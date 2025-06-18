Injury sidelined Georgia Patrikios last season but she used the time to strengthen her body, game and leadership skills

Georgia Patrikios during St Kilda's Official Team Photo Day at RSEA Park, July 6. Picture: AFL Photos

A SEASON on the sidelines has upskilled Georgia Patrikios in more ways than one.

The absence of the star Saint was somewhat forgotten amid the team's season, which started brightly but trailed off to an 11th place finish, winning four of 11 matches.

Patrikios suffered a separation within the Lis Franc ligament in her foot during the practice match against West Coast in August last year, but avoided surgery.

"It was obviously disappointing. Last year I did the whole pre-season, and then for a really innocuous incident to occur – there was nothing I could have changed," Patrikios told AFL.com.au.

"I started running late October, so I've been building up and was training over Christmas and spent a lot of time at the club trying to get it right and strengthen the muscles around my foot.

"At the start it was straight rehab, then I added an insole in my runners and boots to make sure my foot was as supported as possible. The boots themselves have stayed the same.

Georgia Patrikios of the Saints warms up during the round eight match between Fremantle and St Kilda at Fremantle Oval, October 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I haven't had any setbacks, which is nice, and I'm just at a point where I don't even think about it, like I'm just playing."

Patrikios, 24, has been at the club since 2020, with last year being her first in the leadership group.

She also works in the club's community and education wing alongside skipper Hannah Priest, the pair putting in two shifts a week going out to schools and running clinics and programs.

AFLW PODCAST Get the latest news and analysis

"I had to lead in other ways. I found by watching and being really vocal in team meetings and just joining in on girls' one-on-one meetings with the coaches, and just stayed as involved as possible," Patrikios said.

"It was tough, but at the end of the day, you've just got to keep on moving and help others and try to get us back winning. That was my focus at the back end of the season, and it helped develop that side of my game, so when I come in, I'm able to just go all guns firing.

Learn More 13:00

"It was the first time I'd watched from that perspective, and I gained so much insight as to the game plan, how we're setting up structurally, if players are in the right position, how we're dealing with momentum swings and all those sorts of things.

"Coming back now, I'm able to identify it a bit quicker for us on the field. I definitely think it was important to have that as well for my career, it gives you a different insight on the game and also helps educate me in a different way as well, which is nice."

The Saints have a few fresh faces this year as they attempt to make the AFLW finals for the first time, in their seventh season in the competition.

Steph Chiocci and Simone Nalder have retired, Grace Kelly moved to Adelaide, while regulars Maddie Boyd and Nat Exon were delisted.

Close friends Charlotte Baskaran (Hawthorn) and Amber Clarke (Essendon) have also reunited at St Kilda.

Charlotte Baskaran during the round eight match between Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney at Kinetic Stadium, October 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"I think we've shown that if we play our best footy, we're able to compete with the best, and we're able to beat the best. Being able to do that more consistently for us is the focus, making sure we're playing to our role and structure – doing everything you can, being really selfless and helping the team where you can," Patrikios said.

"Nicola Barr has come in and had an impact straight away, just her ability. She's only been at the club officially for five or six weeks, and she's been inducted into our leadership group. That shows the impact she's had in such a short period of time.

"Alana Gee, who's come from Gold Coast, she's coming off an ACL but her ability to kick on both feet and the way she's working through her rehab is really impressive.

"Our young girls (draftees Zoe Besanko and Kyla Forbes), they can come in and play straight away as well."