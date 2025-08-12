The Free Kick team go through all the big questions as AFLW Fantasy lockout approaches

Georgie Prespakis in action during Geelong's practice match against Gold Coast on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AS THE first lockout of the 2025 AFLW Fantasy approaches, Liam and Mel run through a stack of things coaches need to think about before round one.

They were also joined by Tom Hales, who finished second in men's Fantasy last year.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

They go about trying to draft the 'Free Kick Team', where each host gets a chance to pick their favourite options under the salary cap.

You can join Free Kick's open league with this code: X4NB381I.

Full episode guide and the drafted team can be found below.

Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:00-2:20: Intro

2:21-6:40: Highly picked injured players

6:41-8:59: Most unique players

9:00-10:11: Can we pick Piper Dunlop at R2?

10:12-13:29: Value defenders - how many should we pick?

13:30-16:07: Are there any good mid-priced forwards?

16:08-18:05: Is Brooke Tonon going to break out in Adelaide's defence?

18:06-19:54: Is Zippy Fish good enough to be on field?

19:55-22:19: Liam might pick Georgie Prespakis at M5

22:20-23:30: Who are the premiums mids that Liam and Mel are picking?

23:31-1:00:48: Drafting a team with Tom Hales

1:00:49-1:03:59: Pre-round one admin

1:04:00-1:05:00: Outro

Get expert advice from Free Kick during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.