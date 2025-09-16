Jas Grierson says she's found her love for footy again in her 10th year after joining Sydney this season

Jas Grierson celebrates a goal during the match between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JAS GRIERSON is at her fourth AFLW club, but she's never felt more valued than she does at Sydney.

Melbourne's first ever goalkicker, a part of North Melbourne's inaugural team, and four seasons as a defender with Greater Western Sydney, she is now offering her elite kick and 66 games of experience to the youthful Swans, and has reunited with Sydney head coach Scott Gowans in the process.

But it wasn't without a moment where she considered giving up the caper altogether.

Grierson had been delisted by the Giants at the end of the 2024 NAB AFLW season, and had never thought of herself as a four-club player.

"After last season, I actually wasn't sure if I was still keen on playing or not. So, I had a bit of a moment of actually just tossing up if I was keen on playing," Grierson told AFL.com.au.

"And then Scott reached out pre-Christmas. I was super open to hearing what the Swans had to offer, and also, he made it such an easy conversation. Then the transition to the Swans, having Scott, he already knows me, I know him, and so all of that actual grunt work wasn't there."

Ask anyone at the Swans' HQ what the addition of Grierson has been like, and they'll all say the same thing. She is exactly what they needed at half back.

It's an area of the ground where Sydney struggled last year, with some unreliable ball use causing some headaches. But Grierson's eminent sense of calm, combined with her pinpoint kick, she was the perfect player to slot into the line.

She is helping to lead a still-young defence, and has taken star draftee Zippy Fish under her wing, helping the West Australian shine in her first season.

"As I walked through the doors on day one in February, I've felt super valued especially off-field. I feel trusted to actually give my experience and insights and tips, especially to our younger girls," Grierson said.

"So, I think if you feel empowered and valued off-field, naturally on-field you feel backed in … I never take actually playing every week for granted, but I have come in here and felt like I can have a genuine impact on the team off and on the field. So, I think that's a really nice feeling."

It has given Grierson back her love for footy, as she plays her 10th season.

"I think the longevity of that, it probably got to me and then I think I've experienced a fair bit in AFLW. I've been in teams, I've been out of teams, I've been injured, so I felt like, being a fringe player at the Giants, it does actually add up," Grierson said.

"It can hinder your confidence and enjoyment. And something I've learned coming here is that if you feel valued and you're enjoying your footy, for me personally, that's two key pillars where I can then feel like I'm thriving instead of surviving."