All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

The Casey Demons celebrate a goal against Essendon in round 10 of the VFLW season. Picture: Melbourne Football Club

TAYLA Harris headlined a host of inclusions for the Casey Demons as they landed their first win of the season.

The likes of Alyssa Bannan, Eden Zanker, and Georgia Gall hit the scoreboard in the big win.

As some teams make their charge in the back half of their respective state league seasons, reigning premiers Southport and North Melbourne Werribee sit atop the QAFLW and VFLW ladders respectively.

VFLW

Williamstown 1.6 (12) def. by North Melbourne Werribee 4.9 (33)

Reigning premier North Melbourne Werribee now sits two points clear on top of the ladder with a commanding, if inaccurate, win over Williamstown on Saturday. Former Richmond forward Stella Reid starred in her new position coming off half-back with 23 disposals and seven intercepts to her name, while delisted Roo Zoe Savarirayan recorded eight intercepts of her own.

Emily Eaves was Williamstown's best, finishing with 17 disposals, 10 clearances, and the side's only goal.

Darebin 1.4 (10) def. by Sandringham 2.3 (15)

Sandringham claimed its seventh win of the season thanks to the goalkicking prowess of former Hawthorn forward Sophie Locke. Locke kicked both of the Zebras' goals in the victory, while Abbey Tregellis and Natasha Entwistle combined for 30 disposals, 13 tackles, and 16 clearances.

Last year's Rohenna Young medallist Monique De Matteo, while unable to kick any majors for Darebin, got to work defensively to lay 17 tackles in the loss.

Essendon 2.6 (18) def. by Casey 10.13 (73)

Casey landed its first win of the season, chock full of AFLW-listed players.

Handy forwards Alyssa Bannan (three goals, 10 disposals), Eden Zanker (two goals, 17 clearances), and Georgia Gall (two goals, six tackles) got to work, with Zanker notably spending some time in the midfield, harkening back to her time in the middle from 2019-2022 in the AFLW.

Eliza McNamara racked up disposals, with 40 touches and eight clearances for the day, while Megan Fitzsimon (21 disposals, nine tackles, five clearances) also thrived in the thick of it.

Draftee Maggie Mahony kicked a goal from her 16 disposals in a positive showing ahead of her first AFLW season, as did Amelia Dethridge (15 disposals, six tackles) in her second consecutive game.

Shaking off any concerns about an injured shoulder from last year, Tayla Harris took eight marks and kicked a goal, while small forward Alyssia Pisano (12 disposals) got busy, but failed to convert from her two opportunities on goal.

Georgia Campbell (23 hitouts, seven disposals) shouldered some of the ruck load, and Shelley Heath (eight disposals, five tackles) had a quieter day out.

Up against it, Brooke Plummer (24 disposals, 10 marks) was impressive for Essendon, as Christina Bernardi and Olivia Manfre were the goalkickers.

Box Hill 3.5 (23) def. by Collingwood 4.10 (34)

Collingwood's climb up the ladder continues with an important win over Box Hill, led well by former AFLW Bomber Lily-Rose Williamson (26 disposals, six tackles), and young star Tahlia Sanger (24 disposals, six tackles).

Paige Price (16 disposals, 29 hitouts, five clearances) was once again among the Hawks' best, while Matilda Van Berkel, Jess Matin and Emma Juneja were the goalkickers.

Carlton 2.4 (16) def. by Port Melbourne 12.4 (76)

Port Melbourne is back in the top six, with thanks to Kaitlyn O'Keefe's four goal turn against Carlton on Saturday. With ball in hand, Bella Stutt also did plenty of damage with 21 disposals and a goal in the win.

Amy Trindade and Octavia Di Donato were important for Carlton once again despite the loss, combining for 45 disposals, 21 tackles, and 10 clearances.

Geelong 8.9 (57) def. Western Bulldogs 5.4 (34)

After finally breaking through for its first win since round six last year, Geelong has backed it up in a big way against the Western Bulldogs.

Captain Mel Staunton kicked two goals from 15 disposals in the win, and Abbey Favell (28 disposals, one goal) continued her stellar season.

Zara Hamilton (22 disposals, nine tackles) and Jaimi Tabb (20 disposals, nine tackles) worked hard both ways for the Bulldogs.

SANFLW

Norwood 4.6 (30) def. by Glenelg 7.4 (46)

Kaitey Whittaker did the damage for Glenelg in its third win of the season, with four of the side's seven goals, and through the middle Jess Bates recorded 28 disposals, seven clearances, and seven tackles.

Two of Norwood's goals came from the boot of Kiana Lee, who also had 16 disposals and seven marks for the match.

Central District 5.3 (33) def. West Adelaide 3.9 (27)

A six-point win has kept Central District within touching distance of the top four with one round left to play, simultaneously knocking West Adelaide out of contention.

Dakota Williams worked hard through the middle with 18 disposals, 10 tackles, and nine clearances in the win, and Katelyn Rosenzweig kicked two goals.

Richmond forward Shelby Knoll, in her second game for the Bloods on her way back from repeated knee injuries, was strong with seven marks – two contested – and a goal.

Sturt 3.2 (20) def. Woodville-West Torrens 1.8 (14)

Sturt has pulled off a surprise win over Woodville-West Torrens, handing it a second loss of the season.

Jasmin Fejo had a team-high 20 disposals and seven marks, while Isobel Kuiper worked hard both ways to record 19 disposals and 10 tackles. Ashley Baker was Woodville-West Torrens' sole goalkicker.

North Adelaide 1.3 (9) def. by South Adelaide 2.3 (15)

South Adelaide surged to the top of the ladder with its six-point win over North Adelaide, effectively cementing its place as premiership favourite heading into the final round of the season.

NT draft prospect Shakaila Gardiner-Dunn, who has been playing for South Adelaide between her Allies duties, recorded eight disposals, seven tackles, and five clearances for the match, while former Adelaide forward Jess Waterhouse finished with nine disposals and three tackles to their name.

Jamie Parish was strong for North Adelaide in the loss, with 19 disposals and seven tackles.

QAFLW

Wilston Grange 4.6 (30) def. Aspley 3.7 (25)

Wilston Grange established an important win over Aspley to gather a one game buffer in fifth spot on the ladder, led well by Siobhan Senior (25 disposals, one goal), and Grace Osborne (19 disposals, 15 tackles).

Kaitlyn Day starred for Aspley with 21 disposals and nine tackles.

Bond University 12.13 (85) def. Maroochydore 1.2 (8)

Ella Calleja's 30 disposals, 10 inside 50s, and three goals led the way for Bond University in its big win over Maroochydore to hold its spot in third on the ladder, while Amelia Ella kicked two goals of her own.

Demi McCarthy was the sole goalkicker for Maroochydore.

Morningside 6.6 (42) def. Coorparoo 4.2 (26)

Sitting second on the ladder, sisters Gracie and Laura Roy combined for 53 disposals, 10 inside 50s, and 15 clearances for Morningside. Meanwhile, Chelsea Chesterfield kicked two goals from eight disposals for Coorparoo.

Yeronga 1.2 (8) def. by Moreton Bay 16.14 (110)

Moreton Bay landed its biggest win of the year, putting Yeronga away by 102 points as Tahlia Benson and Jessica Davy kicked three goals apiece. Sienna Wilson won 19 disposals for Yeronga.

University of Queensland 1.1 (7) def. by Southport 14.14 (98)

Southport's winning ways continued, as Tayla Gregory (four goals), Maddy Baldwin (two), Maighan Fogas (two), and Tyla Crabtree (two) did the damage on the scoreboard.

Molly Nelson kicked the University of Queensland's goal.

WAFLW

East Perth 0.1 (1) def. by South Fremantle 8.13 (61)

South Fremantle moved into third on the ladder with a commanding 60-point win over East Perth, with former Fremantle player Tahleah Mulder (23 disposals) and Madizen Wilkins (21 disposals, six tackles) leading the way. Shannyn Pomersbach, Pippa Sideris, and Annalie Polimeno each kicked two goals.

Sabella Banks did everything she could to stem the flow for East Perth, with 12 tackles and 14 disposals in the loss.

Peel Thunder 1.3 (9) def. by Subiaco 9.8 (62)

A quartet of former AFLW players lit up the stat sheet for Subiaco in its 53-point win over Peel. Paige Sheppard (32 disposals, one goal), Krstel Petrevski (28 disposals), Lisa Steane (22 disposals, 10 tackles), and Tess Lyons (17 disposals, 25 hitouts) all had plenty of influence in the win, while Chloe Shearing kicked three goals.

Chloe Wrigley (31 disposals) and Ebony Dowson (30 disposals) led the way for Peel.

Claremont 6.2 (38) def. Swan Districts 4.5 (29)

Hannah Seaborn, a 2027 draft prospect, starred in Claremont's 10th win of the season, keeping the side atop the ladder with five rounds to play. Seaborn kicked three goals from five disposals in an effective display, while Jayme Harken had a team-high 18 disposals.

Swan Districts forward Kayley King kicked three goals for Swan Districts in the loss.

East Fremantle 6.4 (40) def. West Perth 4.4 (28)

Sarah Wielstra and Larissa Versaci each kicked two goals in East Fremantle's 12-point win over West Perth, pushing the latter out of the top four.

With 25 disposals and 13 marks, Madison Evans was essential in the win, as was Amber Kinnane with 19 disposals and six tackles.

For West Perth, Madison Dodd starred with 22 disposals and five tackles.