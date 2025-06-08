Injuries, late withdrawals and rain didn't stop the U18 Academy side standing up on Sunday

Alannah Welsh celebrates during the U18 Girls match between AFL National Academy Girls and U23 All Stars at Whitten Oval, June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A COMPOSED AFLW Academy side shook off a number of key absences to comfortably account for the All Stars representative side, winning by 31 in wet and wintery conditions at Mission Whitten Oval.

Tasmanian midfielder Priya Bowering set the tone with a fierce attack on the footy and relishing the contested conditions, the Academy's best-on-ground recording 21 disposals and five clearances.

She worked in tandem with last match's best-afield Chloe Bown, the Oakleigh Chargers midfielder finishing with a game-high 25 disposals and eight inside 50s.

The AFLW Academy side were without seven first-choice players, but that only opened the door for the depth throughout the remainder of the team, with players seizing the opportunity to demonstrate their skill.

Priya Bowering handballs during the match between AFL National Academy Girls and U23 All Stars at Whitten Oval, June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

West Australian key forward Olivia Wolmarans was a constant threat in attack for the Academy, and her two majors undersold her efforts, setting up a number of scoring opportunities for her teammates with particularly sharp hands for a tall.

Sydney academy tall Madeleine Quinn's ground-level skills came to the fore when she kicked a sharp goal from the boundary line to kick off scoring in the third term.

Winger Marika Carlton (10 touches) was a constant threat on the outside, covering both ends of the field beautifully for the Academy with a high work-rate and speed with ball in hand.

Marika Carlton during the match between AFL National Academy Girls and U23 All Stars at Whitten Oval, June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The game's sole over-ager, Northern Territorian Tatyana Perry (13 and five rebounds), provided plenty of bounce out of defence for the All Stars and was calm under pressure, shutting down the dangerous Eloise Mackareth and named the All Stars' best.

The All Stars team was made up of draft-eligible 17- and 18-year-olds, as nominated by AFLW clubs. Only a handful played in the equivalent match in April, demonstrating the depth on show this year.

Potential Carlton/St Kilda father-daughter Sunny Lappin starred in the first quarter for the All Stars with nine disposals on the wing, showing off a kicking style very reminiscent of her dad Matthew.

Sunny Lappin during the match between AFL National Academy Girls and U23 All Stars at Whitten Oval, June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Also tied to Gold Coast's club academy, Lappin finished with 20 touches for the match and showed a clean pair of heels throughout.

The ruck dual was fairly even, with Isobella Hishongwa-Gibb (17 hitouts) matching up well against highly fancied Gold Coast academy prospect Georja Davies (12), the latter finding plenty of ball at ground level with 13 touches.

All Stars skipper Maggie Johnstone (17 and 10 tackles) and Chloe D'Addario (12) battled hard in the midfield, the taller Johnstone (171cm) working her way into the game well after a slower start.

Maggie Johnstone during the match between AFL National Academy Girls and U23 All Stars at Whitten Oval, June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Academy ball-magnet Chloe Baker-West (knock to her knee) and last game's star Mia Russo (hamstring tightness) were late withdrawals, with NT product Shakaila Gardiner-Dunn coming into the squad and kicking a goal.

Also missing from the Academy side were stars Ava Usher (ACL), Evie Cowcher (back), Dekota Baron (finger/knee), Alira Fotu (knee) and Jade McLay (shoulder).

Baker-West, Usher, Cowcher and Baron are all set to be first-round selections this year, with Russo potentially also in that mix.

AUSTRALIA U18 0.1 4.4 5.8 7.11 (53)

ALL STARS 1.0 1.1 3.4 3.4 (22)

GOALS

Australia U18: Olivia Wolmarans 2, Alicia Blizzard, Mischa Barwin, Alannah Welsh, Shakaila Gardiner-Dunn, Madeleine Quinn

All Stars: Grace Parsons, Evelyn Connolly, Chloe Thorn

BEST

Australia U18: Priya Bowering, Chloe Bown, Olivia Wolmarans, Mischa Barwin, Marika Carlton, Tayla McMillan

All Stars: Tatyana Perry, Sunny Lappin, Maggie Johnstone, Chloe D'Addario, Harriet Bingley

LEADING DISPOSALS

Australia U18: Chloe Bown (25), Priya Bowering (21), Tayla McMillan (15), Monique Besson (15), Olivia Wolmarans (14)

All Stars: Sunny Lappin (20), Maggie Johnstone (17), Scarlett Johnson (15), Tatyana Perry (13), Chloe Thorn (13)