury

# NAME STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 1 Marika Carlton Northern Territory Academy Palmerston Magpies 2 Mia Russo West Perth Wanneroo 3 Jordyn Allen Eastern Ranges Heathmont 4 Chloe Baker-West Calder Cannons Strathmore 5 Mischa Barwin Tasmania Devils Lauderdale 6 Mizuki Brothwell Dandenong Stingrays Balnarring 7 Georja Davies Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport 8 Eloise Mackereth Glenelg Plympton 9 Tayla McMillan Eastern Ranges Wantirna South 10 Ava Usher* Gold Coast Suns Academy Burleigh 13 Dekota Baron* Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport 14 Lily Baxter South Adelaide Victor Harbor 15 Monique Bessen Sturt Hahndorf 16 Priya Bowering Tasmania Devils Lauderdale 17 Chloe Bown Oakleigh Chargers Kew Comets 18 Olivia Crane Subiaco Wanneroo 19 Sophie Eaton Central District Freeling 20 Alira Fotu* South Fremantle South Bunbury 21 Danika McDonald Northern Territory Academy Pioneer Eagles 22 Isla Wiencke GWS Giants Academy Belconnen Magpies 24 Nalu Brothwell Dandenong Stingrays Balnarring 27 Alicia Blizard East Fremantle Willetton 28 Jade McLay* Calder Cannons Diamond Creek Women's 29 Madeleine Quinn Sydney Swans Academy Maroubra Saints 30 Ella Stoddart Gippsland Power Traralgon 31 Alannah Welsh Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport 37 Evie Cowcher* Peel Thunder Pinjarra 38 Olivia Wolmarans Subiaco Mt Hawthorn Cardinals



ALL STARS