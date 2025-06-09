All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Paige Sheppard on the boundary line during Sydney's clash with Geelong in NAB AFLW round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A HOST of young talent across the country converged in Melbourne for the Marsh AFLW Academy v All Stars clash, meaning several clubs were without their teenage stars.

That didn't matter to some, however, as Southport and Morningside remained undefeated in the QAFLW, and Subiaco and Claremont maintained their stronghold on the top two in the WAFLW.

VFLW

The VFLW had a bye

SANFLW

Central District 1.5 (11) def. by Woodville-West Torrens 6.8 (44)

Spearhead Klaudia O'Neill backed up a strong performance last week with another two goals and 16 hitouts for Woodville-West Torrens, while Christina Leuzzi (18 disposals, 10 clearances, one goal) was dominant around the ball once more.

Madison Lane was the leading ball-winner for Central District in the loss with 17, and six rebound 50s.

South Adelaide 2.4 (16) def. West Adelaide 0.2 (2)

Soriah Moon's stake for the team of the year ruck position only strengthened with a 22-disposal, 44-hitout performance in South Adelaide's win over West Adelaide. Moon also recorded a game-high 10 clearances.

For West Adelaide, Hannah Button did all she could to quell the Panthers' ball-winners, with a whopping 24 tackles for the game.

Glenelg 1.3 (9) def. by North Adelaide 3.4 (22)

Jamie Parish's work rebounding the footy was crucial in North Adelaide's win over Glenelg, with the Rooster finishing the game with 11 disposals and 10 rebound 50s – both team highs. Meanwhile, Jess Bates was once again dominant at the contest, with 33 disposals, 11 tackles, and eight clearances for Glenelg.

Sturt 0.1 (1) def. by Norwood 5.5 (35)

A typically strong Sturt side was simply overrun by an evenly contributing Norwood team on Monday afternoon.

Charlee Brooksby, sister of Port Adelaide's Molly, recorded 14 disposals and six inside 50s for Norwood, while former AFLW-listed forward Jade Halfpenny kicked a goal from her 12 disposals, while also laying 10 tackles for the victors.

Isobel Kuiper was strong for Sturt, with 26 disposals and 13 clearances in the loss.

QAFLW

Southport 24.22 (166) def. Moreton Bay 0.0 (0)

Southport's percentage has soared to 982.4 thanks to a demoralising 166-point defeat of Moreton Bay on Saturday. Stephanie O'Brien and Madeleine Watt each recorded 31 disposals for the victors, while Tayla Gregory (four goals), Tyla Crabtree (three), Olivia Meagher (three), and Caitlin Miller (three) did plenty of damage on the scoreboard.

Tahlia Smith toiled hard for Moreton Bay with 28 disposals and six tackles, but was up against a significant tide.

Aspley 4.8 (32) def. Maroochydore 1.3 (9)

Holly O'Flaherty and Jesse McMillan combined for 46 disposals and 12 clearances in Aspley's win over Maroochydore, keeping it within touching distance of the top four, while Lucy Thompson was the only multiple goalkicker. Jaspar Jordan kicked Maroochydore's only goal for the afternoon.

Yeronga 0.2 (2) def. by Coorparoo 25.14 (164)

Coorparoo enjoyed a percentage-boosting win over a struggling Yeronga, as Edie Fraser led the way with seven goals from 27 disposals. Grace Roberts-White also offered a handy conduit between lines, with her 33 touches (24 contested) generating seven inside 50s for the match.

Sienna Wilson recorded 17 disposals for Yeronga in the loss.

Wilston Grange 4.3 (27) def. by Morningside 9.4 (58)

Four different players kicked multiple goals to keep Morningside undefeated, as Courtney McDonnell, Emma McNaughton, Lucy Bellinger, and Annabel Peacock kicked two majors apiece, while Laura Roy also contributed with one from her 16 disposals.

The standout for Wilston Grange despite the loss was Mia Geere, who finished with 21 disposals and two goals.

University of Queensland 10.5 (65) def. Bond University 7.1 (43)

In a somewhat upset result, the University of Queensland recorded just its third win of the season over third-placed Bond University, led well by Farradai Hopkins (21 disposals, eight clearances, one goal) and Erin Gilbert (16 disposals, six clearances, one goal).

Shannon Nolan, meanwhile, continued her run of form with 29 disposals and six clearances for Bond University.

WAFLW

Subiaco 5.10 (40) def. Swan Districts 3.1 (19)

Subiaco kept its place atop the ladder, with former Sydney pair Paige Sheppard and Lisa Steane combining for 46 disposals, nine tackles, and eight inside 50s for the game, while Charlotte Tompkin kicked two of the side's five goals.

The win came without important teenagers Olivia Wolmarans and Olivia Crane, who were in Victoria for the Marsh AFLW Academy camp.

Isabella Edgley (24 disposals) was a standout for Swan Districts in the absence of Carys D'Addario who was also in Melbourne as part of the All Stars squad.

South Fremantle 1.8 (14) def. West Perth 1.4 (10)

Former AFLW pair Bailey Hunt (28 disposals, three inside 50s) and Tahleah Mulder (23 disposals, six tackles) were immense in South Fremantle's narrow win over West Perth. Zoe Huggett was the side's sole goalkicker.

With 23 disposals Madison Dodd was the coaches' best for West Perth, while Lexi Strachan hit the scoreboard.

Claremont 8.10 (58) def. Peel Thunder 2.5 (17)

The only other side with eight wins to its name after nine starts is Claremont, helped by a 41-point win over Peel on Saturday afternoon. Young gun Juliet Kelly (eligible for the draft on December 15) recorded 19 disposals and five tackles for the victor, while Bridie Garlick was named the coaches' best for her 19 disposals and six inside 50s.

Charlie Fletcher was a gamebreaker for Peel despite the loss, recording 21 disposals, eight tackles, and five inside 50s for the match, while Krystal Carter and Lucy Kane kicked the club's two goals.

East Fremantle 4.10 (34) def. Perth 3.2 (20)

Perth is still yet to register a win, after falling to an inaccurate East Fremantle side that was without forward Alicia Blizard due to the Academy v All Stars exhibition match in Melbourne. Sarah Wielstra presented as a strong forward option, with 16 disposals, six marks, and seven inside 50s, but struggled to convert in front of the big sticks – recording just three behinds for the day. Noa McNaughton, meanwhile, was the side's leading possession-getter with 17, as well as 10 tackles.

Isabella Shannon was simply dominant for Perth, with 32 disposals – 14 more than the next Perth ball-winner – and six inside 50s thanks to her running game.