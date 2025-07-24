Sophie Conway reveals she was playing with a busted ankle during most of Brisbane's finals campaign in 2024

Sophie Conway poses for a photo during Brisbane's team photo day on June 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SOPHIE Conway's 2024 finals series was significantly hampered by a significant ankle injury, AFL.com.au can reveal.

In Brisbane's week off between its qualifying final win and the preliminary final, Conway copped a knock at training and ruptured lateral ligaments in her right ankle.

"A little bit of a training mishap, really," Conway said.

"Just went up for the ball and unfortunately, just got knocked in the air and then my ankle decided to go one or two ways. In the moment, (it was) honestly probably some of the most pain I reckon I've been in."

Sophie Conway in action during the 2024 AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Conway ruptured her ACL back in 2018, meaning she missed the entire 2019 season, but says this was worse pain.

"That was nothing really, because I think my pain with my knee was just like for one second. But the pain I had with my ankle was like, I was convinced there for like close to a minute or so ... 'I've broken my ankle'," Conway said.

"But thankfully I didn't, just had some damage, ruptured my lateral ligaments and hurt a little bit of my syndesmosis and stuff.

"For the whole weekend, pretty much from Friday right through to the following week, I just sat in the game ready (ice machine) and just crossed my fingers and hoped to God that they'd pick me.

"Obviously not the ideal finals series, the last thing I wanted to do was hurt my ankle. But at the same time, I still felt like I could contribute to the team. But yeah ... it was a bit sore."

Sophie Conway evades Tayla Gatt during the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final on November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Conway, who was also nursing some shoulder soreness from a knock in the club's week 10 win over St Kilda, did all she could to ensure she was selected, ultimately playing the preliminary final and Grand Final in plenty of pain. But her kicking was hampered as the injury was on her dominant side.

"It's my right foot and I'm pretty open and honest, I definitely don't have a left foot," Conway said.

"So, that was a bit testing, but (I) found a way."

Her usual pinpoint kick was certainly a little off in that time and she failed to kick a goal across the two matches, after landing 12 majors across the season leading into finals.

Sophie Conway leaves the field during Brisbane's match against Euro-Yroke in week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

But some minor surgery immediately after the season finished meant Conway has not skipped a beat this pre-season, and is raring to go for her eighth year in the AFLW.

"All my lateral ligaments were pretty much ruptured," Conway said.

"I just had a bit of a clean-up… we just found that was the best possible way, which was good. (It) worked well and I was back into things as quick as possible."

Now back to full fitness, her focus is backing up her consecutive All-Australian seasons by doing her bit to help Brisbane to a potential fourth-straight Grand Final appearance in 2025.

(L-R) Lions All-Australian players Taylor Smith, Sophie Conway, Isabel Dawes and Ally Anderson during the 2024 W Awards at Suncorp Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

"[There's] a little bit more pressure I feel," Conway said of her two All-Australian blazers.

"But that's just the pressure I put on myself as an athlete. It is nice, obviously, I guess (to) reap some reward for effort. I feel like I do put a mountain of work in behind the scenes from a physical standpoint, to be able to continue to put myself in the pest possible position to perform for my team.

"So, it is nice to get on the end of some individual success, but ultimately – it sounds really cliché – it doesn't really mean much unless you get the ultimate prize."