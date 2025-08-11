We've got everything you need to pick, or change, your AFLW Fantasy team

Sophie McKay looks on during Carlton's official team photo day on July 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE is still plenty of time to pick your AFLW Fantasy team.

The team from Free Kick have been working hard on providing you with the information you need to win the Toyota Hilux this year, or secure a hat.

The first game of the season starts at 7.15pm AEST on Thursday, so get your team ready now...

Confirmed rookies will be updated below as we approach the first lockout of the season.

Must-read advice

Scoring, picking a team, leagues, captains, more

Defenders preview: Premiums, mid-priced options, rookie radar

New stripes, right price? The best recruits to target

Midfielders preview: Premiums, mid-priced options, rookie radar

Level up? The breakout options you must consider

Forwards preview: Premiums, mid-priced options, rookie radar

Liam’s locks, likely picks and more

Rucks preview: Premiums, mid-priced options, rookie radar

Stocks up, stocks down after practice matches

Cheat sheet: Full scores from practice matches

AFLW Fantasy: Who to pick, who to consider and more

AFLW Fantasy rookie bible: The best options to pick

AFLW Fantasy locks: Build your team around these players

Confirmed rookies for round one (priced $420,000 and under)

Sophie McKay (Carlton, MID, $356,000)

Most selected players so far

Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide, MID, $1,878,000)

Zippy Fish (Sydney, MID, $404,000)

Bonnie Toogood (Essendon, FWD, $501,000)

Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast, MID, $1,377,000)

Ash Centra (Collingwood, MID, $420,000)

Mim Strom (Fremantle, RUC, $1,456,000)

Georgie Prespakis (Geelong, MID, $948,000)

Charlotte Thomas (West Coast, DEF, $911,000)

Kiara Bowers (Fremantle, MID, $1,159,000)

Jessica Rentsch (West Coast, DEF, $314,000)

