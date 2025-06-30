Another Gold Coast Academy prospect starred while a South Australian led from the front on a busy Sunday of U18s action

Julia Fawkner in action during the Marsh National Championships match between Western Australia and South Australia on June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

QUEENSLAND made it two from two in the Marsh U18 Girls National Championships, holding off an inaccurate Vic Country, while South Australia got on the board for the first time in an entertaining clash with Western Australia. Check out match reports for both games below.

Another Gold Coast academy prospect has thrown her hat into the ring after a starring role for Queensland against Vic Country.

Midfielder Mikayla Nurse recorded a game-high 23 disposals, five marks and three clearances, along with 561m gained, as the Maroons recorded a 12-point win.

Nurse is one of 8-10 likely draftees out of the Suns' academy this year.

The margin could have been far closer bar for Country's inaccuracy. They recorded 3.10 in their loss, having seen off the Allies in game one last week.

Mikayla Nurse in action during a Coates Talent League game between Gold Coast and Eastern Ranges on May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Queensland half-forward Aiyana Pritchard (draft eligible next year) backed up last week's strong performance with another three goals, while half-back Rhianna Ingram was a constant threat behind the ball, recording eight intercepts amid her 20 touches.

Georja Davies – nominally a ruck – continued to do it all following her match-winning performance last weekend, finishing with 19 touches, 15 hitouts, nine intercepts and three clearances.

Geelong u18 captain Georgia Tyrrell was named best by her coaches, the midfielder working hard amid her 18 disposals and 10 tackles, and was supported by her Falcons teammate Stella Huxtable (21, four clearances).

Stella Huxtable runs out for the All Stars for their game against the AFLW Academy on April 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ruck Maya Crestani recorded a game-high 22 hitouts, while bottom-age winger Alice Cunnington finished with 15 disposals and four marks.

QUEENSLAND 3.0 4.2 4.2 6.4 (40)

VIC COUNTRY 1.4 2.6 2.9 3.10 (28)

GOALS

Queensland: Aiyana Pritchard 3, Zoe Petrides, Mia Greere, Edie Fraser

Vic Country: Chelsea Sutton, Maggie Johnstone, Abby Hobson

BEST

Queensland: Mikayla Nurse, Rhianna Ingram, Georja Davies, Annabell Foat, Aiyana Pritchard, Aleah Stringer

Vic Country: Georgia Tyrrell, Maya Crestani, Ella Jeffrey, Alice Cunnington, Chelsea Sutton, Stella Huxtable

LEADING DISPOSALS

Queensland: Mikayla Nurse (23), Annabelle Foat (22), Aleah Stringer (20), Rhianna Ingram (20), Georja Davies (19)

Vic Country: Stella Huxtable (21), Georgia Tyrrell (18), Nalu Brothwell (17), Maggie Johnstone (15), Alice Cunnington (15)

Aiyana Pritchard (left) celebrates Queensland's win over Vic Country on June 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

South Australia recorded its first victory for the championships, with skipper Imogen Trengove once again leading from the front.

The lively midfielder finished with 26 disposals, nine tackles, four clearances and a goal in a well-rounded performance, her major coming at the start of the third term as the visitors started to establish a lead.

She was well supported by bottom-age midfielder Emma Charlton (sister of Adelaide's Teah), who recorded 17 touches and 12 tackles, while bottom-ager Julia Faulkner ran hard all game, rotating between the forward line and midfield (18 and a goal).

Imogen Trengove in action during a Girls U18 Championships match against Western Australia on June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Key back and bottom-ager Miyu Endersby was locked in an intriguing battle with powerful West Australian forward Olivia Wolmarans, holding the tall to 12 disposals, six marks and three behinds.

Powerful midfielder Cary D'Addario has been in fine form this year in the WAFLW and playing for the All Stars against the AFLW Academy, recording another 22 touches and eight clearances against the Croweaters.

Juliet Kelly also worked hard through the midfield with 21 touches and seven tackles.

Juliet Kelly breaks a tackle during Western Australia's U18 Girls Match against South Australia on June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ruck Cara Dziegielewski (bottom-ager) held her own against three South Australians, getting her hands dirty at ground level with nine tackles to go with her 22 hitouts and 14 disposals.

AFLW Academy forward Alira Fotu made a successful return to representative footy after sitting out the first year with a knee injury.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 1.2 3.2 4.4 4.6 (30)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 1.0 4.1 6.1 8.2 (50)

GOALS

Western Australia: Alira Fotu, Melanie Grage, Lucy Greenwood, Avuya Nomlatyu

South Australia: Eloise Mackereth 2, Monique Bessen, Julia Faulkner, Ruby Lynch, Hope Taylor, Chloe Tonkin, Imogen Trengove

BEST

Western Australia: Juliet Kelly, Carys D'Addario, Lexi Strachan, Maya Louvel-Finn, Cara Dziegielewski, Sunni-Quay Peters

South Australia: Imogen Trengove, Emma Charlton, Miyu Endersby, Julia Faulkner, Tessa Davis, Eloise Mackereth

LEADING DISPOSALS

Western Australia: Carys D'Addario (21), Juliet Kelly (20), Renee Morgan (18), Lexi Strachan (14), Cara Dziegielewski (14)

South Australia: Imogen Trengove (26), Julia Faulkner (18), Emma Charlton (17), Sophie Eaton (16), Lucy Waye (14)