West Coast duo Bella Lewis and Ella Roberts are set to sit out of the side's match simulation this weekend, while at Fremantle, two Dockers are eyeing a comeback

Ella Roberts poses for a photo during West Coast's photo day on May 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast is set to be cautious with its stars in the lead-in to round one, with newly named co-captain Bella Lewis and Ella Roberts unlikely to feature in match simulation against Fremantle this weekend.

It's understood the pair will be managed due to a few niggles, with an aim to be ready for round one against Gold Coast, if not next week's practice match with the Western Bulldogs.

Hard-running midfielder Ali Drennan is working through a knock to her shoulder, while draftee key back Charlotte Riggs broke her wrist several weeks ago, but is expected to be around the mark for round one.

Bella Lewis in action during week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Recruit Annabel Johnson is a chance to make her club debut in round one, having suffered a torn ACL in August last year following her move from Geelong. She is set to provide a cool head in defence alongside co-captain Charlie Thomas.

Kayley Kavanagh, a first-round draft pick in 2023, is also tracking well after her own knee reconstruction, while Dana Hooker, who missed last season due to pregnancy, is absolutely flying, and played a handful of WAFLW games just before pre-season began to regain some touch.

On the other side of town, Fremantle's comeback duo Ange Stannett and Kiara Bowers trained strongly in the pouring rain on Tuesday night.

Stannett is yet to physically captain a game after being voted into the position last year following a torn ACL, but was training freely through the midfield.

Ange Stannett poses for a photo during Fremantle's photo day on July 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Bowers gave birth to son Luca last year, and hasn't missed a beat in her time away from the game, with pregnant teammate Ebony Antonio remarking wryly that the superstar had set the bar far too high for her to follow.

Inaugural playmaker Gabby O'Sullivan is likely to be utilised across all three lines at points this year as the "band-aid player", and spent some time with the defenders during the training session.

Tunisha Kikoak spent some time running laps before rejoining the main group, having undergone shoulder surgery in the off-season, while draftee key forward Georgie Brisbane caught the eye with a number of strong marks in tough conditions.

AFLW players and a dog are seen during Fremantle's team photo day on July 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Indi Strom, the younger sister of All-Australian ruck Mim, has settled into AFLW training nicely, playing in defence and as a relief ruck.

The Dockers are relatively healthy, with recruit Bella Smith (broken hand) the biggest immediate concern, while Aine Tighe continues to work her way back from a torn ACL.

The midfield mix remains an intriguing prospect given the return of Stannett and Bowers, with the pair to rejoin last year's trio of Gab Newton, Hayley Miller and Aisling McCarthy.

All three have the ability to play forward, but Newton is unlikely to shifted, given the height she provides in the middle of the ground amid her shorter teammates.