Tayla Harris in action at a Melbourne training session on May 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

TAYLA Harris has been cleared to take to the field in round one, but her teammate Kate Hore faces a fitness test.

The Lions will be without athletic defender Poppy Boltz for the first half of the season, while a host of Pies face stints on the sideline.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Georgia McKee Knee Season
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lilly Baker Foot 5-8 weeks
Poppy Boltz Hamstring 6-8 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Gab Pound Shin 6-8 weeks
Brooke Vickers Wrist 4-6 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordyn Allen Calf 3-5 weeks
Mattea Breed Knee Season
Bri Davey Ankle TBC
Nell Morris-Dalton Back 4-6 weeks
Sarah Rowe Shoulder 2-4 weeks
Charlotte Taylor Foot 10-12 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Brooke Brown Bone stress 7 weeks
Maddison Gay ACL strain TBC
Emily Gough ACL Season
Bess Keaney Pregnancy Season
Amelia Radford ACL Season
Sophie Strong Back 4 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Holly Egan Knee Season
Madi Scanlon Ankle TBC
Aine Tighe Knee TBC
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Gabbi Featherston Hamstring Test
Chloe Scheer Knee Indefinite
Shelley Scott Calf 6-8 weeks
Sienna Tallariti Ankle 4-6 weeks
Caitie Tipping Knee 4-6 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season
Jacqueline Dupuy Calf 1-3 weeks
Clara Fitzpatrick Hip 1-3 weeks
Tara Harrington Ankle 1-3 weeks
Katie Lynch Hamstring 1-3 weeks
Sienna McMullen Foot 6+ weeks
Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season
Claudia Whitfort Hamstring 1-3 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Vivien Saad Achilles 4-5 weeks
Daisy Walker Knee 1-2 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mackenzie Eardley Knee Test
Jenna Richardson Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Kristy Stratton Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Beasley ACL 10-14 weeks
Maeve Chaplin Hamstring Test
Gab Colvin MCL 4-6 weeks
Georgia Gall Ankle 1 week
Tahlia Gillard MCL 8-10 weeks
Sinead Goldrick Personal Test
Kate Hore Knee Test
Jacinta Hose Back Season
Denby Taylor Foot 4-5 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Emma Kearney Calf 2 weeks
Emma King Hamstring 2 weeks
Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemima Charity Knee TBC
Janelle Cuthbertson Knee 1-3 weeks
Jasmine Evans Shin 4-6 weeks
Cheyenne Hammond Foot 4-6 weeks
Julia Teakle Foot 6-8 weeks
Caitlin Wendland Knee Season
Lauren Young Knee 4-6 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Egan Quad 1-2 weeks
Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season
Sarah Hosking Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Montana McKinnon ACL TBC
Tessa Lavey Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Beth Lynch Shoulder 1-3 weeks
Charley Ryan ACL Season
Updated: August 8, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicola Barr Foot 1 week
Emmelie Fiedler Knee Season
Alana Gee Knee 8-10 weeks
Charlotte Simpson Back 2-4 weeks
Hannah Stuart Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Olivia Vesely Hip 3-5 weeks
Nicola Xenos Foot 6-8 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Imogen Brown Shin 1-2 weeks
Cynthia Hamilton Knee Test
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lucy Boyd Ankle 3-4 weeks
Annabel Johnson Knee 6-8 weeks
Bella Lewis Ankle Test
Charlotte Riggs Wrist 1-2 weeks
Belinda Smith Quad 3-4 weeks
Mikayla Western Hamstring Test
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
De Berry Hamstring 4-5 weeks
Naomi Ferres Knee Test
Mua Laloifi Knee 2-4 weeks
Isabelle Pritchard Knee Test
Updated: August 12, 2025