AFLW injury list, R1: Harris available, Lion to miss weeks, Pies sidelined
Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round one
Tayla Harris in action at a Melbourne training session on May 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images
TAYLA Harris has been cleared to take to the field in round one, but her teammate Kate Hore faces a fitness test.
The Lions will be without athletic defender Poppy Boltz for the first half of the season, while a host of Pies face stints on the sideline.
Check out your club's full injury list below.
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Georgia McKee
Knee
Season
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Lilly Baker
Foot
5-8 weeks
Poppy Boltz
Hamstring
6-8 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Gab Pound
Shin
6-8 weeks
Brooke Vickers
Wrist
4-6 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordyn Allen
Calf
3-5 weeks
Mattea Breed
Knee
Season
Bri Davey
Ankle
TBC
Nell Morris-Dalton
Back
4-6 weeks
Sarah Rowe
Shoulder
2-4 weeks
Charlotte Taylor
Foot
10-12 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Brooke Brown
Bone stress
7 weeks
Maddison Gay
ACL strain
TBC
Emily Gough
ACL
Season
Bess Keaney
Pregnancy
Season
Amelia Radford
ACL
Season
Sophie Strong
Back
4 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Holly Egan
Knee
Season
Madi Scanlon
Ankle
TBC
Aine Tighe
Knee
TBC
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Gabbi Featherston
Hamstring
Test
Chloe Scheer
Knee
Indefinite
Shelley Scott
Calf
6-8 weeks
Sienna Tallariti
Ankle
4-6 weeks
Caitie Tipping
Knee
4-6 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Daisy D'Arcy
Knee
Season
Jacqueline Dupuy
Calf
1-3 weeks
Clara Fitzpatrick
Hip
1-3 weeks
Tara Harrington
Ankle
1-3 weeks
Katie Lynch
Hamstring
1-3 weeks
Sienna McMullen
Foot
6+ weeks
Heidi Talbot
Shoulder
Season
Claudia Whitfort
Hamstring
1-3 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Vivien Saad
Achilles
4-5 weeks
Daisy Walker
Knee
1-2 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Mackenzie Eardley
Knee
Test
Jenna Richardson
Hamstring
3-4 weeks
Kristy Stratton
Hamstring
3-5 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Beasley
ACL
10-14 weeks
Maeve Chaplin
Hamstring
Test
Gab Colvin
MCL
4-6 weeks
Georgia Gall
Ankle
1 week
Tahlia Gillard
MCL
8-10 weeks
Sinead Goldrick
Personal
Test
Kate Hore
Knee
Test
Jacinta Hose
Back
Season
Denby Taylor
Foot
4-5 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Emma Kearney
Calf
2 weeks
Emma King
Hamstring
2 weeks
Sarah Wright
Personal reasons
TBC
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemima Charity
Knee
TBC
Janelle Cuthbertson
Knee
1-3 weeks
Jasmine Evans
Shin
4-6 weeks
Cheyenne Hammond
Foot
4-6 weeks
Julia Teakle
Foot
6-8 weeks
Caitlin Wendland
Knee
Season
Lauren Young
Knee
4-6 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Egan
Quad
1-2 weeks
Zoe Hargreaves
ACL
Season
Sarah Hosking
Hamstring
2-3 weeks
Montana McKinnon
ACL
TBC
Tessa Lavey
Hamstring
1-2 weeks
Beth Lynch
Shoulder
1-3 weeks
Charley Ryan
ACL
Season
Updated: August 8, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicola Barr
Foot
1 week
Emmelie Fiedler
Knee
Season
Alana Gee
Knee
8-10 weeks
Charlotte Simpson
Back
2-4 weeks
Hannah Stuart
Hamstring
2-3 weeks
Olivia Vesely
Hip
3-5 weeks
Nicola Xenos
Foot
6-8 weeks
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Imogen Brown
Shin
1-2 weeks
Cynthia Hamilton
Knee
Test
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Lucy Boyd
Ankle
3-4 weeks
Annabel Johnson
Knee
6-8 weeks
Bella Lewis
Ankle
Test
Charlotte Riggs
Wrist
1-2 weeks
Belinda Smith
Quad
3-4 weeks
Mikayla Western
Hamstring
Test
Updated: August 12, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
De Berry
Hamstring
4-5 weeks
Naomi Ferres
Knee
Test
Mua Laloifi
Knee
2-4 weeks
Isabelle Pritchard
Knee
Test
Updated: August 12, 2025