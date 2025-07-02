Chloe Molloy is closing in on a return to playing footy after injuring her ACL last season

Chloe Molloy celebrates during the AFLW Round eight match between Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Whitten Oval, October 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY'S Chloe Molloy has returned to team skills training as she eyes a return to playing AFLW in the 2025 season.

Molloy has not featured in the AFLW since week one, 2024, with the 2018 NAB Rising Star winner rupturing her ACL at training in the lead up to week two.

While a return-to-play date has not yet been set by the Swans, the club on Wednesday said Molloy is progressing well through training.

On Tuesday evening, Molloy shared on an Instagram story that her surgeon had cleared her to return to play after her ACL rehabilitation.

The Swans aren't currently participating in any state league competition, meaning the next opportunity for Molloy to play is Sydney's match simulation against Greater Western Sydney on Friday, July 25.

The 2025 NAB AFLW season kicks off on Thursday, August 14, with Sydney's first match coming against Richmond on Friday, August 15. Check out the full fixture here.