RICHMOND'S Sarah Hosking has quashed rumours that she will be retiring, saying she'd love to continue her career at the Tigers beyond this season.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of 2025 and has suffered a number of hamstring injuries in recent years, leading to questions as to whether the Tiger's playing days are numbered.

"It's not my last season. I hope," Hosking said on the first episode of Tagged for 2025.

"I'm out of contract. So Richmond, if you're ready, any time to drop a contract in front of me is a good idea, cause I would love to keep playing."

Hosking suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in the dying moments of the Tigers' Dreamtime draw with Essendon in Darwin and is still listed as two to three weeks away from being available for selection.

"It's been a really hard slog ... we've spoken about injuries before and anyone that goes through injuries, it's really tough and difficult," Hosking said.

"It's an emotional rollercoaster up and down, but, you know, at the end of the day, you're in a team environment and a team sport and you want to play with the team. So that's what I'm super excited about, which hopefully I'm not too far off it."

Hosking said she had received messages asking if she was planning to retire.

"I did get a message earlier in the week as well saying, 'Please don't tell me the news. Is it true? Are you retiring?' And I'm like, normally that's either a sign that you should retire and I'm not sure how to take it, but no ... I think if I can get my body right, I've still got a few more years to play in me and I would love to keep going.

"You know, hopefully I'd like to go out on my own terms as well. So please, if, if that's where I'm at 'Rowey' (Sarah Rowe), anyone else, please tell me, you can give me a little nudge. If my time's up, my time's up, let me know."

Co-host, Collingwood's Sarah Rowe, has also been recently struck with injury, hurting her shoulder in the Magpies' practice match against Port Adelaide and undergoing surgery.

"I'm nursing a bit of an injury myself. So I actually had a minor shoulder surgery on Thursday," Rowe said.

"I had an incident in our practice game against Port Adelaide and responded really well. Nasty at the time and obviously painful to go through any injuries and surgeries and all that, but it's crazy what modern technology can do because I had my surgery on Thursday, here I am on a Monday and I'm very optimistic that I'll be back in the very near future, which is really hard to believe."

The surgery puts Rowe in doubt for the season-opener between Collingwood and Carlton at Ikon Park on Thursday night.

Carlton father-daughter Sophie McKay was a guest on Tagged this week and spoke about the exciting news that she will be making her debut in the much-anticipated clash.

"The coach got up and said someone is debuting and announced that someone and that someone wasn't me and I was thinking, 'Oh, well great. So I'm not debuting'. Stab to the heart and thinking mental breakdown on the way," McKay said.

"And then 'Ab' (McKay’s sister Abbie) stood up and I thought probably I'm a chance this is me. Anyways, it was and yeah, excitement, but yeah, of course like that instantaneous nerves."

McKay will join her father Andrew who played 244 games for the Blues and is a member of their Hall of Fame and sister Abbie, who has this season been named as the team's captain.

The three rang the bell at the first ever AFLW game between these two sides 10 seasons earlier and McKay remembers the night well.

"So me, 'Ab' and dad went out on the ground and rang the bell to initiate the first siren and I remember that was the craziest thing I've experienced, like every seat was taken," she said.

"It's just unbelievable. I feel like that was literally yesterday that I was walking out there and you know getting selfies with all the celebrities in the stands, and thinking it was so cool being obsessed with Darcy Vescio as I still am, but playing alongside them is just yeah, so surreal."

