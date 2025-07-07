Check out the list of players and positions for AFLW Fantasy in 2025

IT'S time to start preparing.

The positions to start the 2025 AFLW Fantasy season have been locked in by Champion Data.

Coaches are given a budget of $15,500,000 to select a squad of 21 players.

Check out the list below, with more players still to be added.

Defenders

Player Club Position Price 2024 average 2024 games Maddison Gay Essendon DEF $1,065,000 82.3 11 Tilly Lucas-Rodd Hawthorn DEF $1,043,000 80.5 11 Charlotte Thomas West Coast DEF $911,000 70.4 11 Chelsea Randall Adelaide DEF $904,000 69.8 11 Serene Watson St Kilda DEF $876,000 67.6 11 Daisy D'Arcy Gold Coast DEF $865,000 66.8 10 Lucy McEvoy Sydney DEF $849,000 65.5 11 Jade Ellenger Brisbane DEF $824,000 63.6 11 Jenna Richardson Hawthorn DEF $790,000 61.0 11 Ella Heads Port Adelaide DEF $784,000 60.5 11 Emma Kearney North Melbourne DEF $777,000 60.0 6 Emma O'Driscoll Fremantle DEF $764,000 59.0 11 Sarah Goodwin Adelaide DEF $752,000 58.1 11 Emma Swanson West Coast DEF $752,000 58.1 10 Breanna Koenen Brisbane DEF $738,000 57.0 11 Natalie Grider Brisbane DEF $737,000 56.9 11 Elisabeth Georgostathis Western Bulldogs DEF $732,000 56.5 10 Brenna Tarrant Sydney DEF $715,000 55.2 10 Tamara Smith Hawthorn DEF $710,000 54.8 11 Chantel Emonson Geelong DEF $709,000 54.7 11 Shelley Heath Melbourne DEF $699,000 54.0 11 Sophie Van De Huevel Essendon DEF $697,000 53.8 5 Chelsea Biddell Adelaide DEF $693,000 53.5 11 Ciara Fitzgerald Carlton DEF $688,000 53.1 10 Lulu Pullar Sydney DEF $682,000 62.0 1 Maeve Chaplin Melbourne DEF $679,000 52.5 11 Harriet Cordner Carlton DEF $673,000 52.0 11 Georgia Clarke Essendon DEF $664,000 51.3 11 Gabriella Pound Carlton DEF $658,000 50.8 11 Niamh McLaughlin Gold Coast DEF $649,000 50.1 10 Emily Pease Greater Western Sydney DEF $645,000 49.8 11 Lily Postlethwaite Brisbane DEF $643,000 49.6 11 Nicole Bresnehan North Melbourne DEF $635,000 49.0 11 Georgia Clayden Gold Coast DEF $631,000 48.7 11 Maggie Gorham Western Bulldogs DEF $631,000 48.7 11 Isabel Huntington Greater Western Sydney DEF $626,000 48.3 9 Jordyn Allen Collingwood DEF $625,000 48.3 11 Cambridge McCormick Greater Western Sydney DEF $622,000 48.0 5 Bethany Lynch Richmond DEF $618,000 47.7 11 Katherine Smith Greater Western Sydney DEF $610,000 47.1 11 Paxy Paxman Melbourne DEF $601,000 46.4 5 Molly Brooksby Port Adelaide DEF $599,000 46.3 11 Lucille Cronin Collingwood DEF $598,000 46.2 11 Libby Birch North Melbourne DEF $584,000 45.1 11 Ainslie Kemp Hawthorn DEF $582,000 44.9 11 Ashleigh Brazill Fremantle DEF $580,000 44.8 10 Brooke Brown Essendon DEF $570,000 44.0 4 Najwa Allen Hawthorn DEF $567,000 6.0 1 Hannah Priest St Kilda DEF $564,000 43.5 11 Bianca Jakobsson St Kilda DEF $562,000 43.4 10 Ruby Sargent-Wilson Sydney DEF $549,000 42.4 7 Kerryn Peterson Carlton DEF $546,000 42.1 8 Pepa Randall Greater Western Sydney DEF $546,000 42.2 11 Paige Trudgeon St Kilda DEF $543,000 41.9 11 Lauren Ahrens Western Bulldogs DEF $542,000 41.9 7 Katie Lynch Gold Coast DEF $539,000 41.6 8 Jodie Hicks Richmond DEF $538,000 41.5 11 Laura Pugh Fremantle DEF $536,000 41.4 11 Zoe Prowse Adelaide DEF $534,000 41.3 11 Nicola Stevens St Kilda DEF $534,000 41.3 11 Meara Girvan Gold Coast DEF $530,000 40.9 9 Sarah Allan Adelaide DEF $525,000 40.5 11 Alexandra Morcom Essendon DEF $523,000 40.4 11 Rachel Kearns Geelong DEF $519,000 40.1 9 Eliza Shannon North Melbourne DEF $519,000 44.5 2 Amelia Velardo Carlton DEF $517,000 26.7 3 Britney Gutknecht Western Bulldogs DEF $516,000 39.8 11 Sarah Verrier Fremantle DEF $508,000 39.2 9 Vivien Saad Greater Western Sydney DEF $508,000 0 Beth Schilling West Coast DEF $506,000 39.1 10 Sarah Wright North Melbourne DEF $505,000 39.0 11 Belinda Smith West Coast DEF $497,000 38.4 10 Wallis Randell Gold Coast DEF $491,000 37.9 10 Emily Everist Hawthorn DEF $489,000 37.8 9 Jas Grierson Sydney DEF $487,000 37.6 11 Mia Busch Essendon DEF $486,000 37.5 6 Eleanor Bennetts Western Bulldogs DEF $485,000 37.4 9 Chloe Dalton Greater Western Sydney DEF $483,000 0 Jennifer Dunne Brisbane DEF $479,000 37.0 11 Claudia Gunjaca Geelong DEF $479,000 37.0 11 Dion Heslop Brisbane DEF $473,000 43.0 1 Erika O'Shea North Melbourne DEF $473,000 36.5 10 Shannon Campbell Brisbane DEF $470,000 36.3 10 Keely Coyne Hawthorn DEF $469,000 0 Annabel Johnson West Coast DEF $466,000 0 Alice Mitchell Sydney DEF $464,000 35.8 10 Poppy Boltz Brisbane DEF $461,000 35.6 11 Madeleine Scanlon Fremantle DEF $461,000 35.6 10 Denby Taylor Melbourne DEF $461,000 35.6 7 Rylie Wilcox Western Bulldogs DEF $461,000 35.6 11 Rebecca Miller Richmond DEF $459,000 35.5 11 Gabrielle Seymour Richmond DEF $459,000 35.5 11 Janelle Cuthbertson Port Adelaide DEF $456,000 33.5 2 Tahlia Gillard Melbourne DEF $454,000 35.1 11 Maddy Collier Sydney DEF $448,000 34.6 8 Lily Johnson Melbourne DEF $445,000 34.4 5 Annie Lee Collingwood DEF $440,000 40.0 1 Isabella Grant Western Bulldogs DEF $436,000 33.6 11 Natalie Plane St Kilda DEF $435,000 33.6 7 Gabrielle Colvin Melbourne DEF $433,000 33.4 7 Amelie Borg Port Adelaide DEF $429,000 33.1 11 Eleanor Brown Greater Western Sydney DEF $425,000 0 Ash Van Loon Sydney DEF $425,000 32.8 10 Clara Fitzpatrick Gold Coast DEF $422,000 32.6 10 Alice Burke St Kilda DEF $422,000 32.6 10 Cheyenne Hammond Port Adelaide DEF $419,000 32.4 11 Zoe Wakfer West Coast DEF $407,000 31.5 11 Yasmin Duursma Carlton DEF $406,000 33.0 3 Charlotte Wilson Gold Coast DEF $403,000 31.1 11 Poppy Scholz Carlton DEF $400,000 0 Jessica Low Fremantle DEF $400,000 30.9 11 Anna-Rose Kennedy Geelong DEF $399,000 30.8 11 Laura Elliott Hawthorn DEF $397,000 30.7 9 Lara Hausegger Sydney DEF $397,000 30.7 6 Hannah Stuart St Kilda DEF $395,000 30.5 6 Ebony O'Dea Port Adelaide DEF $394,000 30.5 11 Julie O'Sullivan Sydney DEF $394,000 30.4 9 Charlotte Taylor Collingwood DEF $382,000 29.5 4 Georgie Cleaver West Coast DEF $366,000 28.3 11 Georgie Rankin Geelong DEF $363,000 28.0 8 Claudia Wright Brisbane DEF $360,000 0 Teagan Germech Port Adelaide DEF $359,000 27.7 11 Keely Fullerton Gold Coast DEF $353,000 27.3 7 Sienna Tallariti Geelong DEF $352,000 0 Kiera Mueller Adelaide DEF $348,000 26.9 7 Jasmine Ferguson North Melbourne DEF $344,000 26.5 11 Rebecca Ott St Kilda DEF $344,000 29.5 2 Sophie Peters Brisbane DEF $343,000 26.5 4 Kaylee Kimber Western Bulldogs DEF $343,000 26.5 8 Daisy Walker Greater Western Sydney DEF $325,000 0 Isabel Bacon Richmond DEF $321,000 24.8 10 Kiera Whiley St Kilda DEF $320,000 26.0 3 Amber Schutte Collingwood DEF $319,000 24.7 9 Selena Karlson Collingwood DEF $316,000 11.0 1 Kiara Hillier Sydney DEF $316,000 25.7 3 Jessica Rentsch West Coast DEF $314,000 24.3 8 Elizabeth Graham Richmond DEF $312,000 24.1 11 Cleo Buttifant Western Bulldogs DEF $312,000 24.1 10 Saraid Taylor Melbourne DEF $308,000 25.0 3 Vaomua Laloifi Western Bulldogs DEF $307,000 0 Taya Chambers Essendon DEF $304,000 0 Brooke Smith Adelaide DEF $300,000 7.0 2 Indiana Williams Brisbane DEF $300,000 0 Lily Baker Brisbane DEF $300,000 0 Lou Field Carlton DEF $300,000 0 Muiranne Atkinson Collingwood DEF $300,000 23.1 10 Mia Van Dyke Essendon DEF $300,000 0 Brooke Sheridan Essendon DEF $300,000 0 Holly Ifould Fremantle DEF $300,000 0 Indi Strom Fremantle DEF $300,000 0 Holly Egan Fremantle DEF $300,000 0 Meghan McDonald Geelong DEF $300,000 22.5 11 Sienna McMullen Gold Coast DEF $300,000 0 Kiara Bischa Gold Coast DEF $300,000 20.7 7 Tessa Boyd North Melbourne DEF $300,000 0 Georgia Stubs North Melbourne DEF $300,000 0 Jemma Rigoni Melbourne DEF $300,000 0 Alissa Brook Port Adelaide DEF $300,000 12.0 3 Ella Friend St Kilda DEF $300,000 21.1 8 Kyla Forbes St Kilda DEF $300,000 0 Sarah Steele-Park Sydney DEF $300,000 0 Sophie McDonald West Coast DEF $300,000 2.0 1 Lucy Boyd West Coast DEF $300,000 0 Kayleigh Cronin Adelaide DEF $300,000 0 Siofra O'Connell Carlton DEF $300,000 0 Aoibhin Cleary Richmond DEF $300,000 0

Midfielders

Player Club Position Price 2024 average 2024 games Ebony Marinoff Adelaide MID $1,878,000 145.0 11 Jasmine Garner North Melbourne MID $1,459,000 112.6 11 Ash Riddell North Melbourne MID $1,433,000 110.6 11 Charlie Rowbottom Gold Coast MID $1,377,000 106.4 11 Aisling McCarthy Fremantle MID $1,322,000 102.1 10 Alexandra Anderson Brisbane MID $1,315,000 101.5 11 Laura Gardiner Sydney MID $1,311,000 101.2 9 Anne Hatchard Adelaide MID $1,250,000 96.5 11 Monique Conti Richmond MID $1,248,000 96.4 11 Keeley Sherar Carlton MID $1,230,000 95.0 11 Ellie Blackburn Western Bulldogs MID $1,230,000 96.0 3 Alyce Parker Greater Western Sydney MID $1,204,000 93.0 11 Ella Roberts West Coast MID $1,195,000 92.3 11 Elizabeth McNamara Melbourne MID $1,191,000 92.0 10 Rebecca Beeson Greater Western Sydney MID $1,183,000 91.4 11 Eliza West Hawthorn MID $1,176,000 90.8 11 Nina Morrison Geelong MID $1,166,000 90.0 11 Madison Prespakis Essendon MID $1,161,000 89.6 11 Kiara Bowers Fremantle MID $1,159,000 0 Mia King North Melbourne MID $1,153,000 89.0 11 Georgia Nanscawen Essendon MID $1,145,000 88.5 11 Madeleine Guerin Carlton MID $1,135,000 87.6 11 Jaimee Lambert St Kilda MID $1,130,000 87.3 11 Sofia Hurley Sydney MID $1,117,000 86.3 11 Brittany Bonnici Collingwood MID $1,115,000 86.1 9 Kate Hore Melbourne MID $1,106,000 85.4 10 Sophie Conway Brisbane MID $1,094,000 84.5 11 Emily Bates Hawthorn MID $1,088,000 84.0 10 Lucy Single Gold Coast MID $1,086,000 83.9 8 Claudia Whitfort Gold Coast MID $1,054,000 81.4 8 Abbie McKay Carlton MID $1,049,000 81.0 8 Tyanna Smith St Kilda MID $1,040,000 80.3 11 Alison Drennan West Coast MID $1,035,000 79.9 11 Isabelle Pritchard Western Bulldogs MID $1,027,000 79.3 11 Abbey Dowrick Port Adelaide MID $1,024,000 79.1 10 Eilish Sheerin North Melbourne MID $1,023,000 79.0 9 Isabel Dawes Brisbane MID $1,005,000 77.6 11 Jasmine Fleming Hawthorn MID $995,000 76.8 11 Gabrielle Newton Fremantle MID $982,000 75.8 11 Isabella Lewis West Coast MID $982,000 75.8 11 Hayley Miller Fremantle MID $970,000 74.9 8 Sarah Rowe Collingwood MID $962,000 74.3 11 Madison Newman Adelaide MID $958,000 74.0 11 Georgie Prespakis Geelong MID $948,000 73.2 9 Mikayla Bowen Geelong MID $947,000 73.1 11 Tyla Hanks Melbourne MID $942,000 72.7 11 Mimi Hill Carlton MID $941,000 72.7 10 Amy McDonald Geelong MID $940,000 72.6 7 Tanya Kennedy Sydney MID $931,000 71.9 11 Kate Dempsey Richmond MID $930,000 71.8 11 Rebecca Webster Geelong MID $927,000 71.5 11 Olivia Purcell Melbourne MID $923,000 71.3 4 Brianna Davey Collingwood MID $891,000 68.8 5 Sinead Goldrick Melbourne MID $882,000 68.1 10 Jessica Fitzgerald Western Bulldogs MID $877,000 67.7 11 Maria Moloney Port Adelaide MID $875,000 67.5 11 Nicola Barr St Kilda MID $873,000 67.3 3 Catherine Svarc Brisbane MID $865,000 66.8 11 Mikala Cann Collingwood MID $861,000 66.5 10 Ellie McKenzie Richmond MID $850,000 65.6 11 Ruby Tripodi North Melbourne MID $826,000 63.8 11 Shineah Goody Port Adelaide MID $825,000 63.7 11 Grace Egan Richmond MID $823,000 63.5 11 Elizabeth Keaney Essendon MID $817,000 63.1 11 Tarni White Collingwood MID $809,000 62.5 8 Stephanie Cain Essendon MID $801,000 61.8 11 Amelia Radford Essendon MID $797,000 61.5 11 Megan Fitzsimon Melbourne MID $792,000 61.2 11 Brooke Walker Essendon MID $786,000 60.7 11 Julia Crockett-Grills Geelong MID $783,000 60.5 10 Stevie-Lee Thompson Adelaide MID $779,000 60.2 11 Ruby Schleicher Collingwood MID $768,000 59.3 11 Molly McDonald St Kilda MID $758,000 58.5 11 Mattea Breed Collingwood MID $754,000 58.2 10 Dana East Fremantle MID $754,000 58.2 9 Dana Hooker West Coast MID $741,000 0 Orlagh Lally Fremantle MID $738,000 57.0 11 Kaitlyn Srhoj Greater Western Sydney MID $733,000 56.6 8 Niamh Kelly Adelaide MID $731,000 56.5 11 Grace Kelly Adelaide MID $730,000 56.4 11 Orla O'Dwyer Brisbane MID $730,000 56.3 9 Charlotte Simpson St Kilda MID $721,000 55.7 10 Kaitlyn Ashmore Hawthorn MID $713,000 55.1 11 Lily Mithen Gold Coast MID $710,000 54.8 11 Olivia Vesely St Kilda MID $694,000 53.6 10 Georgia Patrikios St Kilda MID $690,000 0 Amy Smith North Melbourne MID $689,000 53.2 11 Amy Gaylor Essendon MID $688,000 53.1 11 Keeley Skepper Carlton MID $685,000 52.9 10 Grace Beasley Melbourne MID $677,000 55.0 3 Jaide Britton West Coast MID $675,000 52.1 9 Nicola Xenos St Kilda MID $673,000 52.0 5 Bella Eddey North Melbourne MID $659,000 50.9 11 Blaithin Mackin Melbourne MID $657,000 50.7 7 Airlie Runnalls Collingwood MID $636,000 49.1 11 Lily Goss Carlton MID $626,000 48.4 11 Madison Brazendale Greater Western Sydney MID $623,000 48.1 11 Casey Sherriff Hawthorn MID $622,000 48.0 4 Jenna Bruton North Melbourne MID $610,000 47.1 8 Dayna Finn Carlton MID $606,000 46.8 10 Ally Dallaway Richmond MID $604,000 46.6 11 Mikayla Williamson Hawthorn MID $600,000 46.4 11 Darcy Moloney Sydney MID $581,000 44.9 8 Taylah Gatt North Melbourne MID $580,000 44.8 10 Sachi Syme Port Adelaide MID $580,000 44.8 10 Courtney Rowley West Coast MID $578,000 47.0 3 Tessa Lavey Richmond MID $567,000 43.8 10 Meg Robertson Carlton MID $564,000 43.6 7 Chloe Adams Essendon MID $563,000 43.5 4 Deanna Berry Western Bulldogs MID $552,000 42.6 11 Ella Boag Port Adelaide MID $547,000 42.3 11 Madelaine Shevlin Richmond MID $547,000 42.3 8 Carly Remmos Collingwood MID $542,000 41.8 11 Mikayla Pauga Greater Western Sydney MID $531,000 41.0 9 Elise Barwick Gold Coast MID $527,000 40.7 10 Teah Charlton Adelaide MID $521,000 40.3 8 Sarah Lampard Melbourne MID $513,000 39.6 11 Lauren Brazzale Richmond MID $510,000 39.4 11 Jasmyn Smith Western Bulldogs MID $503,000 38.8 11 J'Noemi Anderson St Kilda MID $496,000 38.3 9 Maddy Brancatisano Gold Coast MID $488,000 37.7 6 Holly Cooper Sydney MID $476,000 36.8 8 Ryleigh Wotherspoon Melbourne MID $475,000 36.7 10 Sanne Bakker West Coast MID $446,000 34.5 11 Lila Keck Carlton MID $438,000 33.8 6 Katelyn Pope Port Adelaide MID $435,000 33.6 8 Annabel Kievit Gold Coast MID $433,000 33.5 11 Erone Fitzpatrick Carlton MID $429,000 0 Indigo Linde Greater Western Sydney MID $429,000 39.0 1 Charlotte Baskaran St Kilda MID $422,000 32.6 5 Ashley Centra Collingwood MID $420,000 0 Molly O'Hehir Melbourne MID $412,000 0 Rachelle Martin Adelaide MID $411,000 31.7 10 Sara Howley Greater Western Sydney MID $408,000 0 Zippy Fish Sydney MID $404,000 0 Lucia Painter West Coast MID $396,000 0 Brooke Vickers Carlton MID $393,000 0 Alana Gee St Kilda MID $389,000 0 Grace Belloni Essendon MID $388,000 0 Sierra Grieves Richmond MID $380,000 0 Holly Ridewood Essendon MID $376,000 0 Lulu Beatty Richmond MID $376,000 29.0 4 India Rasheed Adelaide MID $372,000 0 Lavinia Cox Hawthorn MID $364,000 0 Sophie McKay Carlton MID $356,000 0 Lily Paterson Port Adelaide MID $348,000 0 Zoe Hargreaves Richmond MID $344,000 0 Maggie Mahony Melbourne MID $340,000 0 Ella K. Smith Gold Coast MID $337,000 26.0 4 Grace Martin Greater Western Sydney MID $336,000 0 Daisy Flockart Hawthorn MID $332,000 0 Claire Ransom Greater Western Sydney MID $330,000 25.5 10 Ellie Gavalas Western Bulldogs MID $330,000 25.5 6 Maggie MacLachlan Essendon MID $327,000 0 Sarah Poustie Western Bulldogs MID $324,000 0 Heidi Talbot Gold Coast MID $316,000 0 Grace Baba Hawthorn MID $312,000 0 Mia Salisbury Gold Coast MID $308,000 0 Charli Wicksteed Richmond MID $307,000 0 Jacinta Baldwick Brisbane MID $300,000 0 Violet Patterson Collingwood MID $300,000 0 Jess Verbrugge Essendon MID $300,000 0 Sophie Strong Essendon MID $300,000 0 Joanne Cregg Fremantle MID $300,000 20.0 5 Tara Harrington Gold Coast MID $300,000 0 Nyalli Milne Gold Coast MID $300,000 0 Aliesha Newman Greater Western Sydney MID $300,000 22.2 5 Ella Slocombe North Melbourne MID $300,000 0 Amelia Dethridge Melbourne MID $300,000 0 Jasmine Sowden Port Adelaide MID $300,000 0 Imogen Brown Sydney MID $300,000 0 Kayley Kavanagh West Coast MID $300,000 0 Kayla Dalgleish West Coast MID $300,000 0 Brooke Barwick Western Bulldogs MID $300,000 18.2 5 Aisling Reidy Carlton MID $300,000 0

Rucks

Player Club Position Price 2024 average 2024 games Mim Strom Fremantle RUC $1,456,000 112.5 11 Ally Morphett Sydney RUC $1,081,000 58.3 3 Lucy Wales Hawthorn RUC $1,067,000 82.4 11 Stephanie Wales Essendon RUC $1,040,000 80.3 10 Poppy Kelly Richmond RUC $980,000 75.7 9 Matilda Scholz Port Adelaide RUC $934,000 72.1 10 Eilish O'Dowd Greater Western Sydney RUC $932,000 72.0 11 Sabrina Frederick Collingwood RUC $892,000 68.9 11 Jessica Allan Adelaide RUC $884,000 68.3 11 Alice Edmonds Western Bulldogs RUC $881,000 68.0 11 Jessica Good Carlton RUC $875,000 67.5 11 Tahlia Hickie Brisbane RUC $859,000 66.4 11 Emma King North Melbourne RUC $836,000 64.5 11 Lauren Bella Gold Coast RUC $757,000 58.5 11 Breann Moody Carlton RUC $733,000 56.6 11 Kim Rennie North Melbourne RUC $723,000 55.8 11 Kate Darby Geelong RUC $715,000 55.2 11 Alexia Hamilton Sydney RUC $709,000 54.8 9 Lauren Pearce Melbourne RUC $673,000 52.0 4 Emmelie Fiedler St Kilda RUC $658,000 50.8 6 Sarah Lakay West Coast RUC $645,000 49.8 9 Georgia Campbell Melbourne RUC $615,000 47.5 10 Lauren Wakfer West Coast RUC $542,000 41.8 11 Montana McKinnon Richmond RUC $524,000 0 Eleanor Hartill Brisbane RUC $515,000 39.8 10 Liz McGrath West Coast RUC $499,000 0 Darcie Davies Gold Coast RUC $497,000 38.4 10 Madeline Hendrie Carlton RUC $434,000 33.5 6 Matilda Dyke Essendon RUC $434,000 33.5 4 Giselle Davies Sydney RUC $425,000 32.8 10 Rene Caris St Kilda RUC $424,000 32.7 7 Havana Harris Gold Coast RUC $416,000 0 Jess Vukic Hawthorn RUC $391,000 30.2 9 Analea McKee Western Bulldogs RUC $376,000 29.0 7 Melissa Bragg Geelong RUC $343,000 26.5 6 Charlotte Riggs West Coast RUC $328,000 0 Fleur Davies Greater Western Sydney RUC $317,000 24.5 6 Courtney Murphy Essendon RUC $300,000 6.0 1 Piper Dunlop Geelong RUC $300,000 0 Elli Symonds Hawthorn RUC $300,000 0 Jacinta Hose Melbourne RUC $300,000 0 Zoe Besanko St Kilda RUC $300,000 0 Caitlin Reid Sydney RUC $300,000 0 Keeley Hardingham Western Bulldogs RUC $300,000 0 Caitlin Tipping Geelong RUC $300,000 0

Forwards