Vic Country, Queensland and Vic Metro record wins on the opening day of the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships on Sunday

Georja Davies, Maggie Johnstone and Imogen Trengove. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE MARSH Under-18 Girls National Championships kicked off with a bang on Sunday, with all six teams featuring in matches across Trevor Barker Oval and RSEA Park in bayside Melbourne.

Georja Davies was the hero as Queensland snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in a high-quality affair against Western Australia, while Vic Country and Vic Metro both secured victories.

ALLIES v VIC COUNTRY

Vic Country 10.6 (66) d Allies 2.8 (20)

Tall midfielder Maggie Johnstone continued her strong under-18 season with a game-high 20 disposals as Vic Country comfortably accounted for an inaccurate Allies side.

Johnstone was one of the All Stars' best in the recent representative match against the AFLW Academy, and produced another well-rounded game with seven tackles and three clearances.

Maggie Johnstone in action during the Marsh AFL National U18 Championships match between Victoria Country and Allies at Trevor Barker Beach Oval on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Allies shot out of the blocks but couldn't find the middle of the goals, with GWS Academy prospect Isla Wiencke (19, nine tackles) a constant presence through the middle of the field.

She was well supported by Tasmanian Priya Bowering (15, three clearances), while Madeleine Quinn (20 hitouts) found plenty of footy around the ground with 10 touches and four marks.

Priya Bowering in action during the Marsh AFL National Development Championships U18 match between Victoria Country and Allies at Trevor Barker Beach Oval on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Vic Country key forward Abby Hobson was a dangerous threat all day, kicking two goals from her 15 touches, while Stella Huxtable was the leading clearance player for the game with eight.

Key back Ella Stoddart was a rock behind the footy, impressing with her long clearing kicks, while twins Nalu (forward) and Mizuki Brothwell (defence) had 15 touches apiece.

ALLIES 1.5 1.5 2.8 2.8 (20)

VIC COUNTRY 2.6 7.5 9.6 10.6 (66)

GOALS

Allies: Majella Day, Zoe Curry

Vic Country: Jovie Skewes-Clinton 3, Nikhita Spiteri 2, Abby Hobson 2, Chelsea Sutton, Maggie Johnstone, Nalu Brothwell

BEST

Allies: Isla Wiencke, Priya Bowering, Mischa Barwin, Madeleine Quinn, Zoe Curry

Vic Country: Maggie Johnstone, Jovie Skewes-Clinton, Ella Stoddart, Mizuki Brothwell, Nalu Brothwell, Stella Huxtable

LEADING DISPOSALS

Allies: Isla Wiencke (19), Priya Bowering (15), Mia Anderson (15), Alex Neyland (14), Zoe Curry (14)

Vic Country: Maggie Johnson (20), Stella Huxtable (18), Ella Stoddart (17), Georgia Tyrrell (16), Abby Hobson (15)

Mizuki Brothwell and Ella Stoddart celebrate their win over Allies in the Marsh AFL National Development Championships U18 match at Trevor Barker Beach Oval on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA v QUEENSLAND

Queensland 8.5 (59) d Western Australia 8.8 (56)

Gold Coast Academy prospect Georja Davies was the match-winner for Queensland, kicking a goal in the final 10 seconds to win the game for her side.

The ruck had played in defence for most of the game but came up clutch in the last play of the day, taking the ball out of a forward stoppage to snatch a three-point win over an impressive Western Australia.

Georja Davies in action during the Marsh AFL National U18 Championships match between Western Australia and Queensland at RSEA Park on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It came as teammate Harlee McIlwain was stretchered from the field in the final minute of the match with a neck brace, the forward appearing to favour her right shoulder, but she was later spotted walking unaided.

In one of the highest-quality under-18 girls games we've seen, Western Australia led up until the last seconds of the match, spreading the field well and creating dangerous disposal chains.

Midfielders Carys D'Addario (a game-high 29 disposals, five clearances) and Mia Russo (25, four clearances) formed a dangerous double-act, the former more powerful in the contest and the latter finding plenty of speed on offence.

Mia Russo in action during the Marsh AFL National U18 Championships match between Western Australia and Queensland at RSEA Park on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Key forward Olivia Wolmarans was a dangerous threat in front of goal, while Layla Quinn-Schofield provided a contest all game, taking five marks and kicking 1.2.

The Queenslanders were well served by Carlton/St Kilda father-daughter (and Gold Coast Academy prospect) Sunny Lappin, who led her side with 23 touches and six clearances.

Davies was a constant brick wall in defence, showing another string to her bow, while 16-year-old Edie Fraser kicked three goals and marked the footy especially well for her size.

Edie Fraser celebrates a goal during the Marsh AFL National U18 Championships match between Western Australia and Queensland at RSEA Park on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Aiyana Pritchard was a strong conduit across half-forward, while Annabelle Foat (18 touches) worked hard through the middle of the ground.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 3.4 5.4 8.5 8.8 (56)

QUEENSLAND 2.0 4.2 6.4 9.5 (59)

GOALS

Western Australia: Olivia Wolmarans 2, Lexi Strachan, Layla Quinn-Schofield, Juliet Kelly, Carys D'Addario, Alicia Blizard, Avuya Nomlatyu

Queensland: Edie Fraser 3, Alannah Welsh, Harlee McIlwain, Mia Geere, Aiyana Pritchard, Sienna Burnham, Georja Davies

BEST

Western Australia: Carys D'Addario, Mia Russo, Layla Quinn-Schofield, Ava Stewart, x, Renee Morgan

Queensland: Georja Davies, Sunny Lappin, Annabelle Foat, Edie Fraser, Rhianna Ingram

LEADING DISPOSALS

Western Australia: Carys D'Addario (29), Mia Russo (25), Juliet Kelly (23), Renee Morgan (20), Layla Quinn-Schofield (18)

Queensland: Sunny Lappin (23), Georja Davies (21), Annabelle Foat (18), Mia Geere (16), Rhianna Ingram (15)

Queensland players celebrate a final minute matchwinning goal during the Marsh AFL National U18 Championships match between Western Australia and Queensland at RSEA Park on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

VIC METRO v SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Vic Metro 4.11 (35) d South Australia 4.7 (31)

The last game of the day was a decidedly scrappy affair, with plenty of pressure applied by both teams.

Metro forward Zoe Vozzo was a clear class above, marking well and finding space to get a kick away, recording three goals in the process.

Zoe Vozzo in action during the Marsh AFL National U18 Championships match between Victoria Metro and South Australia at RSEA Park on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Co-captains Chloe Bown (27, four clearances) and Tayla McMillan (22 and six) won the lion's share of the ball for Metro, while defender Isabelle Creaton made every post a winner with her limited footy, using the ball well.

Midfielder Olivia Gorman was another who worked hard for Metro, with 17 disposals and six tackles.

Olivia Gorman looks to handball during the Marsh AFL National U18 Championships match between Victoria Metro and South Australia at RSEA Park on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

South Australian bottom-ager Emma Charlton (younger sister of Adelaide's Teah) led all-comers in the disposal count, finishing with 31 and 10 clearances in a solid four-quarter effort.

She was ably assisted by classy forward/midfielder Imogen Trengove, who showed a clean set of heels when bursting out of the contest, kicking 2.1 from her 27 touches.

Imogen Trengove in action during the Marsh AFL National U18 Championships match between Victoria Metro and South Australia at RSEA Park on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Midfielder Lucy Waye had a strong well-rounded performance, recording 24 disposals, seven tackles and six clearances.

VIC METRO 0.4 2.5 3.10 4.11 (35)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 1.1 2.3 2.4 4.7 (31)

GOALS

Vic Metro: Zoe Vozzo 3, Olivia Jesser

South Australia: Imogen Trengove 2, Eloise Mackereth, Lucy Moore

BEST

Vic Metro: Chloe Bown, Zoe Vozzo, Tayla McMillan, Olivia Gorman, Scarlett Johnson

South Australia: Imogen Trengove, Emma Charlton, Lucy Waye, Monique Besson, Emily Mableson

LEADING DISPOSALS

Vic Metro: Chloe Bown (27), Tayla McMillan (22), Scarlett Johnson (17), Olivia Gorman (17), Brylee Anderson (15)

South Australia: Emma Charlton (31), Imogen Trengove (27), Lucy Waye (24), Emily Mableson (19), Georgie Fielder (19)