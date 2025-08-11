Niamh McLaughlin, the first Irish player to be captain, skipped her Gaelic football side's 2025 campaign to focus on her AFLW season

Niamh McLaughlin during Gold Coast's 2025 team photo day at People First Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

WHEN Niamh McLaughlin leads Gold Coast on to Sullivan Logistics Stadium in Perth on Thursday night to face West Coast, it not only begins a new chapter for the Suns, but also creates history for our code.

McLaughlin, who is Gold Coast's co-captain alongside Lucy Single, is the first player born in Ireland, either female or male, to be a full-time skipper of a club at the top level.

The 31-year-old played soccer in her younger years and has been a Gaelic football star for Donegal before heading to the other side of the world in 2023.

And less than two years after hitting Australian shores, McLaughlin has been entrusted with the top job at Carrara as she enters her third season.

"It's obviously very special. It was not something at the front of my mind when I came here, it wasn't even on the radar," McLaughlin told AFL.com.au.

"It's a huge honour to be a captain of any team or club.

"It's probably something you just live in the moment with and maybe further down the line when you look back you can appreciate it.

"I'm not naïve to the fact I'm the first person to do it, but at the same time, you've just got to take it in your stride and hope you can keep giving back in the right way to the team, still perform at your best and try and get the best out of everyone around you."

Niamh McLaughlin warms up ahead of the match between Gold Coast and Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) at People First Stadium in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

McLaughlin is no stranger to leadership, having been the captain of Donegal for four years before stepping aside ahead of the most recent season.

It was a decision she wrestled with, having spent half her life playing for her county team before deciding to skip the 2025 campaign to put all her eggs in the Australian Rules basket.

"I really struggled with the fact you don't want to be letting anyone down," she said.

"Without them I wouldn't be here.

"I've played at that level for 15 years. You don't change teams, you play with who you grew up with. I definitely did wrestle with it.

"The Suns had a tough year last year and getting the best out of myself mentally and physically, I just felt like I wanted to give this a go.

"I was at home for a few months and maybe could have played the League, but didn't think it was fair to play a few games and then up-and-leave mid-season."

Learn More 23:12

With Irish women forming such a big part of the AFL Women's competition, McLaughlin is fully aware of the impact her promotion can have both here and back at home.

She said following the fortunes of the likes of Vicki Wall, Blaithin Mackin and Sinead Goldrick encouraged her to give the sport a try.

"Ireland is a small place and even though we're all rivals and playing against each other, you get to know people quite well," she said.

"You're representing people from home too and hoping you can make those people proud.

"Even my small hometown, Moville, the young girls that play. Gaelic football is a lot bigger now, more in the media, people are more aware of it and going to watch it.

"We probably do have a status there.

"I do sometimes have to pinch myself. I have a joke with my cousin that I'm being paid to live on the Gold Coast and play footy, which is what I love doing.

"It's crazy. It's something you dream of, but not something you thought at that (younger) time was possible. Now it is."

Niamh McLaughlin during Gold Coast's 2025 team photo day at People First Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

McLaughlin made an instant impact as a player, firstly as a small forward and more recently as a running defender.

Her quick feet, evasion and love of taking the game on was a highlight of Gold Coast's 2024 season that saw her finish second in the club's best and fairest.

"It was a bit scary thinking they've taken this big risk flying me halfway across the world and thinking, 'Am I gonna be shit?' I hope I'm alright," she said.

"I've definitely improved in the last three seasons, but I want to just keep getting better."