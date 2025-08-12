Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round one

Tayla Harris in action at a Melbourne training session on May 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

TAYLA Harris has been cleared to take to the field in round one, but her teammate Kate Hore faces a fitness test.

The Lions will be without athletic defender Poppy Boltz for the first half of the season, while a host of Pies face stints on the sideline.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Georgia McKee Knee Season Updated: August 12, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lilly Baker Foot 5-8 weeks Poppy Boltz Hamstring 6-8 weeks Updated: August 12, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Gab Pound Shin 6-8 weeks Brooke Vickers Wrist 4-6 weeks Updated: August 12, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordyn Allen Calf 3-5 weeks Mattea Breed Knee Season Bri Davey Ankle TBC Nell Morris-Dalton Back 4-6 weeks Sarah Rowe Shoulder 2-4 weeks Charlotte Taylor Foot 10-12 weeks Updated: August 12, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brooke Brown Bone stress 7 weeks Maddison Gay ACL strain TBC Emily Gough ACL Season Bess Keaney Pregnancy Season Amelia Radford ACL Season Sophie Strong Back 4 weeks Updated: August 12, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Holly Egan Knee Season Madi Scanlon Ankle TBC Aine Tighe Knee TBC Updated: August 12, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Gabbi Featherston Hamstring Test Chloe Scheer Knee Indefinite Shelley Scott Calf 6-8 weeks Sienna Tallariti Ankle 4-6 weeks Caitie Tipping Knee 4-6 weeks Updated: August 12, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season Jacqueline Dupuy Calf 1-3 weeks Clara Fitzpatrick Hip 1-3 weeks Tara Harrington Ankle 1-3 weeks Katie Lynch Hamstring 1-3 weeks Sienna McMullen Foot 6+ weeks Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season Claudia Whitfort Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: August 12, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Vivien Saad Achilles 4-5 weeks Daisy Walker Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: August 12, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mackenzie Eardley Knee Test Jenna Richardson Hamstring 3-4 weeks Kristy Stratton Hamstring 3-5 weeks Updated: August 12, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Beasley ACL 10-14 weeks Maeve Chaplin Hamstring Test Gab Colvin MCL 4-6 weeks Georgia Gall Ankle 1 week Tahlia Gillard MCL 8-10 weeks Sinead Goldrick Personal Test Kate Hore Knee Test Jacinta Hose Back Season Denby Taylor Foot 4-5 weeks Updated: August 12, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emma Kearney Calf 2 weeks Emma King Hamstring 2 weeks Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC Updated: August 12, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jemima Charity Knee TBC Janelle Cuthbertson Knee 1-3 weeks Jasmine Evans Shin 4-6 weeks Cheyenne Hammond Foot 4-6 weeks Julia Teakle Foot 6-8 weeks Caitlin Wendland Knee Season Lauren Young Knee 4-6 weeks Updated: August 12, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Egan Quad 1-2 weeks Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season Sarah Hosking Hamstring 2-3 weeks Montana McKinnon ACL TBC Tessa Lavey Hamstring 1-2 weeks Beth Lynch Shoulder 1-3 weeks Charley Ryan ACL Season Updated: August 8, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicola Barr Foot 1 week Emmelie Fiedler Knee Season Alana Gee Knee 8-10 weeks Charlotte Simpson Back 2-4 weeks Hannah Stuart Hamstring 2-3 weeks Olivia Vesely Hip 3-5 weeks Nicola Xenos Foot 6-8 weeks Updated: August 12, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Imogen Brown Shin 1-2 weeks Cynthia Hamilton Knee Test Updated: August 12, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lucy Boyd Ankle 3-4 weeks Annabel Johnson Knee 6-8 weeks Bella Lewis Ankle Test Charlotte Riggs Wrist 1-2 weeks Belinda Smith Quad 3-4 weeks Mikayla Western Hamstring Test Updated: August 12, 2025