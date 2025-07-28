All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

South Adelaide celebrates winning the 2025 SANFLW premiership. Picture: @SANFL X

SOUTH Adelaide has taken out the SANFLW premiership for a second consecutive year, as the younger sister of an Adelaide forward was deemed best on ground.

And in the west, draft prospects starred across the round, including Olivia Crane, Olivia Wolmarans, and Carys D'Addario.

VFLW

The VFLW had a bye.

SANFLW

Woodville-West Torrens 2.6 (18) def. by South Adelaide 6.5 (41)

South Adelaide has won the 2025 SANFLW premiership in a dominant performance over Woodville-West Torrens, making it back-to-back flags for the Panthers.

2026 draft prospect Emma Charlton was immense in the decider, with 26 disposals, seven tackles, and 10 clearances to earn the best-on-ground medal, while Team of the Year ruck Soriah Moon finished with 34 hitouts and 16 disposals in the premiership victory.

Recent Adelaide replacement signing Christina Leuzzi (14 disposals, nine tackles) worked hard for Woodville-West Torrens, as did draft prospect Imogen Trengove (nine disposals, three clearances), but they simply couldn't gain any ascendancy against the Panthers.

BACK-TO-BACK! 🏆



South Adelaide win the Hostplus SANFL Women's League PREMIERSHIP! pic.twitter.com/TV47FEuDU6 — SANFL (@SANFL) July 27, 2025

QAFLW

Bond University 7.6 (48) def. Aspley 2.1 (13)

Shannon Nolan (32 disposals, eight tackles) and Jasmyn Davidson (31 disposals, five clearances) starred in Bond University's win over Aspley on Saturday, while Kendra Blattman kicked three of the side's seven goals.

Holly O'Flaherty and Jessica Stallard hit the scoreboard for Aspley in the loss.

Coorparoo 2.5 (17) def. Southport 1.3 (9)

Coorparoo managed to do what no team has been able to this year, defeat Southport.

Grace Roberts-White finished with 21 disposals and five clearances for the Kings, while Renee Teys (45 hitouts, 11 tackles) did damage both in the air and on the ground.

In the loss, Tyla Crabtree had a game-high 25 disposals, and Kierra Zerafa kicked the side's sole goal.

Despite the result, Southport still sits comfortably atop the ladder with a percentage over 800, but Coorparoo has strengthened its grasp on third place.

Moreton Bay 0.3 (3) def. by Wilston Grange 15.12 (102)

Wilston Grange piled on the goals against Moreton Bay to run out 99-point winners on Saturday afternoon. Naomi Celebre kicked four for the Gorillas, while Siobhan Senior, Keyshia Matenga, and Layla Collins dobbed two each.

Mackenzie Findlay was the leading ball-winner with 25 for the match.

For Moreton Bay, Jessica Davy worked hard in the face of an ominous opposition to finish with 20 disposals and five tackles.

Morningside 2.3 (15) def. University of Queensland 1.4 (10)

Morningside fought out a tight win, led once again by sisters Laura (28 disposals, eight tackles) and Gracie Roy (20 disposals). Courtney Mcdonnell and Georgia Hewett were the goalkickers in the victory.

Harriet Knijff was instrumental in University of Queensland's fight, finishing with 27 disposals and five tackles.

Maroochydore 5.22 (52) def. Yeronga 0.1 (1)

Jaspar Jordan and Olivia Waldron each kicked two goals in Maroochydore's big win over Yeronga, while Abbey Tognazzini finished with 25 disposals.

Goldie Poultney's strong season for Yeronga continued, despite results on the scoreboard, recording 24 disposals for the match.

WAFLW

East Perth 0.1 (1) def. by Subiaco 10.5 (65)

Subiaco's win to consolidate its place atop the WAFLW ladder was helped along by top draft prospects Olivia Crane (20 disposals, four marks) and Olivia Wolmarans (12 disposals, two goals). Another draft-eligible player, Layla Quinn-Schofield also made her mark with 15 disposals and nine tackles for the match.

East Perth small forward Lucy Greenwood (14 disposals, five tackles), who is also in her top age year, was strong despite the loss.

Peel 5.2 (32) def. South Fremantle 1.12 (18)

Chloe Wrigley (25 disposals, one goal) was in everything in Peel's victory over an inaccurate South Fremantle outfit. Cassie Davidson (20 disposals, seven tackles), and Holly Bilcich (20 disposals, five inside 50s) were also instrumental in the win.

Draft prospects Alira Fotu (10 disposals, five behinds), and Renee Morgan (19 disposals, eight tackles) threatened, but couldn't help South Fremantle over the line.

Claremont 5.6 (36) def. West Perth 3.8 (26)

In Claremont's hard-fought win over West Perth, Juliet Kelly (20 disposals, eight tackles) was important, doing her chances of being drafted in December no harm, while Megan Green and Jacinta Valentini each kicked two goals.

Lexi Strachan kicked two of West Perth's goals in the loss.

Perth 3.6 (24) def. by Swan Districts 6.5 (41)

Noted ball-winner Carys D'Addario finished with 23 disposals and six inside 50s in Swan Districts' win over Perth. D'Addario is another of the strong West Australian crop vying for selection in December's Telstra AFLW Draft.

Isabella Shannon was, once again, Perth's leading ball-winner with 21 and a goal to her name.