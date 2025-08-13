Expect sparks to fly when Brisbane and Hawthorn face off, while North Melbourne will be looking to settle an old score against Geelong

Players wrestle during the preliminary final between Brisbane and Hawthorn on November 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE TENTH NAB AFLW season is on our doorstep, and there is plenty to get excited about.

Round one kicks off with a battle between Carlton and Collingwood in a throwback to the very first game back in 2017, while one of the newest AFLW rivalries – Brisbane v Hawthorn – will launch Sunday's slate of games.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14

Carlton v Collingwood at IKON Park, 7:15pm AEST

Last time they met: Carlton 5.2 (32) def. Collingwood 4.4 (28), week nine, 2024

Back where it all began, but with an exciting look to the future. Carlton and Collingwood are similar teams this year, with similar trajectories through the AFLW. In recent seasons, both sides have struggled to establish dangerous forward structures that can reliably post big scores. They both enter this game, however, with a new key target ahead of the ball, Tara Bohanna in the navy and Kalinda Howarth in the black and white – both former Gold Coast leading goalkickers – and will need to do all they can to offer those targets best opportunity.

Across pre-season form, the Pies have done well to bring Howarth into the game, allowing her to work at the feet of a key target like Sabrina Frederick or Imogen Barnett, while Carlton seems to still be working on how to best bring Bohanna into the game. That being said, injury issues at Collingwood make life tough for last year's wooden spooner, heading into the game without former captain Brianna Davey and dangerous winger Sarah Rowe.

Tip: It will be tight, but the fitness across the Blues' list will ultimately win out. Carlton by five points.

Brittany Bonnici and Darcy Vescio during an AFLW press conference at Ikon Park, August 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

West Coast v Gold Coast at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 7:15pm AWST

Last time they met: Gold Coast 15.9 (99) def. West Coast 4.2 (26), round two, 2023

Largely as a result of 2023's blow out, Gold Coast averages its highest score against West Coast (51.6 points per game), as well as its lowest score conceded (23.0 points) compared to any other club, but things look very different for both sides two years on. West Coast comes in, starting its second season under Daisy Pearce, a more organised side, packed with young talent. The Suns, meanwhile, are a year behind, starting afresh with new coach Rhyce Shaw.

Ella Roberts looms as the key to the Eagles' ball movement, starting at the contest and then becoming a tall target around the ground, while Charlie Rowbottom is the powerhouse of the Suns' midfield. What Rowbottom has shown over the pre-season is an increased ability to escape the contest before choosing to dispose of the ball, which increases her impact with ball in hand. Gold Coast, frustratingly, will likely be without some important cogs in the machine, including dynamic midfielder Claudia Whitfort (hamstring), and key defender Katie Lynch (hamstring).

Tip: For the second season running, the Eagles will start with a win. West Coast by 15 points.

Charlie Rowbottom during the round two AFLW match between Gold Coast and West Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium, September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15

Sydney v Richmond at North Sydney Oval, 6:15pm AEST

Last time they met: Richmond 10.8 (68) def. Sydney 3.4 (22), week three, 2024

As a team many expect to rise back up the ladder this year, getting its first ever win over Richmond will be a key starting point for Sydney. The return of Chloe Molloy, a fit and firing Ally Morphett and Montana Ham, and the addition of some experience in Darcy Moloney, Lulu Pullar, and Jasmine Grierson should significantly bolster the side this year. Coming up against the Tigers, who themselves have added dynamic forward Paige Scott and exciting draftee Sierra Grieves, it won't be a simple task.

Both sides are determined to play a front half game, winning the ball at contest and generating plenty of forward pressure, which can really put defensive skills under the pump. With the likes of Zippy Fish and Grierson using the ball out of defence for the Swans, they have tightened up that transition game, while Richmond seemed to come unstuck when trying to use a short kicking game from the back half. Whoever can best capitalise on their time spent pressuring in attack is going to come out on top.

Tip: The small deck of North Sydney Oval will allow the small forwards to shine. Sydney by 10 points.

Simone Nalder and Ally Morphett during the round two AFLW match between St Kilda and Sydney at RSEA Park, September 8, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SATURDAY AUGUST 16

Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 3:35pm AEST

Last time they met: Geelong 5.6 (36) drew with North Melbourne 5.6 (36), week two, 2024

Both Geelong and North Melbourne joined the AFLW in the same year, and while the latter has been a constant contender and is fresh off its maiden premiership, the former has always offered a reach challenge. While the Cats are yet to beat the Roos, each of the last five matches between the two have come down to a margin of 12 points or fewer, including last year's draw, and Geelong has historically been quite good at limiting North Melbourne's aggressive attacking game.

The Roos' stars will be on display, through the midfield and at each end of the ground, but so will many of the Cats. Georgie Prespakis is back to full fitness after a frustrating 2024 campaign, and Aishling Moloney has returned from Ireland raring to go. There is a sense, however, that the North Melbourne side bats just that little bit deeper, so even with some injuries to key players, it is better placed to cover them at this point of the season.

Tip: It will be hard-fought, but the Roos will win out. North Melbourne by 10 points.

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Corroboree Group Oval Manuka, 5:35pm AEST

Last time they met: This will be the first times the two sides meet in the AFLW

One of the last unknowns in the AFLW, Greater Western Sydney and Essendon will face off for the first time in their history to kick off their 2025 seasons. Throughout the practice matches, Essendon's midfield did get caught out at times, leaving a little door open for the Giants to get a bit of control in the game. Irish duo Eilish O'Dowd and Grace Kós have the potential to create some real unpredictability through the middle of the ground, sharing ruck duties and, for O'Dowd, potentially some midfield minutes too.

Maddi Gay's absence also leaves a hole across half-back for the Bombers, meaning others must step up and offer organisation across the line. It does present as a chance for star Giant Zarlie Goldsworthy to get dangerous ahead of the play. On the positive side, however, is a fully fit Bonnie Toogood set to lead the side, and likely required higher up the ground at times. And for the Bombers, pressure footy has proven to be their best friend across the preseason, and that is a real asset in unsettling opposition sides.

Tip: It really should be Essendon's game to lose, but the Giants are in with a real shot. Greater Western Sydney by two points.

Zarlie Goldsworthy celebrates a goal during week three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at Mission Whitten Oval, 7:35pm AEST

Last time they met: Melbourne 12.11 (83) def. Western Bulldogs 6.5 (41), round three, 2023

Last year was the first time across AFLW history that the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne didn't meet, but the Hampson Hardeman Cup is back. The Bulldogs will be hunting for a win to prove the progress of last year is set to continue, while the Demons are keen to cement a bounce back from an injury-riddled 2024 season.

The strength of Melbourne's midfield will be a certain challenge for the Dogs, even with Ellie Blackburn back in action, as important duo Isabelle Pritchard and Deanna Berry will be unavailable for the early part of the season. Expect to see Kate Hore playing largely on the ball, while Eden Zanker is the key forward set to battle it out with Issy Grant. Meanwhile, this is the first match for points where the Bulldogs' newly established forward line – including highly touted draftee Emma McDonald – is deployed. Although it is a marginally easier task while key Demon Tahlia Gillard is out of action with a knee concern, they will still have to fight for opportunity.

Tip: The Demons will start the season with a win. Melbourne by seven points.

Kate Hore celebrates during the AFLW Practice Match between Adelaide and Melbourne at Thomas Farms Oval, August 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SUNDAY AUGUST 17

Brisbane v Hawthorn at Brighton Homes Arena, 12:40pm AEST

Last time they met: Brisbane 6.2 (38) def. Hawthorn 4.8 (32), qualifying final 2024

In a clash of two heavy hitters, and arguably the newest genuine rivalry in the AFLW, this is one that will set the tone for the season to come. Following on from a fiery qualifying final last year, the Lions and the Hawks will be determined to get off to a strong start. Both are keen to move the ball into space and use their skills to transition into attack, and make the most of their scoring power. A fit and firing combination of Dakota Davidson, Taylor Smith, and Courtney Hodder is an ominous one for Hawthorn to contend with, but so is the trio of Aine McDonagh, Greta Bodey, and Mackenzie Eardley for Brisbane's backline.

The hope here will be an aggressive, attacking, free-flowing game style. Disrupting that movement in space will be the key to shutting down the opposition's control in game. Both teams will need to have disciplined defences if they are to minimise the impact of those powerful forward lines. But, as always, it begins at the source with two impressive midfield units going head-to-head.

Tip: It's hard to tip against the Lions, they'll win… just. Brisbane by two points.

St Kilda v Adelaide at RSEA Park, 2:10pm AEST

Last time they met: Adelaide 3.8 (26) def. St Kilda 3.4 (22), week six 2024

The Saints have taken on the Crows five times across their AFLW history, and are yet to register a win. It remains a mammoth task for the home side, as Adelaide is one of just two teams to keep St Kilda to an average score of three goals or fewer. So, finding a way to up their scoring is on the menu for the Saints. It becomes a tough ask, however, with the forward line still largely operating as Jesse Wardlaw or bust. There will be a reliance on midfielders getting forward to hit the scoreboard, which is certainly helped by the long-awaited return of Georgia Patrikios.

Adelaide, however, looks a powerful prospect, particularly with Jess Allan in the ruck against an understrength St Kilda ruck division. Allan can give her star midfielders first look, from which the Crows can control the game, and then it all becomes about turning their forward opportunities into scores. Caitlin Gould has the potential to do some damage – particularly if Saints defender Bec Ott has to spend time through the ruck – and so does a returning Eloise Jones.

Tip: St Kilda will put up a fight, but ultimately the Crows will win out. Adelaide by 20 points.

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Alberton Oval, 3:40pm ACST

Last time they met: Fremantle 5.7 (37) def. Port Adelaide 4.5 (29), week three 2024

When these two sides last played, Port Adelaide took a seven-point lead into three-quarter time, only to be beaten by a Hayley Miller-led Dockers surge. This time, things look different. The Power has been buoyed by an impressive eight-game winning streak late in 2024, and bolstered by an exciting young contingent of players, while the Dockers will have returning duo Kiara Bowers and Ange Stannett adding a host of experience to the side.

The ruck battle is going to be most fascinating, as reigning All-Australian ruck Mim Strom goes head-to-head with 2024 Telstra Rising Star Matilda Scholz. They are both seriously impactful rucks in their own right, but play very different styles. Strom is powerful when it comes to directing the footy, then settling into dangerous intercepting positions behind the ball, while Scholz is dangerous thanks to her dynamism, moving strongly from the contest into attacking positions.

Tip: It will go down to the wire, but the home ground advantage will help the Power along. Port Adelaide by three points.