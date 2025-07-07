IT'S time to start preparing.
The positions to start the 2025 AFLW Fantasy season have been locked in by Champion Data.
FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more
Coaches are given a budget of $15,500,000 to select a squad of 21 players.
Check out the list below, with more players still to be added.
Defenders
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Price
|2024 average
|2024 games
|Maddison Gay
|Essendon
|DEF
|$1,065,000
|82.3
|11
|Tilly Lucas-Rodd
|Hawthorn
|DEF
|$1,043,000
|80.5
|11
|Charlotte Thomas
|West Coast
|DEF
|$911,000
|70.4
|11
|Chelsea Randall
|Adelaide
|DEF
|$904,000
|69.8
|11
|Serene Watson
|St Kilda
|DEF
|$876,000
|67.6
|11
|Daisy D'Arcy
|Gold Coast
|DEF
|$865,000
|66.8
|10
|Lucy McEvoy
|Sydney
|DEF
|$849,000
|65.5
|11
|Jade Ellenger
|Brisbane
|DEF
|$824,000
|63.6
|11
|Jenna Richardson
|Hawthorn
|DEF
|$790,000
|61.0
|11
|Ella Heads
|Port Adelaide
|DEF
|$784,000
|60.5
|11
|Emma Kearney
|North Melbourne
|DEF
|$777,000
|60.0
|6
|Emma O'Driscoll
|Fremantle
|DEF
|$764,000
|59.0
|11
|Sarah Goodwin
|Adelaide
|DEF
|$752,000
|58.1
|11
|Emma Swanson
|West Coast
|DEF
|$752,000
|58.1
|10
|Breanna Koenen
|Brisbane
|DEF
|$738,000
|57.0
|11
|Natalie Grider
|Brisbane
|DEF
|$737,000
|56.9
|11
|Elisabeth Georgostathis
|Western Bulldogs
|DEF
|$732,000
|56.5
|10
|Brenna Tarrant
|Sydney
|DEF
|$715,000
|55.2
|10
|Tamara Smith
|Hawthorn
|DEF
|$710,000
|54.8
|11
|Chantel Emonson
|Geelong
|DEF
|$709,000
|54.7
|11
|Shelley Heath
|Melbourne
|DEF
|$699,000
|54.0
|11
|Sophie Van De Huevel
|Essendon
|DEF
|$697,000
|53.8
|5
|Chelsea Biddell
|Adelaide
|DEF
|$693,000
|53.5
|11
|Ciara Fitzgerald
|Carlton
|DEF
|$688,000
|53.1
|10
|Lulu Pullar
|Sydney
|DEF
|$682,000
|62.0
|1
|Maeve Chaplin
|Melbourne
|DEF
|$679,000
|52.5
|11
|Harriet Cordner
|Carlton
|DEF
|$673,000
|52.0
|11
|Georgia Clarke
|Essendon
|DEF
|$664,000
|51.3
|11
|Gabriella Pound
|Carlton
|DEF
|$658,000
|50.8
|11
|Niamh McLaughlin
|Gold Coast
|DEF
|$649,000
|50.1
|10
|Emily Pease
|Greater Western Sydney
|DEF
|$645,000
|49.8
|11
|Lily Postlethwaite
|Brisbane
|DEF
|$643,000
|49.6
|11
|Nicole Bresnehan
|North Melbourne
|DEF
|$635,000
|49.0
|11
|Georgia Clayden
|Gold Coast
|DEF
|$631,000
|48.7
|11
|Maggie Gorham
|Western Bulldogs
|DEF
|$631,000
|48.7
|11
|Isabel Huntington
|Greater Western Sydney
|DEF
|$626,000
|48.3
|9
|Jordyn Allen
|Collingwood
|DEF
|$625,000
|48.3
|11
|Cambridge McCormick
|Greater Western Sydney
|DEF
|$622,000
|48.0
|5
|Bethany Lynch
|Richmond
|DEF
|$618,000
|47.7
|11
|Katherine Smith
|Greater Western Sydney
|DEF
|$610,000
|47.1
|11
|Paxy Paxman
|Melbourne
|DEF
|$601,000
|46.4
|5
|Molly Brooksby
|Port Adelaide
|DEF
|$599,000
|46.3
|11
|Lucille Cronin
|Collingwood
|DEF
|$598,000
|46.2
|11
|Libby Birch
|North Melbourne
|DEF
|$584,000
|45.1
|11
|Ainslie Kemp
|Hawthorn
|DEF
|$582,000
|44.9
|11
|Ashleigh Brazill
|Fremantle
|DEF
|$580,000
|44.8
|10
|Brooke Brown
|Essendon
|DEF
|$570,000
|44.0
|4
|Najwa Allen
|Hawthorn
|DEF
|$567,000
|6.0
|1
|Hannah Priest
|St Kilda
|DEF
|$564,000
|43.5
|11
|Bianca Jakobsson
|St Kilda
|DEF
|$562,000
|43.4
|10
|Ruby Sargent-Wilson
|Sydney
|DEF
|$549,000
|42.4
|7
|Kerryn Peterson
|Carlton
|DEF
|$546,000
|42.1
|8
|Pepa Randall
|Greater Western Sydney
|DEF
|$546,000
|42.2
|11
|Paige Trudgeon
|St Kilda
|DEF
|$543,000
|41.9
|11
|Lauren Ahrens
|Western Bulldogs
|DEF
|$542,000
|41.9
|7
|Katie Lynch
|Gold Coast
|DEF
|$539,000
|41.6
|8
|Jodie Hicks
|Richmond
|DEF
|$538,000
|41.5
|11
|Laura Pugh
|Fremantle
|DEF
|$536,000
|41.4
|11
|Zoe Prowse
|Adelaide
|DEF
|$534,000
|41.3
|11
|Nicola Stevens
|St Kilda
|DEF
|$534,000
|41.3
|11
|Meara Girvan
|Gold Coast
|DEF
|$530,000
|40.9
|9
|Sarah Allan
|Adelaide
|DEF
|$525,000
|40.5
|11
|Alexandra Morcom
|Essendon
|DEF
|$523,000
|40.4
|11
|Rachel Kearns
|Geelong
|DEF
|$519,000
|40.1
|9
|Eliza Shannon
|North Melbourne
|DEF
|$519,000
|44.5
|2
|Amelia Velardo
|Carlton
|DEF
|$517,000
|26.7
|3
|Britney Gutknecht
|Western Bulldogs
|DEF
|$516,000
|39.8
|11
|Sarah Verrier
|Fremantle
|DEF
|$508,000
|39.2
|9
|Vivien Saad
|Greater Western Sydney
|DEF
|$508,000
|0
|Beth Schilling
|West Coast
|DEF
|$506,000
|39.1
|10
|Sarah Wright
|North Melbourne
|DEF
|$505,000
|39.0
|11
|Belinda Smith
|West Coast
|DEF
|$497,000
|38.4
|10
|Wallis Randell
|Gold Coast
|DEF
|$491,000
|37.9
|10
|Emily Everist
|Hawthorn
|DEF
|$489,000
|37.8
|9
|Jas Grierson
|Sydney
|DEF
|$487,000
|37.6
|11
|Mia Busch
|Essendon
|DEF
|$486,000
|37.5
|6
|Eleanor Bennetts
|Western Bulldogs
|DEF
|$485,000
|37.4
|9
|Chloe Dalton
|Greater Western Sydney
|DEF
|$483,000
|0
|Jennifer Dunne
|Brisbane
|DEF
|$479,000
|37.0
|11
|Claudia Gunjaca
|Geelong
|DEF
|$479,000
|37.0
|11
|Dion Heslop
|Brisbane
|DEF
|$473,000
|43.0
|1
|Erika O'Shea
|North Melbourne
|DEF
|$473,000
|36.5
|10
|Shannon Campbell
|Brisbane
|DEF
|$470,000
|36.3
|10
|Keely Coyne
|Hawthorn
|DEF
|$469,000
|0
|Annabel Johnson
|West Coast
|DEF
|$466,000
|0
|Alice Mitchell
|Sydney
|DEF
|$464,000
|35.8
|10
|Poppy Boltz
|Brisbane
|DEF
|$461,000
|35.6
|11
|Madeleine Scanlon
|Fremantle
|DEF
|$461,000
|35.6
|10
|Denby Taylor
|Melbourne
|DEF
|$461,000
|35.6
|7
|Rylie Wilcox
|Western Bulldogs
|DEF
|$461,000
|35.6
|11
|Rebecca Miller
|Richmond
|DEF
|$459,000
|35.5
|11
|Gabrielle Seymour
|Richmond
|DEF
|$459,000
|35.5
|11
|Janelle Cuthbertson
|Port Adelaide
|DEF
|$456,000
|33.5
|2
|Tahlia Gillard
|Melbourne
|DEF
|$454,000
|35.1
|11
|Maddy Collier
|Sydney
|DEF
|$448,000
|34.6
|8
|Lily Johnson
|Melbourne
|DEF
|$445,000
|34.4
|5
|Annie Lee
|Collingwood
|DEF
|$440,000
|40.0
|1
|Isabella Grant
|Western Bulldogs
|DEF
|$436,000
|33.6
|11
|Natalie Plane
|St Kilda
|DEF
|$435,000
|33.6
|7
|Gabrielle Colvin
|Melbourne
|DEF
|$433,000
|33.4
|7
|Amelie Borg
|Port Adelaide
|DEF
|$429,000
|33.1
|11
|Eleanor Brown
|Greater Western Sydney
|DEF
|$425,000
|0
|Ash Van Loon
|Sydney
|DEF
|$425,000
|32.8
|10
|Clara Fitzpatrick
|Gold Coast
|DEF
|$422,000
|32.6
|10
|Alice Burke
|St Kilda
|DEF
|$422,000
|32.6
|10
|Cheyenne Hammond
|Port Adelaide
|DEF
|$419,000
|32.4
|11
|Zoe Wakfer
|West Coast
|DEF
|$407,000
|31.5
|11
|Yasmin Duursma
|Carlton
|DEF
|$406,000
|33.0
|3
|Charlotte Wilson
|Gold Coast
|DEF
|$403,000
|31.1
|11
|Poppy Scholz
|Carlton
|DEF
|$400,000
|0
|Jessica Low
|Fremantle
|DEF
|$400,000
|30.9
|11
|Anna-Rose Kennedy
|Geelong
|DEF
|$399,000
|30.8
|11
|Laura Elliott
|Hawthorn
|DEF
|$397,000
|30.7
|9
|Lara Hausegger
|Sydney
|DEF
|$397,000
|30.7
|6
|Hannah Stuart
|St Kilda
|DEF
|$395,000
|30.5
|6
|Ebony O'Dea
|Port Adelaide
|DEF
|$394,000
|30.5
|11
|Julie O'Sullivan
|Sydney
|DEF
|$394,000
|30.4
|9
|Charlotte Taylor
|Collingwood
|DEF
|$382,000
|29.5
|4
|Georgie Cleaver
|West Coast
|DEF
|$366,000
|28.3
|11
|Georgie Rankin
|Geelong
|DEF
|$363,000
|28.0
|8
|Claudia Wright
|Brisbane
|DEF
|$360,000
|0
|Teagan Germech
|Port Adelaide
|DEF
|$359,000
|27.7
|11
|Keely Fullerton
|Gold Coast
|DEF
|$353,000
|27.3
|7
|Sienna Tallariti
|Geelong
|DEF
|$352,000
|0
|Kiera Mueller
|Adelaide
|DEF
|$348,000
|26.9
|7
|Jasmine Ferguson
|North Melbourne
|DEF
|$344,000
|26.5
|11
|Rebecca Ott
|St Kilda
|DEF
|$344,000
|29.5
|2
|Sophie Peters
|Brisbane
|DEF
|$343,000
|26.5
|4
|Kaylee Kimber
|Western Bulldogs
|DEF
|$343,000
|26.5
|8
|Daisy Walker
|Greater Western Sydney
|DEF
|$325,000
|0
|Isabel Bacon
|Richmond
|DEF
|$321,000
|24.8
|10
|Kiera Whiley
|St Kilda
|DEF
|$320,000
|26.0
|3
|Amber Schutte
|Collingwood
|DEF
|$319,000
|24.7
|9
|Selena Karlson
|Collingwood
|DEF
|$316,000
|11.0
|1
|Kiara Hillier
|Sydney
|DEF
|$316,000
|25.7
|3
|Jessica Rentsch
|West Coast
|DEF
|$314,000
|24.3
|8
|Elizabeth Graham
|Richmond
|DEF
|$312,000
|24.1
|11
|Cleo Buttifant
|Western Bulldogs
|DEF
|$312,000
|24.1
|10
|Saraid Taylor
|Melbourne
|DEF
|$308,000
|25.0
|3
|Vaomua Laloifi
|Western Bulldogs
|DEF
|$307,000
|0
|Taya Chambers
|Essendon
|DEF
|$304,000
|0
|Brooke Smith
|Adelaide
|DEF
|$300,000
|7.0
|2
|Indiana Williams
|Brisbane
|DEF
|$300,000
|0
|Lily Baker
|Brisbane
|DEF
|$300,000
|0
|Lou Field
|Carlton
|DEF
|$300,000
|0
|Muiranne Atkinson
|Collingwood
|DEF
|$300,000
|23.1
|10
|Mia Van Dyke
|Essendon
|DEF
|$300,000
|0
|Brooke Sheridan
|Essendon
|DEF
|$300,000
|0
|Holly Ifould
|Fremantle
|DEF
|$300,000
|0
|Indi Strom
|Fremantle
|DEF
|$300,000
|0
|Holly Egan
|Fremantle
|DEF
|$300,000
|0
|Meghan McDonald
|Geelong
|DEF
|$300,000
|22.5
|11
|Sienna McMullen
|Gold Coast
|DEF
|$300,000
|0
|Kiara Bischa
|Gold Coast
|DEF
|$300,000
|20.7
|7
|Tessa Boyd
|North Melbourne
|DEF
|$300,000
|0
|Georgia Stubs
|North Melbourne
|DEF
|$300,000
|0
|Jemma Rigoni
|Melbourne
|DEF
|$300,000
|0
|Alissa Brook
|Port Adelaide
|DEF
|$300,000
|12.0
|3
|Ella Friend
|St Kilda
|DEF
|$300,000
|21.1
|8
|Kyla Forbes
|St Kilda
|DEF
|$300,000
|0
|Sarah Steele-Park
|Sydney
|DEF
|$300,000
|0
|Sophie McDonald
|West Coast
|DEF
|$300,000
|2.0
|1
|Lucy Boyd
|West Coast
|DEF
|$300,000
|0
|Kayleigh Cronin
|Adelaide
|DEF
|$300,000
|0
|Siofra O'Connell
|Carlton
|DEF
|$300,000
|0
|Aoibhin Cleary
|Richmond
|DEF
|$300,000
|0
Midfielders
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Price
|2024 average
|2024 games
|Ebony Marinoff
|Adelaide
|MID
|$1,878,000
|145.0
|11
|Jasmine Garner
|North Melbourne
|MID
|$1,459,000
|112.6
|11
|Ash Riddell
|North Melbourne
|MID
|$1,433,000
|110.6
|11
|Charlie Rowbottom
|Gold Coast
|MID
|$1,377,000
|106.4
|11
|Aisling McCarthy
|Fremantle
|MID
|$1,322,000
|102.1
|10
|Alexandra Anderson
|Brisbane
|MID
|$1,315,000
|101.5
|11
|Laura Gardiner
|Sydney
|MID
|$1,311,000
|101.2
|9
|Anne Hatchard
|Adelaide
|MID
|$1,250,000
|96.5
|11
|Monique Conti
|Richmond
|MID
|$1,248,000
|96.4
|11
|Keeley Sherar
|Carlton
|MID
|$1,230,000
|95.0
|11
|Ellie Blackburn
|Western Bulldogs
|MID
|$1,230,000
|96.0
|3
|Alyce Parker
|Greater Western Sydney
|MID
|$1,204,000
|93.0
|11
|Ella Roberts
|West Coast
|MID
|$1,195,000
|92.3
|11
|Elizabeth McNamara
|Melbourne
|MID
|$1,191,000
|92.0
|10
|Rebecca Beeson
|Greater Western Sydney
|MID
|$1,183,000
|91.4
|11
|Eliza West
|Hawthorn
|MID
|$1,176,000
|90.8
|11
|Nina Morrison
|Geelong
|MID
|$1,166,000
|90.0
|11
|Madison Prespakis
|Essendon
|MID
|$1,161,000
|89.6
|11
|Kiara Bowers
|Fremantle
|MID
|$1,159,000
|0
|Mia King
|North Melbourne
|MID
|$1,153,000
|89.0
|11
|Georgia Nanscawen
|Essendon
|MID
|$1,145,000
|88.5
|11
|Madeleine Guerin
|Carlton
|MID
|$1,135,000
|87.6
|11
|Jaimee Lambert
|St Kilda
|MID
|$1,130,000
|87.3
|11
|Sofia Hurley
|Sydney
|MID
|$1,117,000
|86.3
|11
|Brittany Bonnici
|Collingwood
|MID
|$1,115,000
|86.1
|9
|Kate Hore
|Melbourne
|MID
|$1,106,000
|85.4
|10
|Sophie Conway
|Brisbane
|MID
|$1,094,000
|84.5
|11
|Emily Bates
|Hawthorn
|MID
|$1,088,000
|84.0
|10
|Lucy Single
|Gold Coast
|MID
|$1,086,000
|83.9
|8
|Claudia Whitfort
|Gold Coast
|MID
|$1,054,000
|81.4
|8
|Abbie McKay
|Carlton
|MID
|$1,049,000
|81.0
|8
|Tyanna Smith
|St Kilda
|MID
|$1,040,000
|80.3
|11
|Alison Drennan
|West Coast
|MID
|$1,035,000
|79.9
|11
|Isabelle Pritchard
|Western Bulldogs
|MID
|$1,027,000
|79.3
|11
|Abbey Dowrick
|Port Adelaide
|MID
|$1,024,000
|79.1
|10
|Eilish Sheerin
|North Melbourne
|MID
|$1,023,000
|79.0
|9
|Isabel Dawes
|Brisbane
|MID
|$1,005,000
|77.6
|11
|Jasmine Fleming
|Hawthorn
|MID
|$995,000
|76.8
|11
|Gabrielle Newton
|Fremantle
|MID
|$982,000
|75.8
|11
|Isabella Lewis
|West Coast
|MID
|$982,000
|75.8
|11
|Hayley Miller
|Fremantle
|MID
|$970,000
|74.9
|8
|Sarah Rowe
|Collingwood
|MID
|$962,000
|74.3
|11
|Madison Newman
|Adelaide
|MID
|$958,000
|74.0
|11
|Georgie Prespakis
|Geelong
|MID
|$948,000
|73.2
|9
|Mikayla Bowen
|Geelong
|MID
|$947,000
|73.1
|11
|Tyla Hanks
|Melbourne
|MID
|$942,000
|72.7
|11
|Mimi Hill
|Carlton
|MID
|$941,000
|72.7
|10
|Amy McDonald
|Geelong
|MID
|$940,000
|72.6
|7
|Tanya Kennedy
|Sydney
|MID
|$931,000
|71.9
|11
|Kate Dempsey
|Richmond
|MID
|$930,000
|71.8
|11
|Rebecca Webster
|Geelong
|MID
|$927,000
|71.5
|11
|Olivia Purcell
|Melbourne
|MID
|$923,000
|71.3
|4
|Brianna Davey
|Collingwood
|MID
|$891,000
|68.8
|5
|Sinead Goldrick
|Melbourne
|MID
|$882,000
|68.1
|10
|Jessica Fitzgerald
|Western Bulldogs
|MID
|$877,000
|67.7
|11
|Maria Moloney
|Port Adelaide
|MID
|$875,000
|67.5
|11
|Nicola Barr
|St Kilda
|MID
|$873,000
|67.3
|3
|Catherine Svarc
|Brisbane
|MID
|$865,000
|66.8
|11
|Mikala Cann
|Collingwood
|MID
|$861,000
|66.5
|10
|Ellie McKenzie
|Richmond
|MID
|$850,000
|65.6
|11
|Ruby Tripodi
|North Melbourne
|MID
|$826,000
|63.8
|11
|Shineah Goody
|Port Adelaide
|MID
|$825,000
|63.7
|11
|Grace Egan
|Richmond
|MID
|$823,000
|63.5
|11
|Elizabeth Keaney
|Essendon
|MID
|$817,000
|63.1
|11
|Tarni White
|Collingwood
|MID
|$809,000
|62.5
|8
|Stephanie Cain
|Essendon
|MID
|$801,000
|61.8
|11
|Amelia Radford
|Essendon
|MID
|$797,000
|61.5
|11
|Megan Fitzsimon
|Melbourne
|MID
|$792,000
|61.2
|11
|Brooke Walker
|Essendon
|MID
|$786,000
|60.7
|11
|Julia Crockett-Grills
|Geelong
|MID
|$783,000
|60.5
|10
|Stevie-Lee Thompson
|Adelaide
|MID
|$779,000
|60.2
|11
|Ruby Schleicher
|Collingwood
|MID
|$768,000
|59.3
|11
|Molly McDonald
|St Kilda
|MID
|$758,000
|58.5
|11
|Mattea Breed
|Collingwood
|MID
|$754,000
|58.2
|10
|Dana East
|Fremantle
|MID
|$754,000
|58.2
|9
|Dana Hooker
|West Coast
|MID
|$741,000
|0
|Orlagh Lally
|Fremantle
|MID
|$738,000
|57.0
|11
|Kaitlyn Srhoj
|Greater Western Sydney
|MID
|$733,000
|56.6
|8
|Niamh Kelly
|Adelaide
|MID
|$731,000
|56.5
|11
|Grace Kelly
|Adelaide
|MID
|$730,000
|56.4
|11
|Orla O'Dwyer
|Brisbane
|MID
|$730,000
|56.3
|9
|Charlotte Simpson
|St Kilda
|MID
|$721,000
|55.7
|10
|Kaitlyn Ashmore
|Hawthorn
|MID
|$713,000
|55.1
|11
|Lily Mithen
|Gold Coast
|MID
|$710,000
|54.8
|11
|Olivia Vesely
|St Kilda
|MID
|$694,000
|53.6
|10
|Georgia Patrikios
|St Kilda
|MID
|$690,000
|0
|Amy Smith
|North Melbourne
|MID
|$689,000
|53.2
|11
|Amy Gaylor
|Essendon
|MID
|$688,000
|53.1
|11
|Keeley Skepper
|Carlton
|MID
|$685,000
|52.9
|10
|Grace Beasley
|Melbourne
|MID
|$677,000
|55.0
|3
|Jaide Britton
|West Coast
|MID
|$675,000
|52.1
|9
|Nicola Xenos
|St Kilda
|MID
|$673,000
|52.0
|5
|Bella Eddey
|North Melbourne
|MID
|$659,000
|50.9
|11
|Blaithin Mackin
|Melbourne
|MID
|$657,000
|50.7
|7
|Airlie Runnalls
|Collingwood
|MID
|$636,000
|49.1
|11
|Lily Goss
|Carlton
|MID
|$626,000
|48.4
|11
|Madison Brazendale
|Greater Western Sydney
|MID
|$623,000
|48.1
|11
|Casey Sherriff
|Hawthorn
|MID
|$622,000
|48.0
|4
|Jenna Bruton
|North Melbourne
|MID
|$610,000
|47.1
|8
|Dayna Finn
|Carlton
|MID
|$606,000
|46.8
|10
|Ally Dallaway
|Richmond
|MID
|$604,000
|46.6
|11
|Mikayla Williamson
|Hawthorn
|MID
|$600,000
|46.4
|11
|Darcy Moloney
|Sydney
|MID
|$581,000
|44.9
|8
|Taylah Gatt
|North Melbourne
|MID
|$580,000
|44.8
|10
|Sachi Syme
|Port Adelaide
|MID
|$580,000
|44.8
|10
|Courtney Rowley
|West Coast
|MID
|$578,000
|47.0
|3
|Tessa Lavey
|Richmond
|MID
|$567,000
|43.8
|10
|Meg Robertson
|Carlton
|MID
|$564,000
|43.6
|7
|Chloe Adams
|Essendon
|MID
|$563,000
|43.5
|4
|Deanna Berry
|Western Bulldogs
|MID
|$552,000
|42.6
|11
|Ella Boag
|Port Adelaide
|MID
|$547,000
|42.3
|11
|Madelaine Shevlin
|Richmond
|MID
|$547,000
|42.3
|8
|Carly Remmos
|Collingwood
|MID
|$542,000
|41.8
|11
|Mikayla Pauga
|Greater Western Sydney
|MID
|$531,000
|41.0
|9
|Elise Barwick
|Gold Coast
|MID
|$527,000
|40.7
|10
|Teah Charlton
|Adelaide
|MID
|$521,000
|40.3
|8
|Sarah Lampard
|Melbourne
|MID
|$513,000
|39.6
|11
|Lauren Brazzale
|Richmond
|MID
|$510,000
|39.4
|11
|Jasmyn Smith
|Western Bulldogs
|MID
|$503,000
|38.8
|11
|J'Noemi Anderson
|St Kilda
|MID
|$496,000
|38.3
|9
|Maddy Brancatisano
|Gold Coast
|MID
|$488,000
|37.7
|6
|Holly Cooper
|Sydney
|MID
|$476,000
|36.8
|8
|Ryleigh Wotherspoon
|Melbourne
|MID
|$475,000
|36.7
|10
|Sanne Bakker
|West Coast
|MID
|$446,000
|34.5
|11
|Lila Keck
|Carlton
|MID
|$438,000
|33.8
|6
|Katelyn Pope
|Port Adelaide
|MID
|$435,000
|33.6
|8
|Annabel Kievit
|Gold Coast
|MID
|$433,000
|33.5
|11
|Erone Fitzpatrick
|Carlton
|MID
|$429,000
|0
|Indigo Linde
|Greater Western Sydney
|MID
|$429,000
|39.0
|1
|Charlotte Baskaran
|St Kilda
|MID
|$422,000
|32.6
|5
|Ashley Centra
|Collingwood
|MID
|$420,000
|0
|Molly O'Hehir
|Melbourne
|MID
|$412,000
|0
|Rachelle Martin
|Adelaide
|MID
|$411,000
|31.7
|10
|Sara Howley
|Greater Western Sydney
|MID
|$408,000
|0
|Zippy Fish
|Sydney
|MID
|$404,000
|0
|Lucia Painter
|West Coast
|MID
|$396,000
|0
|Brooke Vickers
|Carlton
|MID
|$393,000
|0
|Alana Gee
|St Kilda
|MID
|$389,000
|0
|Grace Belloni
|Essendon
|MID
|$388,000
|0
|Sierra Grieves
|Richmond
|MID
|$380,000
|0
|Holly Ridewood
|Essendon
|MID
|$376,000
|0
|Lulu Beatty
|Richmond
|MID
|$376,000
|29.0
|4
|India Rasheed
|Adelaide
|MID
|$372,000
|0
|Lavinia Cox
|Hawthorn
|MID
|$364,000
|0
|Sophie McKay
|Carlton
|MID
|$356,000
|0
|Lily Paterson
|Port Adelaide
|MID
|$348,000
|0
|Zoe Hargreaves
|Richmond
|MID
|$344,000
|0
|Maggie Mahony
|Melbourne
|MID
|$340,000
|0
|Ella K. Smith
|Gold Coast
|MID
|$337,000
|26.0
|4
|Grace Martin
|Greater Western Sydney
|MID
|$336,000
|0
|Daisy Flockart
|Hawthorn
|MID
|$332,000
|0
|Claire Ransom
|Greater Western Sydney
|MID
|$330,000
|25.5
|10
|Ellie Gavalas
|Western Bulldogs
|MID
|$330,000
|25.5
|6
|Maggie MacLachlan
|Essendon
|MID
|$327,000
|0
|Sarah Poustie
|Western Bulldogs
|MID
|$324,000
|0
|Heidi Talbot
|Gold Coast
|MID
|$316,000
|0
|Grace Baba
|Hawthorn
|MID
|$312,000
|0
|Mia Salisbury
|Gold Coast
|MID
|$308,000
|0
|Charli Wicksteed
|Richmond
|MID
|$307,000
|0
|Jacinta Baldwick
|Brisbane
|MID
|$300,000
|0
|Violet Patterson
|Collingwood
|MID
|$300,000
|0
|Jess Verbrugge
|Essendon
|MID
|$300,000
|0
|Sophie Strong
|Essendon
|MID
|$300,000
|0
|Joanne Cregg
|Fremantle
|MID
|$300,000
|20.0
|5
|Tara Harrington
|Gold Coast
|MID
|$300,000
|0
|Nyalli Milne
|Gold Coast
|MID
|$300,000
|0
|Aliesha Newman
|Greater Western Sydney
|MID
|$300,000
|22.2
|5
|Ella Slocombe
|North Melbourne
|MID
|$300,000
|0
|Amelia Dethridge
|Melbourne
|MID
|$300,000
|0
|Jasmine Sowden
|Port Adelaide
|MID
|$300,000
|0
|Imogen Brown
|Sydney
|MID
|$300,000
|0
|Kayley Kavanagh
|West Coast
|MID
|$300,000
|0
|Kayla Dalgleish
|West Coast
|MID
|$300,000
|0
|Brooke Barwick
|Western Bulldogs
|MID
|$300,000
|18.2
|5
|Aisling Reidy
|Carlton
|MID
|$300,000
|0
Rucks
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Price
|2024 average
|2024 games
|Mim Strom
|Fremantle
|RUC
|$1,456,000
|112.5
|11
|Ally Morphett
|Sydney
|RUC
|$1,081,000
|58.3
|3
|Lucy Wales
|Hawthorn
|RUC
|$1,067,000
|82.4
|11
|Stephanie Wales
|Essendon
|RUC
|$1,040,000
|80.3
|10
|Poppy Kelly
|Richmond
|RUC
|$980,000
|75.7
|9
|Matilda Scholz
|Port Adelaide
|RUC
|$934,000
|72.1
|10
|Eilish O'Dowd
|Greater Western Sydney
|RUC
|$932,000
|72.0
|11
|Sabrina Frederick
|Collingwood
|RUC
|$892,000
|68.9
|11
|Jessica Allan
|Adelaide
|RUC
|$884,000
|68.3
|11
|Alice Edmonds
|Western Bulldogs
|RUC
|$881,000
|68.0
|11
|Jessica Good
|Carlton
|RUC
|$875,000
|67.5
|11
|Tahlia Hickie
|Brisbane
|RUC
|$859,000
|66.4
|11
|Emma King
|North Melbourne
|RUC
|$836,000
|64.5
|11
|Lauren Bella
|Gold Coast
|RUC
|$757,000
|58.5
|11
|Breann Moody
|Carlton
|RUC
|$733,000
|56.6
|11
|Kim Rennie
|North Melbourne
|RUC
|$723,000
|55.8
|11
|Kate Darby
|Geelong
|RUC
|$715,000
|55.2
|11
|Alexia Hamilton
|Sydney
|RUC
|$709,000
|54.8
|9
|Lauren Pearce
|Melbourne
|RUC
|$673,000
|52.0
|4
|Emmelie Fiedler
|St Kilda
|RUC
|$658,000
|50.8
|6
|Sarah Lakay
|West Coast
|RUC
|$645,000
|49.8
|9
|Georgia Campbell
|Melbourne
|RUC
|$615,000
|47.5
|10
|Lauren Wakfer
|West Coast
|RUC
|$542,000
|41.8
|11
|Montana McKinnon
|Richmond
|RUC
|$524,000
|0
|Eleanor Hartill
|Brisbane
|RUC
|$515,000
|39.8
|10
|Liz McGrath
|West Coast
|RUC
|$499,000
|0
|Darcie Davies
|Gold Coast
|RUC
|$497,000
|38.4
|10
|Madeline Hendrie
|Carlton
|RUC
|$434,000
|33.5
|6
|Matilda Dyke
|Essendon
|RUC
|$434,000
|33.5
|4
|Giselle Davies
|Sydney
|RUC
|$425,000
|32.8
|10
|Rene Caris
|St Kilda
|RUC
|$424,000
|32.7
|7
|Havana Harris
|Gold Coast
|RUC
|$416,000
|0
|Jess Vukic
|Hawthorn
|RUC
|$391,000
|30.2
|9
|Analea McKee
|Western Bulldogs
|RUC
|$376,000
|29.0
|7
|Melissa Bragg
|Geelong
|RUC
|$343,000
|26.5
|6
|Charlotte Riggs
|West Coast
|RUC
|$328,000
|0
|Fleur Davies
|Greater Western Sydney
|RUC
|$317,000
|24.5
|6
|Courtney Murphy
|Essendon
|RUC
|$300,000
|6.0
|1
|Piper Dunlop
|Geelong
|RUC
|$300,000
|0
|Elli Symonds
|Hawthorn
|RUC
|$300,000
|0
|Jacinta Hose
|Melbourne
|RUC
|$300,000
|0
|Zoe Besanko
|St Kilda
|RUC
|$300,000
|0
|Caitlin Reid
|Sydney
|RUC
|$300,000
|0
|Keeley Hardingham
|Western Bulldogs
|RUC
|$300,000
|0
|Caitlin Tipping
|Geelong
|RUC
|$300,000
|0
Forwards
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Price
|2024 average
|2024 games
|Zarlie Goldsworthy
|Greater Western Sydney
|FWD
|$1,001,000
|77.3
|11
|Caitlin Gould
|Adelaide
|FWD
|$899,000
|69.4
|10
|Chloe Molloy
|Sydney
|FWD
|$891,000
|54.0
|1
|Aishling Moloney
|Geelong
|FWD
|$878,000
|67.8
|11
|Greta Bodey
|Hawthorn
|FWD
|$855,000
|66.0
|9
|Alice O'Loughlin
|North Melbourne
|FWD
|$855,000
|66.0
|10
|Jesse Wardlaw
|St Kilda
|FWD
|$846,000
|65.4
|11
|Aileen Gilroy
|Hawthorn
|FWD
|$836,000
|64.5
|11
|Cynthia Hamilton
|Sydney
|FWD
|$834,000
|64.4
|10
|Aine Tighe
|Fremantle
|FWD
|$832,000
|64.3
|4
|Angelique Stannett
|Fremantle
|FWD
|$766,000
|0
|Kristy Stratton
|Hawthorn
|FWD
|$758,000
|27.3
|3
|Georgia Gee
|Essendon
|FWD
|$757,000
|58.4
|7
|Jacqueline Parry
|Geelong
|FWD
|$757,000
|58.5
|11
|Dominique Carruthers
|Western Bulldogs
|FWD
|$753,000
|58.2
|11
|Gabby O'Sullivan
|Fremantle
|FWD
|$749,000
|57.8
|10
|Kate Shierlaw
|North Melbourne
|FWD
|$748,000
|57.8
|9
|Alicia Eva
|Greater Western Sydney
|FWD
|$741,000
|57.2
|11
|Aine McDonagh
|Hawthorn
|FWD
|$736,000
|56.8
|11
|Ashleigh Saint
|Port Adelaide
|FWD
|$725,000
|56.0
|11
|Grace Campbell
|Collingwood
|FWD
|$723,000
|55.9
|7
|Courtney Hodder
|Brisbane
|FWD
|$720,000
|55.6
|11
|Ashleigh Richards
|St Kilda
|FWD
|$719,000
|55.5
|11
|Charlotte Mullins
|Brisbane
|FWD
|$717,000
|55.4
|11
|Daria Bannister
|Essendon
|FWD
|$717,000
|55.4
|11
|Danielle Ponter
|Adelaide
|FWD
|$691,000
|53.4
|11
|Katie Brennan
|Richmond
|FWD
|$690,000
|53.3
|10
|Taylor Smith
|Brisbane
|FWD
|$686,000
|53.0
|11
|Zali Friswell
|Geelong
|FWD
|$683,000
|52.7
|11
|Tess Craven
|North Melbourne
|FWD
|$680,000
|52.5
|11
|Montana Ham
|Sydney
|FWD
|$680,000
|52.5
|8
|Kirsty Lamb
|Port Adelaide
|FWD
|$678,000
|52.3
|9
|Rebecca Privitelli
|Sydney
|FWD
|$675,000
|52.1
|11
|Eloise Jones
|Adelaide
|FWD
|$672,000
|36.7
|3
|Megan Kauffman
|Fremantle
|FWD
|$670,000
|51.7
|11
|Imogen Barnett
|Collingwood
|FWD
|$668,000
|51.5
|11
|Haneen Zreika
|Greater Western Sydney
|FWD
|$660,000
|51.0
|10
|Jacqueline Dupuy
|Gold Coast
|FWD
|$658,000
|50.8
|10
|Jessica Hosking
|West Coast
|FWD
|$652,000
|50.4
|8
|Piper Window
|Port Adelaide
|FWD
|$646,000
|49.9
|11
|Alyssa Bannan
|Melbourne
|FWD
|$644,000
|49.7
|11
|Sophie Alexander
|Essendon
|FWD
|$642,000
|49.5
|11
|Tarni Evans
|Greater Western Sydney
|FWD
|$641,000
|49.5
|10
|Georgia Garnett
|Greater Western Sydney
|FWD
|$635,000
|49.0
|11
|Evie Long
|Brisbane
|FWD
|$633,000
|48.9
|8
|Caitlin Wendland
|Port Adelaide
|FWD
|$626,000
|48.4
|11
|Eden Zanker
|Melbourne
|FWD
|$625,000
|48.3
|8
|Kate Surman
|Geelong
|FWD
|$600,000
|46.3
|9
|Tahlia Randall
|North Melbourne
|FWD
|$592,000
|45.7
|11
|Dakota Davidson
|Brisbane
|FWD
|$586,000
|45.2
|9
|Mackenzie Eardley
|Hawthorn
|FWD
|$586,000
|45.3
|8
|Abbygail Bushby
|West Coast
|FWD
|$586,000
|45.2
|9
|Tayla Harris
|Melbourne
|FWD
|$583,000
|19.0
|1
|Gemma Houghton
|Port Adelaide
|FWD
|$577,000
|44.5
|11
|Abbie Ballard
|Adelaide
|FWD
|$576,000
|24.0
|2
|Ruby Svarc
|Brisbane
|FWD
|$570,000
|44.0
|11
|Mikayla Western
|West Coast
|FWD
|$566,000
|43.7
|11
|Sarah Hartwig
|Western Bulldogs
|FWD
|$562,000
|43.4
|11
|Heidi Woodley
|Western Bulldogs
|FWD
|$562,000
|43.4
|8
|Kalinda Howarth
|Collingwood
|FWD
|$549,000
|0
|Montana Beruldsen
|Richmond
|FWD
|$549,000
|42.4
|8
|Alana Porter
|Collingwood
|FWD
|$544,000
|42.0
|11
|Caitlin Greiser
|Richmond
|FWD
|$542,000
|41.8
|11
|Bridie Hipwell
|Hawthorn
|FWD
|$540,000
|41.7
|9
|Vikki Wall
|North Melbourne
|FWD
|$540,000
|41.7
|11
|Elaine Grigg
|Western Bulldogs
|FWD
|$539,000
|41.6
|11
|Tara Bohanna
|Carlton
|FWD
|$538,000
|41.5
|11
|Ariana Hetherington
|North Melbourne
|FWD
|$538,000
|41.6
|7
|Georgia Gall
|Melbourne
|FWD
|$537,000
|41.4
|9
|Justine Mules-Robinson
|Port Adelaide
|FWD
|$534,000
|41.3
|11
|Tarni Brown
|Carlton
|FWD
|$528,000
|40.8
|10
|Kellie-Maree Gibson
|West Coast
|FWD
|$524,000
|40.5
|10
|Paris McCarthy
|Sydney
|FWD
|$523,000
|40.4
|5
|Hannah Munyard
|Adelaide
|FWD
|$522,000
|40.3
|9
|Mikayla Hyde
|Collingwood
|FWD
|$521,000
|20.0
|1
|Ella Maurer
|Gold Coast
|FWD
|$513,000
|39.6
|11
|Louise Stephenson
|Western Bulldogs
|FWD
|$507,000
|39.2
|6
|Niamh Martin
|North Melbourne
|FWD
|$506,000
|39.1
|9
|Bella R. Smith
|Fremantle
|FWD
|$505,000
|39.0
|5
|Bonnie Toogood
|Essendon
|FWD
|$501,000
|38.7
|6
|Philipa Seth
|Fremantle
|FWD
|$501,000
|38.7
|10
|Julia Teakle
|Port Adelaide
|FWD
|$499,000
|38.5
|8
|Sarah Grunden
|Sydney
|FWD
|$491,000
|37.9
|10
|Darcy Guttridge
|St Kilda
|FWD
|$480,000
|37.1
|11
|Paige Scott
|Richmond
|FWD
|$477,000
|36.9
|7
|Eliza James
|Collingwood
|FWD
|$475,000
|36.7
|10
|Taylah Levy
|Greater Western Sydney
|FWD
|$475,000
|36.7
|10
|Darcy Vescio
|Carlton
|FWD
|$469,000
|36.2
|9
|Shelley Scott
|Geelong
|FWD
|$469,000
|36.2
|10
|Hannah Ewings
|Adelaide
|FWD
|$466,000
|0
|Taya Oliver
|Gold Coast
|FWD
|$466,000
|36.0
|6
|Zimmorlei Farquharson
|Western Bulldogs
|FWD
|$460,000
|39.5
|2
|Brooke Tonon
|Adelaide
|FWD
|$459,000
|35.4
|9
|Lauren Butler
|Collingwood
|FWD
|$458,000
|35.4
|5
|Emelia Yassir
|Richmond
|FWD
|$454,000
|35.1
|11
|Jasmin Stewart
|Port Adelaide
|FWD
|$453,000
|35.0
|5
|Ellyse Gamble
|Essendon
|FWD
|$452,000
|34.9
|9
|Ebony Antonio
|Fremantle
|FWD
|$447,000
|34.5
|11
|Brodee Mowbray
|Greater Western Sydney
|FWD
|$442,000
|34.1
|8
|Brooke Boileau
|Adelaide
|FWD
|$440,000
|34.0
|4
|Mia Austin
|Carlton
|FWD
|$438,000
|33.8
|11
|Laura McClelland
|Richmond
|FWD
|$427,000
|33.0
|8
|Chloe Scheer
|Geelong
|FWD
|$426,000
|0
|Jamie Stanton
|Gold Coast
|FWD
|$426,000
|32.9
|10
|Mackenzie Ford
|Richmond
|FWD
|$425,000
|32.8
|10
|Sarah Hosking
|Richmond
|FWD
|$424,000
|32.8
|8
|Indy Tahau
|Port Adelaide
|FWD
|$417,000
|0
|Gabbi Featherston
|Geelong
|FWD
|$413,000
|31.9
|8
|Ellie Hampson
|Brisbane
|FWD
|$407,000
|31.4
|7
|Nell Morris-Dalton
|Collingwood
|FWD
|$401,000
|0
|Keeley Kustermann
|Adelaide
|FWD
|$400,000
|30.9
|9
|Emma McDonald
|Western Bulldogs
|FWD
|$392,000
|0
|Alexis Gregor
|Geelong
|FWD
|$384,000
|0
|Caitlin Thorne
|Geelong
|FWD
|$383,000
|29.6
|5
|Alyssia Pisano
|Melbourne
|FWD
|$379,000
|29.3
|8
|Amy Mulholland
|Fremantle
|FWD
|$378,000
|29.2
|11
|Charley Ryan
|Richmond
|FWD
|$378,000
|29.2
|6
|Amy Franklin
|West Coast
|FWD
|$377,000
|29.1
|7
|Bella K. Smith
|Geelong
|FWD
|$370,000
|28.6
|5
|Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner
|Western Bulldogs
|FWD
|$370,000
|28.6
|7
|Naomi Ferres
|Western Bulldogs
|FWD
|$369,000
|28.5
|4
|Georgie Brisbane
|Fremantle
|FWD
|$368,000
|0
|Aimee Mackin
|Melbourne
|FWD
|$365,000
|0
|Hayley McLaughlin
|Hawthorn
|FWD
|$363,000
|28.0
|6
|Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster
|Fremantle
|FWD
|$361,000
|27.9
|9
|Roxanne Roux
|West Coast
|FWD
|$356,000
|27.5
|6
|Emily Gough
|Essendon
|FWD
|$350,000
|27.0
|4
|Amber Clarke
|St Kilda
|FWD
|$342,000
|26.4
|8
|Sophie Butterworth
|Hawthorn
|FWD
|$341,000
|31.0
|1
|Katelyn Cox
|Richmond
|FWD
|$334,000
|0
|Kate Kenny
|Geelong
|FWD
|$333,000
|25.7
|7
|Laura Stone
|Hawthorn
|FWD
|$326,000
|25.1
|7
|Tunisha Kikoak
|Fremantle
|FWD
|$322,000
|24.9
|9
|Georgia Knight
|Collingwood
|FWD
|$320,000
|0
|Meghan Gaffney
|Greater Western Sydney
|FWD
|$316,000
|24.4
|10
|Shanae Davison
|Brisbane
|FWD
|$308,000
|23.8
|4
|Amy Boyle-Carr
|Adelaide
|FWD
|$304,000
|23.5
|6
|Lily Tarlinton
|Adelaide
|FWD
|$300,000
|12.0
|1
|Georgia McKee
|Adelaide
|FWD
|$300,000
|0
|Rania Crozier
|Brisbane
|FWD
|$300,000
|0
|Celine Moody
|Carlton
|FWD
|$300,000
|22.9
|9
|Georgia Clark
|Collingwood
|FWD
|$300,000
|15.0
|4
|Evie Parker
|Fremantle
|FWD
|$300,000
|0
|Matilda Banfield
|Fremantle
|FWD
|$300,000
|0
|Bryde O'Rourke
|Geelong
|FWD
|$300,000
|9.0
|1
|Chantal Mason
|Geelong
|FWD
|$300,000
|4.0
|1
|Jessica Doyle
|Greater Western Sydney
|FWD
|$300,000
|21.5
|8
|Rebecca Clottey
|Hawthorn
|FWD
|$300,000
|0
|Claire Mahony
|North Melbourne
|FWD
|$300,000
|0
|Blaithin Bogue
|North Melbourne
|FWD
|$300,000
|0
|Lauren Young
|Port Adelaide
|FWD
|$300,000
|0
|Jemma Charity
|Port Adelaide
|FWD
|$300,000
|0
|Chloe Gaunt
|Port Adelaide
|FWD
|$300,000
|0
|Jasmine Evans
|Port Adelaide
|FWD
|$300,000
|0
|Shelby Knoll
|Richmond
|FWD
|$300,000
|0
|Amelia Martin
|Sydney
|FWD
|$300,000
|0
|Neasa Dooley
|Brisbane
|FWD
|$300,000
|0
|Maria Cannon
|Carlton
|FWD
|$300,000
|0
|Grace Kos
|Greater Western Sydney
|FWD
|$300,000
|0
|Amy Gavin Mangan
|North Melbourne
|FWD
|$300,000
|0
|Amelie Gladman
|Essendon
|FWD
|$300,000
|0