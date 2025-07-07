Tayla Harris has put two injury-riddled seasons behind her and is on track to play in the Demons' round one clash

Tayla Harris in action at a Melbourne training session on May 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

TAYLA Harris is on track to play in Melbourne's round one clash against the Western Bulldogs after barely featuring in 2024.

The key forward injured her left shoulder early in round one last season, and sat out the rest of the year after undergoing surgery.

The Demons expect Harris to feature in both pre-season hitouts in late July and early August ahead of their first AFLW match on August 16.

Tayla Harris attempts to tackle Paxy Paxman during a training session on May 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Harris played for Casey Demons in the VFLW on June 28, and got through the match unscathed, kicking 1.2 and taking eight marks.

The Demons are hopeful Harris' shoulder troubles are now behind her, with the 28-year-old also having undergone a reconstruction on her right shoulder at the end of 2023 after only playing eight of the side's 12 games that year.

Harris has been back in full training since before pre-season, and has not been on a modified program or reduced match minutes in the VFLW.

Tayla Harris handballs during a Melbourne training session on May 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Before injury scuppered her 2024 season, Harris had been training as a defender, with the Dees hopeful of adding another string to the forward-ruck's bow.

Harris explored a trade to Hawthorn during the 2024 trade period, but an agreement couldn't be reached despite discussions continuing right up until the deadline.