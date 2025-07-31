Jasmine Garner believes North Melbourne has what it takes to win a second consecutive premiership after breaking through last year

Jasmine Garner poses during North Melbourne's 2025 team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos

THREE votes for a round five match against Richmond. It seems like a normal part of the W Awards event.

But last November, it was a best-on-ground performance that earned a rapturous round of applause from the room packed with AFLW players, staff and media.

It was for perennial under-poller Jasmine Garner, the star of North Melbourne's premiership team and new captain.

"I definitely remember that moment, the round of applause and the claps from not only my teammates, but everyone in the room," Garner told AFL.com.au.

"I think, just to have the respect of the girls I go out and play against is really cool, and I appreciate that. But yeah, that was a pretty cool moment on the night… it's not obviously something that you ask for, you want, but I guess it happened and it was pretty cool."

Garner was part of history on November 30 last year when she won the best on ground medal in North Melbourne's maiden AFLW premiership. It was one built on years of hard work, and the strong leadership of people like Garner, Ash Riddell, Emma Kearney, and coach Darren Crocker.

"It was the best night ever like, easily, (the) best night ever," Garner said.

"I think just all the emotions running through, you just almost couldn't believe it on the night, and then days after just celebrating with your teammates, all the staff, and the coaches. It was just so much fun.

"And I guess, reflecting on the journey and what it took to get there. It wasn't just something that happened within the last 12 months since the loss in the (2023) Grand Final. It's something we've been building for a while."

The Roos have always been a contender, even from their very first season in 2019. They have only missed finals once in their history, by way of the conference system that was in place back in 2019.

But breaking through for that first flag was proving elusive. One of the big hurdles was finding a way to beat Brisbane. Across their first five matchups against the Lions, North Melbourne simply couldn't get the win.

Even when the Roos were a powerhouse coming into the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final, Brisbane was just a class above.

So, they went to work.

"We put so much work into the preseason, and I think every preseason you're like 'Yeah, we're absolutely flying, we're going well', and I think you can always think that, and a lot of teams do. But for us it was like 'Alright, we're got the Lions first up, they just beat us in a granny, let's really test and see where we're at'," Garner said.

Jasmine Garner is chased by Abbey Dowrick during North Melbourne's clash against Port Adelaide in week four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Roos rolled up to that Grand Final rematch on Brisbane's home deck in week one and handed the reigning premier its biggest ever loss.

"When it all goes to plan, and everything goes smoothly, and what you've been practicing is working, and everyone's really enjoying it and having fun … it gives you the belief a little bit, and I think that's what we got from that game," Garner said.

"Just the belief that we are good enough, and we took it from there."

From that week one statement-making match, Garner and her Roos flew through the season, only giving up premiership points in their week two draw with Geelong. And while the team itself was gathering steam, so was Garner.

Less than a week later, Garner was named best on ground in North Melbourne's very first AFLW premiership.

Now, the challenge is to make more history by winning a second consecutive premiership. Can they make that happen?

"Yeah, we can," Garner said.

"Definitely."