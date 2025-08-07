L-R: Emma McDonald, Zippy Fish, Jess Rentsch. Pictures: AFL Photos

WITH limited salary cap space to pick the top AFLW Fantasy players, selecting the best rookie-priced players ($420,000 or less) can be crucial to a successful season.

Fortunately, despite early concerns in the pre-season, when it comes to AFLW rookies in 2025 the cupboard is very, very full. This means that there is a wide variety of options to choose from that could give your team the edge this season.

Generating cash early in the season through pop scores from these cheaper-priced players allows Fantasy coaches to grab the top-line players who score more (and more reliably).

Join me as I dive into some of the best rookie-priced players to pick this season.

As you read along, you will see a number of references to what these rookies scored in their practice matches. Do not despair, those stats aren't hidden, and can be found in an incredibly handy article here.

Defenders

Jess Rentsch (WCE, $314,000)

The No.2 pick from the 2023 Telstra AFLW Draft moved out of the backline and into the Eagles midfield this pre-season. In a wet and high-pressure game against the Western Bulldogs in the practice matches, Rentsch had 17 touches but most importantly won a team-high 10 contested possessions and five clearances for a Fantasy score of 70. While co-captain Bella Lewis will walk back into that midfield following her absence, Rentsch has shown more than enough to suggest Daisy Pearce will back her in for a midfield role this season. Rentsch was not a particularly prominent Fantasy scorer in her debut season in defence, nor as a junior Fantasy player. But with a great role, the only way is up this season - the question is how far!

Indi Strom (FRE, $300,000)

Freo fans have plenty to get excited about following an impressive practice match performance by Indi Strom. There are few tougher assignments for a young key defender than stopping Jesse Wardlaw, but she did so brilliantly - keeping Wardlaw goalless and to less than 10 touches. Indi also managed to ably support her older sister Mim Strom in the ruck, collecting four hitouts and six tackles on her way to 44 Fantasy points. With the Dockers lacking height in their backline, Indi Strom should be a reliable presence this season with enormous potential. The primary concern is whether the defensive lockdown roles could restrict her Fantasy scoring, with few key defenders in the League known for their scoring prowess.

Rebecca Ott (STK, $344,000)

Despite expectations that Rene Caris might carry the ruck load this season, tall utility Rebecca Ott seems to have grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Facing the imposing Mim Strom, Ott mostly held her own with a strong physical presence in the ruck. While the Saints were well beaten in hitouts (19 to 34), her presence helped mitigate Strom's impact and drive the Saints to break ahead in clearance (24 to 12). She was also able to impact forward, kicking the game-winning goal, to end up with 55 Fantasy points on the day. If Ott is named as sole ruck come round one, have no hesitation in jumping on board.

Also consider: Eleanor Brown (GWS, $425,000), Poppy Scholz (CAR, $400,000), Laura Elliot (HAW, $397,000), Lara Hausegger (SYD, $397,000), Issy Bacon (RIC, $321,000), Alissa Brook (PA, $300,000)

Midfielders

Zippy Fish (SYD, $404,000)

Once it was Georgia Nanscawen, last year it was Shineah Goody, this year it is Zippy Fish - the easiest lock of all our AFLW Fantasy rookies has arrived. A dominant junior scorer, Fish looks ready to kickstart her AFLW career off half-back for the Swans in a very friendly role. Known for her pace and excellent kicking, Fish brought a physical energy against Brisbane at the weekend to collect 18 touches and four tackles for 77 Fantasy points. Fish also took the majority of the kick-ins and used the ball well. The Swans will be thrilled to have found a ready-made replacement for Ella Heads (traded to Port Adelaide) so quickly. If you know anyone not starting Zippy Fish in their AFLW Fantasy sides this season, 'snapper' out of it!

Erone Fitzpatrick (CAR, $429,000)

We are breaking the salary cap rules on rookies here a little bit and talking about Carlton's Erone Fitzpatrick. For just $9,000 more than your traditional rookie-priced player, Fitzpatrick offers huge value - even on a wet day that didn't suit her, this third-season Irish recruit's fast paced play and terrific kicking impressed. Fitzpatrick was building nicely in her debut 2023 season, averaging 51.2 Fantasy points in her last five games, before an ACL tear in the final game saw her miss the 2024 season. The Blues are desperate to improve the quality of their ball movement and inside 50s, and Fitzpatrick - along with Sophie McKay and Lila Keck - should play a big part of that in 2025.

Ash Centra (COL, $420,000)

The No.1 draft pick of the 2024 draft is one of the most impressive prospects we have had on the AFLW scene, with her junior numbers off the charts. Playing for Gippsland Power in the Coates Talent League, she averaged 27.7 touches, 4.4 marks and 4.2 tackles per game while also hitting the scoreboard with 18 goals and 13 behinds for the season. What's most exciting is her Fantasy ceiling - if Centra can score anything close to her 47-touch, 195 Fantasy point effort as a junior, her price could skyrocket in a way we haven't seen before. However, a hip complaint kept her from facing Port Adelaide in the practice matches and she is a test to line up in round one. I am more than willing to run with Centra off a limited pre-season, but will be planning for the alternative if she doesn't get named.

Also consider: Lila Keck (CAR, $438,000), Molly O'Hehir (MEL, $412,000), Sara Howley (GWS, $408,000), Lucia Painter (WCE, $396,000), Sarah Grieves (RIC, $380,000), Lavinia Cox (HAW, $364,000), Sophie McKay (CAR, $356,000)

Rucks

Piper Dunlop (GEE, $300,000)

Geelong continues to turn over rucks like no one else, with Piper Dunlop looking likely to take charge of the ruck spot at the Cats. Against a makeshift Gold Coast ruck line-up (with Lauren Bella missing), Dunlop was an excellent tap ruck and aerial presence to finish with 61 Fantasy points. She was also a clean and consistent presence at ground level, something not previously seen by Cats' rucks of years gone by. With a shared ruck role with forward Kate Darby, Dunlop is one of the better Fantasy ruck options going around.

Courtney Murphy (ESS, $300,000)

With an unfortunate ACL rupture for talented youngster Steph Wales, Courtney Murphy was brought across to the Bombers to lead the ruck line up in a time of crisis. Murphy is a strong, physical ruck that has a lot more to offer than her 6.0 Fantasy average form last season suggests. Against a rampant North Melbourne side in the practice match, Murphy toiled her way to eight disposals, 13 hitouts and five tackles for 55 Fantasy points. As another ruck to be role sharing (with the athletic Matilda Dyke), Murphy may be better as a bench option but could make plenty of cash in 2025 for Fantasy coaches.

Also consider: Havana Harris (GCS, $416,000), Jess Vukic (HAW, $391,000), Melissa Bragg (GEE, $343,000), Fleur Davies (GWS, $317,000), Zoe Besanko (STK, $300,000), Caitlin Reid (SYD, $300,000)

Forwards

Emma McDonald (WBD, $392,000)

Key forwards in teams that finished 12th and 18th in the past two seasons is rarely a good idea in AFLW Fantasy but Emma McDonald is showing some undeniable form at the moment. After kicking three goals in a win in a match simulation against last year's premiers, McDonald backed it up with 14 disposals, four marks and five inside 50s against West Coast for 67 Fantasy points. McDonald not only has a high workrate for a young forward, but is also composed with ball in hand - best exemplified by kicking the game-tying goal late against the Eagles. McDonald is demanding recognition at the moment, and shouldn't be ignored by Fantasy coaches with cash to spare on their forward bench.

Laura Stone (HAW, $324,000)

While the headlines from Sunday's practice match talked about how the Hawks overpowered the Tigers in a dominant performance, Laura Stone quietly put together an incredible first half. The Hawks rotated a huge number of midfielders through the middle, with Emily Bates, Eliza West, Jasmine Fleming, Casey Sheriff, Hayley McLaughlin, Mikalya Williamson and Bridie Hipwell all taking their turn. The opportunity may have been limited, but her clearance work in tight was first class and given a head knock to Sheriff putting her round one chances in doubt, Stone could get a good look in to start the season.

Lauren Young (PA, $300,000)

Sadly, an ACL injury to Lauren Young has delayed her debut on the AFLW stage, missing all of 2024 and expected to miss the first half of the 2025 season. There is no point in starting the season with Young this year, but it is just a matter of time before she stamps her authority on the competition. Playing as a hybrid midfield/forward, Young has dominated every competition she has played in so far - she was named the SANFLW's best and fairest at just 15, and was also South Australian MVP and All-Australian in the Under-19 National Championships. I can't wait to jump on this bargain basement forward whenever this show gets on the road.

Also consider: Laura McClelland (RICH, $427,000), Indy Tahau (PA, $417,000), Alyssia Pisano (MEL, $379,000), Hayley McLaughlin (HAW, $363,000), Amber Clarke (STK, $342,000), Katelyn Cox (RIC, $334,000), Shanae Davison (BL, $308,000), Amelia Martin (SYD, $300,000), Grace Kos (GWS, $300,000)

Warning!

To the 22 per cent of Fantasy coaches that still have Celine Moody (CAR, FWD, $300,000) in their teams, she has officially retired from the AFLW and won't be participating in 2025.

