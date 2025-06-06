Port Adelaide will have a new captain in 2025 with Janelle Cuthbertson opting to step away from the role

PORT Adelaide leader Janelle Cuthbertson has relinquished the captaincy after just one season in charge.

As she comes back from an ACL rupture, experienced in week two last year, Cuthbertson has opted to focus on her rehabilitation after a tough run of injury in recent seasons.

Since her All-Australian season with Fremantle in 2021, Cuthbertson has played just 17 of a possible 46 games due to a combination of facial injuries, head knocks, and her current knee concern. The decision to step down is in an effort to focus solely on getting her body right and be available for selection throughout the 2025 season.

After changing allegiances to Port Adelaide ahead of the 2023 season, the defender took over the No.1 guernsey the following year after inaugural Port Adelaide captain Erin Phillips retired from the game after two seasons in charge.

"It was an honour to wear the number one guernsey for Port Adelaide," Cuthbertson said.

"The significance of the opportunity to captain this club was never lost on me, and it will be a memory I cherish forever. The nine months following my ACL injury have been difficult, and as we approached the start of this season, I couldn't shake the feeling that my energy needed to be solely focused on getting my body right to give myself the best chance for selection.

"It wasn't easy, captaining this football club has been a privilege. However, I know it's the best choice not only for me, but importantly for the team."

The club's third AFLW captain will be announced, alongside the broader leadership group, in the coming weeks ahead of Port Adelaide's first game of the 2025 season on Sunday, August 17 against Fremantle.