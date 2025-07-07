All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Keeley Skepper celebrates a goal during the AFLW R8 match between Carlton and Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park on October 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

CARLTON loaded up with AFLW players to nab a last gasp win over a surging Collingwood outfit in the VFLW, while Woodville-West Torrens landed an important victory in SANFLW's top-of-the-table clash.

Keeley Skepper kicked the Blues' matchwinner after the side got off to a slow start, and fans got a first glimpse at recruits Tara Bohanna, Siofra O'Connell, Aisling Reidy and Eliza Wood.

VFLW

Western Bulldogs 0.2 (2) def. by North Melbourne Werribee 9.10 (64)

Reigning premier North Melbourne Werribee handed the Western Bulldogs a devastating blow, with six different goalkickers, and five players recording 20 or more disposals. Former Carlton midfielder Taylor Ortlepp led the way with 30 disposals and six clearances.

Ex-Giant Zara Hamilton worked hard for the Bulldogs, with 30 disposals and four clearances for the day, and Jaimi Tabb brought the defensive pressure with 12 tackles.

The Roos can do no wrong!



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/5NmcTWIBHf — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 4, 2025

Carlton 6.5 (41) d Collingwood 5.7 (37)

A dramatic last-gasp win from Carlton was powered by a host of AFLW-listed players. Goal sneak Keeley Skepper (10 disposals, two goals) kicked the matchwinner from the trickiest of angles, while at the other end of the ground Darcy Vescio (17 disposals, seven intercept possessions) was taking the kick ins in a hint toward a positional shift for the coming AFLW season.

KEELY SKEPPER WINS IT ON THE SIREN FROM THE TOUGHEST OF ANGLES!!!!



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/4TA4ncUVx1 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 5, 2025

New Irish recruit Siofra O'Connell (eight intercepts) started to find her feet as a key defensive option, while her countrywoman Aisling Reidy was quieter playing higher up the field.

Former Gold Coast captain Tara Bohanna (16 disposals, one goal) added some structure in attack, presenting at the footy and also taking forward ruck stoppages, and Lila Keck (12 disposals, one goal) thrived at her feet.

Well and truly back from a hamstring injury that kept her on the sidelines last year, Brooke Vickers (27 disposals, nine clearances, one goal) starred, Yasmin Duursma (16 disposals, four clearances) was handy through the middle, and former Carlton VFLW captain – now AFLW replacement signing – Eliza Wood finished with eight disposals and a goal.

Eliza Wood runs through on goal and nails it!



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/b6jlVVj6Ya — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 5, 2025

Lou-Lou Field (nine disposals, four marks) and Mia Austin (eight disposals, two contested marks) also played in the win.

Collingwood young gun Tahlia Sanger was impressive once again with 25 disposals and six clearances, and was well supported by former Essendon forward Lily-Rose Williamson (19 disposals, six clearances).

Port Melbourne 9.4 (58) d Williamstown 4.3 (27)

Courteney Bromage put on a show in an important Port Melbourne win in the context of the finals race. Her five goals from 16 disposals helped the Borough to a commanding position, while Ava Seton (20 disposals, 12 tackles, eight clearances) got it done in the middle.

How did Ava Seton sneak that through!?



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/Ji4dtFF2IF — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 5, 2025

For Williamstown, Ash Thornycroft (17 disposals, five clearances), and Ruby Mahony (12 disposals, nine tackles) worked hard.

Casey 8.7 (55) d Geelong 4.5 (29)

Casey has backed up its breakthrough win last week – assisted by a host of AFLW players – with a 26-point win over the Cats.

Former Melbourne player Delany Madigan kicked four goals in the win, and Tylah Burn (14 disposals, eight clearances, nine tackles) served as the extractor.

Mekah Morrissy's recent run of form continued for Geelong, with 20 disposals, 10 tackles, and seven clearances, while Abby Favell was once-again the club's leading ball winner with 28 disposals.

Teamwork makes the dream work!



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/wxdvFQjO99 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 6, 2025

Darebin 4.4 (28) d Essendon 3.2 (20)

Darebin ground out an eight-point victory over Essendon, landing a cruel blow to the Bombers' finals chances in the process.

Caley Ryan was immense behind the ball with six intercepts and six tackles, and Ange Gogos (35 disposals, 11 tackles, eight clearances) was immense once again.

Brooke Plummer, Tia Davidge and Christina Bernardi were the goalkickers for Essendon.

Box Hill 11.8 (74) d Sandringham 1.7 (13)

In a battle of second and third, Box Hill flexed its muscles to boost its percentage.

Behind the ball Matilda Van Berkel (23 disposals, eight marks, 14 intercepts) held court, with support from rebounder Amelie Prosser-Shaw (20 disposals, six intercepts), while eight different Hawks hit the scoreboard.

Zoe Barbakos was the sole goalkicker for Sandringham, while former Collingwood midfielder Imogen Evans went down with a serious knee injury late in the piece.

Gabrielle Collingwood with a cracker of a snap!



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/HJQviwCLlm — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 6, 2025

SANFLW

Woodville-West Torrens 7.3 (45) d South Adelaide 5.7 (37)

Woodville-West Torrens won out in its top of the table clash with South Adelaide, grinding out an arm wrestle in the final quarter. Klaudia O'Neill was immense in attack, with four of the club's seven goals, while exciting draft prospect Imogen Trengove – who is captaining South Australia in the current Marsh U18 National Championships – finished with 16 disposals and 12 tackles.

Emma Charlton, younger sister of Adelaide's Teah, was important for South Adelaide with 19 disposals, nine clearances and eight tackles. Charlton will be eligible for the 2026 Telstra AFLW Draft.

Eligible this year, Shakaila Gardiner-Dunn recorded 10 disposals and eight tackles in the narrow loss.

Central District 10.11 (71) d Norwood 7.4 (46)

Katelyn Rosenzweig had a day out in Central District's 25-point win over Norwood, kicking four goals from nine scores, as Tesharna Maher kicked three of her own.

Draft prospect Sophie Eaton recorded 19 disposals, eight marks, and a goal doing her hopes of landing at an AFLW club later this year no harm, and bottom-ager Miyu Endersby recorded 10 disposals and 13 hitouts.

Despite the loss, Norwood's Jade Halfpenny (29 disposals, eight clearances, one goal) was immense.

Sturt 6.7 (43) d North Adelaide 1.2 (8)

Sturt star Isobel Kuiper led the way in the club's big win with 25 disposals, 14 tackles, eight clearances and a goal. Meanwhile Georgia King kicked two goals from her eight disposals.

Zara Molloy was the sole goalkicker for North Adelaide.

West Adelaide 4.9 (33) d Glenelg 2.3 (15)

Richmond forward Shelby Knoll continued her return from a run of knee injuries with West Adelaide, with five disposals and two marks to her name, and draft prospect Lucy Waye recorded 14 disposals and seven tackles.

Eloise Mackereth, who has been starring for South Australia in the U18 Champs recently, had a quieter day for Glenelg, but Jess Bates (32 disposals, nine tackles, 10 clearances) is making the most of her last few games in the SANFLW before retirement.

QAFLW

The QAFLW had a bye.

WAFLW

East Fremantle 9.11 (65) d Peel Thunder 0.1 (1)

Chloe Reilly and Anjelique Raison each kicked three goals in East Fremantle's 64-point win over Peel, helping the club move closer to a potential finals berth. Meanwhile, Noa McNaughton had 24 disposals and eight inside 50s for the match.

On a tough day, Chloe Wrigley worked hard for Peel with 31 disposals and seven tackles.

Subiaco 8.7 (55) d Boorloo (Perth) 2.0 (12)

Now a game clear on top of the ladder, Subiaco was helped to three goals apiece from Aimee Schmidt and Chloe Shearing. Kristel Petrevski (39 disposals), Lisa Steane (33 disposals) and Paige Sheppard (25 disposals) all racked up the possessions.

Fina Dethlefsen and Amber Wyatt were the goalkickers for Boorloo.

Swan Districts 15.12 (102) d East Perth 0.1 (1)

A devastating performance in attack from Taylah Edwards, in which she kicked six goals from nine scores, helped Swan Districts to solidify a place within the top four. Summer Yarran also kicked four goals in the big win.

Elly Sara (20 disposals) and Hayley O'Donnell (19 disposals) were the leading ball winners for East Perth.

South Fremantle 5.5 (35) d Claremont 3.5 (23)

Claremont suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of South Fremantle on Saturday. Hannah Burt and Tahleah Mulder each finished with 24 disposals in the win, while there were five different goalkickers.

Matilda Sergeant was dominant for Claremont in the loss, with 32 disposals and six tackles for the game.