The team from Free Kick has dissected all the positions to help you choose your AFLW Fantasy team this year

(Clockwise from left): Mim Strom, Ebony Marinoff, Serene Watson and Chloe Molloy. Pictures: AFL Photos

WITH the season fast approaching, AFLW Fantasy teams are beginning to take shape.

The team from Free Kick have been previewing every position to help you pick your team.

From premiums to bargains to rookies, to all the options in the forward line, the team from Free Kick have dissected it all.

Check it out below.

Defenders

Defenders are the first empty space to fill in our teams, and they are also the first cab off the rank for a deep dive this AFLW Fantasy pre-season.

Picking the right defenders can set your team well on the path to success – there are more players capable of really low scores in this line than in any other line, so making sure you can avoid those players is vital.

Read Liam's full preview and see an early version of his defence.

Published: July 21

Charlie Thomas kicks the ball during West Coast's clash against Brisbane in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Midfielders

Adelaide superstar Ebony Marinoff broke nearly every AFLW Fantasy metric after a ground-breaking 2024 season where she averaged 145.

Coming into the 2025 season at a whopping price of $1,878,000 – more than 10 per cent of the AFLW Fantasy salary cap – it begs one important question: how do you afford her?!

Read Jono's full preview and see an early version of his defence.

Published: July 25

Ebony Marinoff poses for a photo during the AFLW season launch on July 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Rucks

Picking a ruck can often be the most decisive aspect of your AFLW Fantasy team structure.

With rookie rucks like Eilish O'Dowd and Matilda Scholz matching the elite scorers in previous years, and a top-line ruck averaging 40 points more than the next best last season, the price variance of our options is far, far apart.

Read Jono's full preview and see an early version of his rucks.

Published: August 1

Ally Morphett poses for a photo during Sydney's official team photo day on July 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Forwards

The forward line is the line for value in 2025.

It's safe to say that the forward line scoring probably left a slightly bitter taste in coaches' mouths in 2024, as we lost so many options to injuries.

Read Liam's full preview and see an early version of his defence.

Published: July 28