Jasmine Garner is North Melbourne's captain for their premiership defence after Emma Kearney stood down

Jasmine Garner arrives ahead of the 2024 AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

JASMINE Garner has added another accolade to her glittering career, named captain of North Melbourne for its premiership defence this season.

Garner will lead a new-look leadership group of six players in 2025, after flag-winning skipper Emma Kearney stepped down last week.

The 31-year-old Garner is a seven-time All-Australian and has won the Kangaroos' best-and-fairest award five times.

"I never thought I would captain a team one day," Garner said.

"To be voted in by my teammates, it's really special.

"When I think of my whole career, it's definitely something I'm most proud of."

Jasmine Garner holds the best on ground medal following the 2024 AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Garner will be supported as vice-captain by fellow inaugural North Melbourne player and premiership teammate Ash Riddell.

Experienced defender Libby Birch, Nicole Bresnehan, Bella Eddey and Jasmine Ferguson round out the leadership group.

"Ash leads the way with her standards year in year out," Garner said.

"You can't question what she does, we all look up to her.

"Alongside the other leaders, I'm really looking forward to working with them."

Kearney led the Kangaroos from their first season in 2019 and played a crucial role in last year's breakthrough grand final triumph.

The 35-year-old has long been admired as one of the competition's best leaders.

"Kearns has helped build my leadership along the way," Garner said.

"I know she's still going to be there to lean on and I'm just excited that she doesn't have to worry about captaincy.

"She can just go out there and play footy."

Jasmine Garner, Darren Crocker and Emma Kearney during North Melbourne's official team photo day on August 6 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne's premiership defence starts with a round one clash against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on August 16.