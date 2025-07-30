Priya Bowering during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Allies and Vic Metro on July 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE IMPENDING introduction of Tasmania into elite football will give some of its younger participants a direct pathway to the top in their own state.

While potential 2025 draftee Priya Bowering will still have to play some of her AFLW football on the mainland before the Devils enter the competition, she's hopeful those coming under her will have the ability to stay in their home state.

"It's such a huge sense of pride, to be honest. We're such a huge football state, and everyone genuinely gets around it, community football and the Devils now. It's such a good vibe down home and I love it so much," Bowering said.

"It's really amazing, to be honest. Little girls and little boys grow up and know they have to move away if they want to play footy. But having that place you won't have to move away, it's awesome for the future of our game in Tassie."

Bowering is likely to be a top-20 pick come the end of the year – if not top 10 – and the bullocking midfielder has been playing football since the age of eight at Lauderdale, on the outskirts of Hobart.

She has split her football this year between the Marsh AFLW Academy, Tassie Devils in the Coates Talent League, the Allies in the Marsh U18 National Championships and trying to sneak in a few games with Lauderdale when she has the chance.

Bowering was named best on ground for the Academy in June's win over the All-Stars, and was named in the Allies' best in all four matches played.

A Richmond supporter whose favourite player is Monique Conti, Bowering said she models her game on Gold Coast star Charlie Rowbottom, who attacks the contest with a similar fervour.

Priya Bowering handballs during the match between AFL National Academy Girls and U23 All Stars at Whitten Oval, June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"My stoppage work has really improved, I've been working really hard on position at the stoppage and where I'm putting my body, especially to start (the contest) with," Bowering said.

"My endurance and running patterns are other things I've been working really hard on, and just getting those high-speed metres as well for my GPS.

"I do love a contested mark, it's something that gets me up and about. But I do love the connections as well, especially these kind of programs (Allies). You get so many awesome people, and they're so genuine and lovely and share the same interests as you. It's a really cool experience, I love the social side."

While the Devils' AFLW program still remains a few years away, Bowering, a year 12 student at Rosny College, already has one eye to the future, and has kept in touch with a number of Tasmanians who have graduated to the top level in recent years.

The under-18 Devils had two girls drafted in 2022 (Meghan Gaffney and Madison Brazendale), three in 2023 (Brooke Barwick, Georgia Clark and Mackenzie Ford) and one last year (Sophie Strong).

Priya Bowering in action during the Coates Talent League match between the Geelong Falcons and the Tasmania Devils at La Trobe University on July 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've been in contact with a few of the girls ... and just asking some advice about what it's like to be a first-year draftee," Bowering said.

"(Clark) recommended having interests outside of the club is super important, especially when moving away from home and your circle and your family. That was something that's super important.

"In the future, at the end of the year, my ultimate aim is to be drafted and on a list, but I think just having a super-consistent Allies season and Devils Coates League as well is something I'm really trying to aim for."