The teams are in for Sunday's AFLW practice matches

L-R: Tayla Harris, Ash Centra, and Grace Egan. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD skipper Ruby Schleicher has recovered from a corked back in time to take on Port Adelaide in Sunday's practice match, joined by No.1 pick Ash Centra, but Melbourne has had to name two top-ups to field a side.

Centra has been managing hip soreness and effectively ran loose weaves at training on Thursday, but has made the cut for the match.

Adelaide has regained Chelsea Biddell in its side after she missed last week with a knock to her knee, but will be without inspirational leader Chelsea Randall and the newly re-signed Teah Charlton.

Port Adelaide will regain Kirsty Lamb from a foot issue, having sat out last weekend's match simulation against Adelaide.

Hawthorn will be without important defensive duo Jenna Richardson and Aileen Gilroy for its match against Richmond.

Learn More 04:54

The Tigers will go in with a very similar line-up to last week, but will also be without midfielder Grace Egan.

Melbourne has named top-up player Lauren Jatczak (Casey Demons) at full-back after Tahlia Gillard suffered a torn MCL last weekend, with forward Madison Ibrahim (Essendon VFLW) called in on the bench.

Tayla Harris will sit out with an ankle injury.

Given the extended squads for practice matches (benches of eight), a number of teams – including the Dees and Tigers – have named injured players as emergencies, in order to hit 26 players.

Learn More 05:03

SUNDAY, AUGUST 3

Adelaide v Melbourne at Thomas Farms Oval, 11am ACST

ADELAIDE

B: B.Tonon 28 Z.Prowse 4

HB: K.Cronin 22 C.Biddell 12 S.Allan - C 39

C: M.Newman 17 A.Hatchard 33 N.Kelly 23

HF: H.Munyard 6 E.Jones 2 I.Rasheed 8

F: C.Gould 1 D.Ponter 15

Foll: J.Allan 32 E.Marinoff 10 S.Goodwin 11

I/C: R.Martin 5 B.Boileau 3 G.Kelly 20 B.Smith 18 S.Thompson 14 H.Ewings 9 K.Kustermann 7 L.Tarlinton 21

Emerg: A.Ballard 27 K.Mueller 13

MELBOURNE

B: S.Lampard 8 L.Jatczak 34

HB: M.Chaplin 13 L.Ebert 19 M.O'Hehir 11

C: P.Paxman 4 T.Hanks 5 E.McNamara 22

HF: M.Fitzsimon 24 A.Bannan 6 E.Zanker 29

F: A.Pisano 3 G.Gall 9

Foll: L.Pearce 15 O.Purcell 2 K.Hore - C 10

I/C: M.Ibrahim 44 A.Dethridge 14 L.Johnson 33 S.Heath 30 M.Mahony 20 R.Wotherspoon 12 J.Rigoni 43 S.Taylor 28

Emerg: B.Mackin 31 T.Harris 7

Richmond v Hawthorn at Ikon Park, 12pm AEST

RICHMOND

B: L.McClelland 16 R.Miller 15

HB: J.Hicks 6 G.Seymour 28 K.Cox 17

C: K.Dempsey 19 I.Bacon 11 M.Shevlin 35

HF: E.Yassir 2 P.Scott 5 M.Beruldsen 8

F: C.Greiser 9 K.Brennan - C 3

Foll: P.Kelly 14 M.Conti 4 E.McKenzie 22

I/C: E.Graham 18 L.Brazzale 12 S.Grieves 25 S.Knoll 23 A.Dallaway 30 M.Ford 33 C.Wicksteed 24 L.Beatty 38

Emerg: T.Lavey 37 S.Hosking 7

HAWTHORN

B: A.Kemp 16 E.Everist 25

HB: T.Smith 24 T.Lucas-Rodd 18 N.Allen 4

C: K.Ashmore 10 E.West 2 M.Williamson 27

HF: G.Baba 15 H.McLaughlin 6 Á.McDonagh 13

F: M.Eardley 17 G.Bodey 3

Foll: L.Wales 31 J.Fleming 5 E.Bates - C 1

I/C: L.Elliott 20 L.Stone 22 J.Vukic 23 B.Hipwell 19 C.Sherriff 12 L.Cox 8 K.Coyne 9 E.Symonds 21

Emerg: D.Flockart 14 S.Butterworth 28

Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Alberton Oval, 1.30pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

B: I.Tahau 10 A.Borg 21

HB: M.Brooksby 6 E.Heads 12 S.Syme 20

C: S.Goody 16 M.Moloney 9 E.Boag 17

HF: J.Sowden 32 J.Mules-Robinson - C 1 J.Teakle 15

F: A.Woodland 8 G.Houghton 27

Foll: M.Scholz 29 P.Window 4 J.Stewart 13

I/C: E.O'Dea 2 A.Brook 23 C.Gaunt 31 L.Paterson 7 K.Pope 44 C.Morgan 19 A.Dowrick 5 K.Lamb 35

Emerg: T.Germech 30 J.Evans 3

COLLINGWOOD

B: A.Schutte 21 L.Butler 23

HB: M.Atkinson 10 C.Remmos 30 M.Hyde 22

C: A.Runnalls 36 M.Cann 25 S.Rowe 7

HF: T.White 29 K.Howarth 35 A.Lee 5

F: I.Barnett 4 G.Campbell 13

Foll: S.Frederick 1 R.Schleicher - C 18 B.Bonnici 8

I/C: G.Clark 19 A.Centra 16 K.Hogan 24 A.Porter 9 V.Patterson 26 G.Knight 12 S.Karlson 20 E.James 2

Emerg: L.Cronin 27 J.Allen 6