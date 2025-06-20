All six championship teams feature in a massive day in Melbourne on Sunday

Priya Bowering during the Marsh National Championships match between U18 Girls South Australia and Allies at Thebarton Oval, July 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE MARSH Under 18 Girls National Championships will kick off with a triple-header in Melbourne on Sunday, with all six teams hitting the bayside region.

Vic Country opens the day's action, facing the combined Allies side (NSW/ACT, Northern Territory, Tasmania) at Trevor Barker Oval in Sandringham at 9:30am AEST.

Action then shifts to Moorabbin's RSEA Park, with Western Australia playing Queensland at 11:50am, with a certified blockbuster between two of the best-performing sides of the past few years – Vic Metro and South Australia – to round out the action at 1:50pm.

All games can be live-streamed on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App, and stats will be available through the match centre.

See here for the full squads

The championships have been extended this year, with each side playing four games apiece over the next few months, generally with just one or two matches played per weekend.

See the complete Championship fixture here

Given it's only the second year of the fully national draft, the triple-header provides recruiters and AFLW staff an opportunity to see all players in the one spot before action takes place around the country.

Three former AFLW players – Tanya Hetherington (Allies), Emma Zielke (Queensland) and Sally Riley (Vic Country) – will serve as coaches over this period.

Eastern Ranges' Jarrad Donders will take the Vic Metro reins from Ty Vickery, while longer-term state coaches Beau McDonald (Western Australia) and Brad Snell (South Australia) will once again take charge of their respective states.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

All players named are draft-eligible this year

Allies: Fresh off a best-on-ground against the AFLW Academy team, Priya Bowering is in a rich vein of form. A strong, contested midfielder, Bowering knows how to find the footy and break away from a contest. Fellow Tasmanian Mischa Barwin is a dangerous half-forward connector, while Northern Territorian Marika Carlton will run all day on the wing.

Marika Carlton during the match between AFL National Academy Girls and U23 All Stars at Whitten Oval, June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Queensland: It's a particularly strong year for Gold Coast's academy. Classy forward/midfielder Alannah Welsh finds time and space where few can, and is easily spotted by her pink ribbon. Half-forward/winger Sunny Lappin is tied to Carlton and St Kilda as a father-daughter selection. Star midfielder Ava Usher won't play this weekend, having tweaked the same knee that was reconstructed last year.

South Australia: Mid-sized forward Eloise Mackereth is dangerous both in the air and at ground level, and moves well up the ground if required. Utility Charli Hazelhurst has impressed with her strong overhead marking in defence in both matches against the AFLW Academy. Sophie Eaton is a very nice user of the footy through the midfield, and can play both on the inside and outside.

Charli Hazelhurst during the AFL National Development Championships U16 Girls match between Western Australia and South Australia on April 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Vic Country: Midfielder Stella Huxtable has been finding the footy and kicking goals at will for Geelong Falcons this year. Defender Ella Stoddart isn't easily pushed around, and has a booming kick when required. Twins Mizuki and Nalu Brothwell have been in fine form, the former playing in defence and the latter in attack and pushing into the midfield. Meg Lappin is the daughter of Brisbane triple-premiership hero Nigel.

Stella Huxtable during the Coates Talent League girls round five match between Geelong Falcons and Gippsland Power at Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval, May 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Vic Metro: Ball-magnet Chloe Baker-West has been one of the most consistent players in the Coates Talent League this year. Fellow midfielder Chloe Bown is impossible to shut out of a game and is a real connector. We're likely to have a second Jordyn Allen hit the AFLW, the Metro version a tough midfielder/defender. Leni Lockyer is a year off the draft, but looms as a potential father-daughter for Collingwood (Tarkyn).

Chloe Bown during the 2025 Coates Talent League Girls Round one match between the Northern Knights and the Oakleigh Chargers, April 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Australia: This year's group is one of the deepest out of the west that we've seen. Half-back Evie Cowcher is the star of the show, but is battling a back issue, and won't play this weekend. In attack, WA has key forward Olivia Wolmarans, who doesn't take a backwards step, and supporting key Alicia Blizard. Hard-working midfielder Mia Russo is a no-nonsense, clean player, Carys D'Addario is in good form through the middle and into attack, and national academy players Alira Fotu (knee) and Olivia Crane (ACL) just need a good run at it.