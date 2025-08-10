She went into the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft the hot favourite to be selected with pick one, but Ash Centra herself had no idea where she'd land

Ash Centra poses for a photo at the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ON DRAFT day last year, it felt like everyone knew which club's guernsey Ash Centra would be wearing by evening's end.

That is, everyone except for Centra herself.

Collingwood held the coveted No.1 pick, and in a strong draft crop, Centra was widely considered the best of the lot. But she was still a bundle of nerves heading to the event at Marvel Stadium.

"Collingwood, they weren't locked in picking me," Centra told AFL.com.au.

"But I had some positive talks with them prior to the draft. And yeah, obviously it's always a nerve-wracking time being in a room full of your peers and just lots of people. (It) was quite intimidating, but no, at the end it was really worth it."

Ultimately, Centra's name was the first called out, and Pies fans were excited to see her supreme skill land at their club. She was joining the likes of iconic Collingwood players Ruby Schleicher, Brit Bonnici, and Brianna Davey, who have been immediate advisors for the teenager.

"All three of those leaders have been really good mentors for me coming into preseason. They're just so inclusive, so approachable, and very knowledgeable, all three of them," Centra said.

"I think it's really cool to be challenged by them week by week in training… they've really helped me develop (myself) not only as a footballer, but as an individual, too."

Ash Centra in action during a Collingwood training session on May 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Finding her feet at the top level is something the Pies' leaders have helped the teenager with, as she works to bridge the gap between the standard and intensity of the Coates Talent League and the AFLW.

Part of that has been establishing her role within the team, and working out where she will best contribute to overall success, as the Pies work back from their wooden spoon finish of 2024.

"I've been training as a high half-forward, and I think I'll be rotating in the midfield for little spurts," Centra said.

Given some injury concerns at the Pies, including former captain Davey and midfield recruit Mattea Breed, there will be a spotlight on the physicality and presence Centra will be able to offer across those lines once she takes to the field.

More broadly, there is a sense of significance in joining such a big club that is Collingwood for Centra, with plenty of expectation on her shoulders as the top draft selection.

"I always say to the coaches that it's such a big privilege to be putting on the stripes, the black and white stripes, given the history behind the club," Centra said.