Ever-present for the Dockers, Airlie Runnalls tells Sarah Black why she made the move to her childhood club, Collingwood

Airlie Runnalls poses for a photo in Collingwood colours. Picture: Collingwood FC

AIRLIE Runnalls never missed a game for Fremantle.

The 26-year-old played all 45 possible matches for the Dockers over four seasons, but will be lining up in new colours this year, having crossed to Collingwood in the off-season.

It certainly wasn't a move for greater opportunities.

Instead, the pull of home was too strong for Runnalls, who's the seventh of eight kids.

Some of her siblings still live in their hometown of Yarrawonga, on the Murray River, but there's plenty of familiar faces in Melbourne, too.

Her Wikipedia page suggests her somewhat uncommon first name came about because she was born in Airlie Beach, Queensland, but she was quick to correct that was the work of a mischievous former teammate, and she's firmly a Victorian.

"When I've got the weekend off, it's just a quick (three-hour) drive to see family, so it's good to be back with everyone. I've got quite a few nieces and nephews, so for ages, they've been growing up and I've been missing out on it," Runnalls told AFL.com.au.

"There were obviously a few things. Family was the biggest, and when the opportunity came that my childhood club were interested, I really jumped at that. Plus, being back in Melbourne."

Chatting at Victoria Park, Collingwood's traditional VFL base and home ground for the women's side, Runnalls was about to don her new No.36 for the first time for a promotional shoot.

"My grandfather was a mad Collingwood supporter, and he used to come and watch the Grand Finals here. We had to promise him that all eight kids would go for Collingwood, and mum was big on that too. Every time I get to put on the jumper, it's pretty special, and I wish he was here to see me able to do that," she said.

"I'm going to be 36. Dane Swan was my favourite player growing up, I used to have 36 on my jumper. Steele Sidebottom was why I chose 22 at Freo, [being a] winger, and I love the way he plays."

Runnalls was a mature-age draftee, spotted by the Dockers while they were tracking a different player in North Melbourne's VFLW side. It meant she was a new kid on the block for a while, but for the rebuilding Collingwood, she plays a different role.

"I always say I'm still 22 (years old), but I'm actually not anymore. I've gotta be the mature one – I like to have a bit of a joke around on the field, but it's now about definitely building the standards on the field. Seeing all the new players come through, it's really exciting to see what we're building. Even for me, it's a new gameplan, it's a new system, new coaches and it's exciting," she said.

"Obviously watching Brit Bonnici, Bri Davey, Ruby Schleicher, then getting to play and train with them has been pretty cool. Brit Bonnici sets incredible standards, and she's a workhorse. I've tried to really base my game around how hard she works, obviously different positions, but she's been really awesome to come over and work with.

"I want to work on just taking the game on a bit. I've built a pretty good base on my fitness and I'm tracking pretty well, but I want to be more attacking when I can, within the new system."

Runnalls is a qualified secondary school teacher, who has pivoted somewhat away from the classroom while at the Pies to work in school administration, two days a week.

While most AFLW clubs now train near-fully in the day, Fremantle had more of a split between day and night training, meaning she'd be in the classroom during the day before pulling on the boots.

Now firmly ensconced in pre-season training, she's got one eye on the season-opener between Collingwood and Carlton, reflecting the 10th anniversary of the first AFLW game.

"I can't wait. When I saw the opening game against Carlton, I thought it was pretty sick. Hopefully just put my right foot forward and get selected for the game. It's such an exciting opportunity, playing for one of the biggest clubs in the League," she said.