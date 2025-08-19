History has been made and great moments are yet to come, but these are each club's best wins so far

Port Adelaide's Matilda Scholz, Daisy Pearce at Melbourne and Brisbane's Sophie Conway. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE OPENING round of AFLW's 10th season was a statement in how far the game has come and we want to celebrate with the fans by looking at your club's greatest moment so far.

From Grand Final victories and inspirational comebacks to coming-of-age moments and traditional rivalries, these are the matches that signpost the success of the competition as it enters the next stage of an ever-evolving history.

Grand Final, 2022

Adelaide 4.5 (29) d Melbourne 2.4 (16)

Of all of Adelaide's Grand Final victories, this was arguably the most impressive. The Crows were composed and professional, standing firm against a second-half Demons fightback as their disciplined full-ground structure came to the fore. Anne Hatchard won the best-on-ground medal for her 25 disposals and nine marks. A special shoutout to the 2019 Grand Final, which was a complete and utter domination over Carlton, but played in front of a record crowd of 53,034.

Grand Final, 2021

Brisbane 6.2 (38) d Adelaide 3.2 (20)

Brisbane was the hard luck story in the early seasons of the AFLW, with two Grand Final losses by a solitary goal in the first two seasons. But by 2021, things were different. On the Adelaide Oval deck, against two-time premier Adelaide, the Lions were challenged. They conceded the lead early in the second quarter, but owned the second half to break through for a maiden AFLW premiership, capped off by a stunning Courtney Hodder goal to boot. - Gemma Bastiani

Round six, 2020

Carlton 6.4 (40) d Melbourne 3.6 (24)

It's a game that's often forgotten about, given how the 2020 season abruptly ended, but Carlton held Melbourne to just three behinds in the second half to secure a crucial victory in Alice Springs. It was a very mature performance in the race for finals qualification, given how comprehensively the Dees had controlled the first half in the stats sheet. Maddy Prespakis and Chloe Dalton were the Blues' best.

Qualifying final, 2021

Collingwood 7.8 (50) d North Melbourne 7.2 (44)

An absolutely pulsating game at Victoria Park, which saw the Roos take a 14-point lead into the final break. But Collingwood kicked 20 points to nil in the final quarter, with goals to late inclusion Kirsty Stratton, Chloe Molloy and father-daughter Tarni Brown. It was a redemption of sorts for Brown, who in a moment of nervous panic earlier in the match, kicked for goal at the Kangaroos' end of the field.

Round one, 2022 (S7)

Essendon 7.11 (53) d Hawthorn 4.3 (27)

Heralding the final round of expansion to 18 AFLW teams, big Victorian rivals Essendon and Hawthorn started their on-field history in a head-to-head battle. Originally fixtured for Port Melbourne's ETU Stadium, a movement started by both clubs donned 'Move it to Marvel' saw the match shifted to the larger stadium. In front of more than 12,000 people, Essendon immediately showed off its pure scoring power, and landed a big win in its first ever AFLW match. - Gemma Bastiani

Essendon players celebrate after the AFLW R1 match against Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on August 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Round four, 2024

Fremantle 7.5 (47) d Melbourne 6.5 (41)

In current standings, Fremantle's after-the-siren win over Melbourne is the third-biggest AFLW comeback of all time. The Demons led by three goals at the last break, but the Dockers took full advantage of their final-quarter wind and gradually clawed their way back into the match. Aisling McCarthy was the hero, kicking truly to turn a draw into a win, and the team in purple did it without star forward Aine Tighe, who ruptured her ACL in the first term.

Semi-final, 2023

Geelong 7.8 (50) d Melbourne 6.9 (45)

Geelong played out of its skin in the semi-final against the much more fancied and experienced Melbourne, racing out to a 30-point lead at three-quarter time. But the reigning premiers weren't going to die trying, and threw everything they could at the Cats in the last term. Nina Morrison (29 and 10 clearances) and Georgie Prespakis (13 tackles) were best-afield for the Cats, with Amy McDonald kicking two.

Round two, 2023

Gold Coast 15.9 (99) d West Coast 4.2 (26)

It was a demolition of a struggling West Coast, but Gold Coast put the foot down in a way it had never done before. In Jamie Stanton's 50th AFLW match, one year on from rupturing her ACL, the Suns went all-out attack and gave the veteran plenty of opportunity. Stanton kicked six majors, while Tara Bohanna (four) and Jac Dupuy (three) also got dangerous, in the club's highest ever score and biggest ever win. - Gemma Bastiani

Round five, 2022

Greater Western Sydney 6.5 (41) d St Kilda 5.9 (39)

FIFTEEN seconds left on the clock, and St Kilda was four points up. Katherine Smith kicked inside 50, but before the ball reached its intended target in Cora Staunton, the whistle was blown and the ball landed back in Smith’s hands. An umpire had spotted an off-the-ball incident involving a Saints player throwing a Giant to the ground, and awarded the Gants a free kick – and a 50m penalty for good measure. Smith lined up at the top of the goalsquare and slotted it calmly, securing the Giants a memorable victory and marking the first time an AFLW game had been decided with a goal after the siren. - Sophie Welsh

Round one, 2025

Hawthorn 4.9 (33) d Brisbane 3.11 (29)

Hawthorn had never beaten Brisbane, let alone on its home deck, so it was a huge upset when the Hawks travelled to Brighton Homes Arena and beat the homeside by four points. The clash was billed as a rivalry game given that Hawthorn captain Emily Bates was a key part of the Lions for seven seasons and Hawks coach Daniel Webster was a former assistant coach at the club. The game was a low-scoring arm wrestle, but Hawthorn managed to stay in front from the midway point of the second quarter to the final siren. Brisbane kicked three behinds in the final moments, to the anguish of their fans, as inaccuracy allowed the Hawks to hold on in a thrilling season opener.

Grand Final, 2022 (S7)

Melbourne 2.7 (19) d Brisbane 2.3 (15)

Melbourne has always been a hair away from success. It finally made it to the decider in 2022 (S6), only to be controlled from start to finish by Adelaide. But then with the next season drawn forward, and less time to dwell, the Demons went on a tear. Losing just one match that season they were ready to rectify their years of frustration. Best of all, they did it for captain Daisy Pearce in her final game. - Gemma Bastiani

Grand Final, 2024

North Melbourne 6.3 (39) d Brisbane 1.3 (9)

Many of the wins on this list are last-gasp affairs – this was a complete and utter domination on the biggest stage of all. North Melbourne had been humbled by Brisbane in the previous year's decider, and jumped out to a three-goal lead at half-time. The scoreboard doesn't tell the full story of the contest, which was well and truly controlled by the Roos, cutting off all the Lions' rebounds. Jasmine Garner was named best-on-ground for her 35-disposal effort.

Semi Final, 2024

Port Adelaide 7.8 (50) d Hawthorn 6.13 (49)

Port Adelaide pulled off the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in AFLW history when they chased down a 22-point three-quarter time margin to win by one point over Hawthorn. The Hawks came into the semi final clear favourites and led for most of the game, but the Power kicked four unanswered goals to start the final term to put them in front. A goal to Kaitlyn Ashmore gave Hawthorn back the lead by a point with less than three minutes remaining, but a rushed behind and a point to Sachi Syme sealed the win for the underdogs in the greatest come-from-behind win the competition has seen.

Round five, 2022

Richmond 2.6 (18) d Brisbane 1.8 (14)

Richmond has consistently struggled to close the gap on the very top sides, but this was one of its greatest efforts. Held on AFL Grand Final day at Punt Road Oval, the game was a sell-out, with plenty of curious onlookers stopping by. It was a windy, inaccurate affair, the desperate Tigers securing a 2.6 (18) to 1.8 (14) win against the previously undefeated Lions, without managed skipper Katie Brennan.

Round one, 2025

St Kilda 6.5 (41) d Adelaide 2.7 (19)

Prior to this match, St Kilda had never beaten Adelaide in the competition's history, the Crows winning on all five occasions. So the football world was shocked when the Saints came marching in to secure their first win of the season against the star-studded Crows in season 10. St Kilda led at every break, eventually walking away 22-point winners in what was a perfect start to their campaign. The Saints' major ball winners were midfielders Georgia Patrikios (26 disposals) and Tyanna Smith (25 disposals, seven clearances), whilst Zoe Besanko kicked two goals in her first game.

Elimination Final, 2023

Sydney 9.4 (58) d Gold Coast 6.5 (41)

The Swans went from winless in 2022 (S7), to a finals appearance in 2023. Better yet, they came up against an exciting Gold Coast outfit and claimed victory on the big stage. Sydney started with a bang, kicking four first-quarter goals, but lost spearhead Bec Privitelli in the process. Two quick Tara Bohanna goals threatened to knock the Swans out, but they persisted, led well by co-captains Lucy McEvoy and Chloe Molloy. - Gemma Bastiani

Alana Woodward, Aliesha Newman and Alice Mitchell after the elimination final between Sydney and Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium on November 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Round one 2024

West Coast 6.4 (40) d Richmond 5.9 (39)

It was a new era for West Coast under much anticipated coach Daisy Pearce when the Eagles and Richmond met under lights at Mineral Resources Park on opening night in season nine. The Eagles had never beaten the Tigers, and Jess Hosking was lining up for West Coast against her old club for the first time after being delisted by Richmond the previous season. The Eagles led all game up until the 15 minute mark of the final term, when a goal to Emelia Yassir put the Tigers in front. But a cool-headed Kellie Gibson goaled shortly after, giving West Coast back the lead. The Eagles held on in the dying moments, the win providing a perfect start under their new coach.

Round 10, Season 7

Western Bulldogs 5.4 (34) d Carlton 4.7 (31)

It was a soggy night at Ikon Park in November 2022, when the Bulldogs came up against the Blues in the final round of the home and away season. For Carlton, it was season over, but the proud side was attempting to finish the year on a high. For the Bulldogs, it was a must-win match in order to make finals. The Blues came out firing, kicking three goals to one in the first quarter, but the Dogs, knowing what was at stake, clawed their way back and getting within three points with less than two minutes remaining. An errant handball by Carlton defender Amelia Verlado fell fortuitously at the feet of then-Bulldogs skipper Ellie Blackburn who, in true Blackburn style, evaded a tackle before jamming the ball on her boot from 45 metres out. The ball skidded across the line for the match-winning goal and the Bulldogs were in their second-ever finals series.